GIRLS HOOPS: Lodi hands Columbus ninth league loss with 47-39 victory Friday night

Jordan Link led the Cardinals with 12 points — nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Her 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left cut the deficit to 29-27. She hit another 3-pointer at the top of the key to cut it to within two again at 39-37 with 5:19 left.

“She hit a transition 3 and she hit a 3-pointer almost from the 10-foot volleyball line,” Dworak said. “Those are the wide-open good shots that I want her to take, but I also got to get her to realize what great shots are versus good shots, because she kind of forced it a little bit. But she did knock down a couple big shots to keep us in the game.”

But the Cardinals could never get over the hump to tie it or take the lead.

“That’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel,” Dworak said. “We’re in games and we’re giving ourselves chances, but we just struggle to get over the hump and find a way to win. Once we find a way to win, I think everything’s going to snowball down that hill and things are going to be a little bit easier for us.”

After Columbus got to within two points with 5:19 left, Lodi’s Paige Walzer got her only two points of the game with a layup that started a 6-0 run that included two buckets in the paint by Jaden Kolinski to put the Blue Devils up 45-37 with 2:11 left.