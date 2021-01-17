GIRLS HOOPS: Link, Paulson propel Columbus to 80-31 victory over Hwy. 16 rival Fall River

FALL RIVER — If Columbus still had a sour taste following Friday night’s 62-36 loss to Lake Mills the Cardinals’ Jordan Link and Emma Paulson made sure it wouldn't last long.
And on Saturday afternoon, the duo helped turn it sweet, combining for 31 first-half points as the Cardinals rode the outburst to an easy 80-31 non-conference victory over Fall River.
Link, a 5-8 senior guard, scored Columbus’ first 10 points and Paulson, a 5-5 junior guard, ignited a 14-2 first-half run with a trio of 3-pointers that broke the game open for the Cardinals (8-9 overall).
Columbus led 10-7 when Paulson got hot. She hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make the score 16-9 and added another as the lead grew to 24-9. The Pirates’ Ava Rozinski stopped the bleeding with a free throw with seven minutes remaining in the first half.
“Emma and Jordan shot really well in the first half. They set the tone for us,” said Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer. “We had a nice mixture of 3-point baskets, and we moved the ball really well.
“I was really happy with our passing and our defense,” he added.
Columbus finished with 11 3-pointers in the game as Link netted three on her way to a game-high 25 points. Paulson finished with four treys and 13 points – all coming in the first half.
For the Pirates (5-10), also trying to shake off a tough 67-21 loss the night before to Randolph, facing a Columbus team ranked two divisions higher in WIAA play proved to be too much of a hurdle for a tired Fall River squad that was playing its third game in as many days.
“We knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s,” said Pirates coach Jim Doolittle. “They are a bigger school and Jeff is a good coach. We were just late getting to their shooters today.
“Granted this is our third game in three days and our fourth in five days, but I thought my kids were a little slow in getting out there and their shots were going down,” Doolittle said.
Rozinski, a 5-6 sophomore, led the Pirates with seven points while teammate Belle Gregorio, a 5-9 junior, added six.
“We’re a very young team (only one senior) and we’re very inexperienced,” Doolittle said. “We haven’t jelled yet as a group and we’re still working on that.”
Columbus took a 44-17 lead into halftime and opened the second period on a 13-4 run to erase any doubt on the outcome.
Link scored eight of her total in the second half while Amy Theilen, a sophomore guard, scored eight of her 10 points in the period.
“Fall River played gritty,” Schweitzer said, “but I think our quickness bothered them.
“I’m happy,” he added. “This is our first win of the new year and I do have to thank Fall River for giving us a game. This was scheduled just two weeks ago.”
Columbus returns to Capitol North play on Tuesday when it travels to Poynette while Fall River will get a two-day rest before traveling to Dodgeland on the same day.
COLUMBUS 80, FALL RIVER 31
Columbus ...... 44 36 - 80
Fall River ...... 17 14 - 31
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Jordan Link 9 4-6 25, Ashley Olson 2 0-0 6, Molly Kahl 3 1-2 7, Amy Theilen 5 0-0 10, Grace Kahl 1 0-0 2, Alise Hayes 4 0-0 8, Mikenna Boettcher 2 0-0 6, Emma Paulson 4 1-2 13, Jaiden Dornaus 1 1-3 3. Totals 31 7-13 80.
FALL RIVER — Ariel Schlachter 2 0-0 4, Jade Richardson 0 0-2 0, Areena Schultz 1 3-4 5, Belle Gregorio 2 2-4 6, Anna Doolittle 0 4-4 4, Paige Servidone 1 0-0 2, Ava Rozinski 3 1-3 7, Olivia Fietz 1 1-2. Totals 10 11-19 31.
3-point goals: C 11 (Paulson 4, Link 3, As. Olson 2, Boettcher 2), FR 0. Total fouls: C 14, FR 15.
