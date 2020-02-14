GIRLS HOOPS: Lodi hands Columbus ninth league loss with 47-39 victory Friday night

COLUMBUS ― The Columbus prep girls basketball team hasn’t won a Capitol North Conference game in nine attempts this season, including Friday’s 47-39 loss to Lodi at Columbus High School.
However, that doesn’t mean the Cardinals make it easy on their opponents. In fact, it was quite the opposite Friday night as they were within two points from tying the game multiple times in the second half.
“They are a much improved team,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said of the Cardinals. “Kudos to (Columbus coach) Tim Dworak. He’s got them playing hard. Defensively, they are quick. They’re a different team from the first time we’ve played them. Whatever he’s doing, he’s doing a good job with them.”
Dworak said he’s been working on defense more and more. It’s what helped the Cardinals defeat Laconia 51-48 on Feb. 4. And the Spartans are no slouch, as they’re 16-4 overall and atop the Flyway Conference with a 10-1 record.
Friday’s loss to Lodi (11-8, 5-3 Capitol North) marks a three-game losing streak for Columbus (6-15, 0-9) that includes losses to Poynette (39-36) and Lake Mills (48-37) over the last eight days.
“The last couple of games we’ve played, we’ve been in them,” Dworak said. “Against a really good Lake Mills team and against a Poynette team, we lost by three points. We beat Laconia and our defense is really holding us in there. Our offense, we’ve got to get it to come along at some point too. We struggled offensively a little bit.”
Jordan Link led the Cardinals with 12 points — nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Her 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left cut the deficit to 29-27. She hit another 3-pointer at the top of the key to cut it to within two again at 39-37 with 5:19 left.
“She hit a transition 3 and she hit a 3-pointer almost from the 10-foot volleyball line,” Dworak said. “Those are the wide-open good shots that I want her to take, but I also got to get her to realize what great shots are versus good shots, because she kind of forced it a little bit. But she did knock down a couple big shots to keep us in the game.”
But the Cardinals could never get over the hump to tie it or take the lead.
“That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel,” Dworak said. “We’re in games and we’re giving ourselves chances, but we just struggle to get over the hump and find a way to win. Once we find a way to win, I think everything’s going to snowball down that hill and things are going to be a little bit easier for us.”
After Columbus got to within two points with 5:19 left, Lodi’s Paige Walzer got her only two points of the game with a layup that started a 6-0 run that included two buckets in the paint by Jaden Kolinski to put the Blue Devils up 45-37 with 2:11 left.
“We had some mental mistakes in the second half, but when push comes to shove in the last two minutes, we did what we needed to do,” Puls said. “We need to get better. We can’t let it go like that and make mental mistakes. We need to be ready to go for tournament time.”
Kolinski led Lodi with 18 points and her teammate Lauryn Milne added 15.
“They’re our leaders,” Puls said. “All season long, that’s who we go to when push comes to shove, it’s Lauryn and Jaden. They’ve been playing varsity basketball for three years now. They’re the ones we want the ball in the hands at crucial times tonight.”
It was back and forth in the first half as it was tied at 10, 12 and 14. But with 8:23 left, Kolinski made one-of-two foul shots to start an 11-0 run to put Lodi up 25-14 with 4:31 left. It eventually led to a 29-21 lead at halftime after the Cardinals responded with a 7-4 run themselves.
“We took care of the basketball better in the first half than we did the second half,” Puls said. “We got a little sloppy in the second half, but we’ve been really preaching the last couple of days to rebound, rebound, rebound. They took care of business on the rebound end. I was very proud of them for that.”
But in the end, Lodi did just enough in the second half to hand Columbus its ninth league loss of the season, but Dworak believes that there’s still light at the end of the tunnel for the Cardinals.
“The goal for the season is to show you that you’re growing as a team,” Dworak said. “I think we saw our growth as we’re coming along defensively. I’m really impressed with how they’re handling things and buying into the defense that we’re running. We’re getting some things cleaned up and it looks good.
“I’m hoping we can stay on that course come tournament time.”
LODI 47, COLUMBUS 39</&hspag3>
Lodi 29 18 - 47
Columbus 21 18 - 39
LODI (47) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Lauryn Milne 7 1-2 15, Claire Kerr 1 2-2 4, Jaden Kolinski 6 5-6 18, Paige Walzer 1 0-0 2, Morgan McNeill 2 0-0 4, Ella Puls 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-10 47.
COLUMBUS (39) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jordan Link 3 1-2 12, Ashley Olson 3 0-1 6, Abbi Olson 2 0-0 4, Amy Theilen 1 1-3 4, Taylor Zittel 0 1-2 1, Mikenna Boetcher 2 0-0 5, Emma Paulson 2 0-0 5, Jaiden Dornhaus 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-8 39.
3-pointers: L 1 (Jaden Kolinski 1), C 6 (Jordan Link 3, Amy Theilen 1, Mikenna Boettcher 1, Emma Paulson 1). Total fouls: L 17, C 11. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.