GIRLS HOOPS: Link, Paulson propel Columbus to 80-31 victory over Hwy. 16 rival Fall River

For the Pirates (5-10), also trying to shake off a tough 67-21 loss the night before to Randolph, facing a Columbus team ranked two divisions higher in WIAA play proved to be too much of a hurdle for a tired Fall River squad that was playing its third game in as many days.

“We knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s,” said Pirates coach Jim Doolittle. “They are a bigger school and Jeff is a good coach. We were just late getting to their shooters today.

“Granted this is our third game in three days and our fourth in five days, but I thought my kids were a little slow in getting out there and their shots were going down,” Doolittle said.

Rozinski, a 5-6 sophomore, led the Pirates with seven points while teammate Belle Gregorio, a 5-9 junior, added six.

“We’re a very young team (only one senior) and we’re very inexperienced,” Doolittle said. “We haven’t jelled yet as a group and we’re still working on that.”

Columbus took a 44-17 lead into halftime and opened the second period on a 13-4 run to erase any doubt on the outcome.

Link scored eight of her total in the second half while Amy Theilen, a sophomore guard, scored eight of her 10 points in the period.