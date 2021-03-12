GIRLS HOOPS: Markesan's Gracie Mast honored as Trailways West Player of Year; Randolph well-represented

Randolph’s prep girls basketball team got the Trailways West Conference championship trophy, but runner-up Markesan didn’t come away from the 2020-21 season empty-handed.
The Hornets were the recipients of the league’s Player of the Year honoree.
Senior Gracie Mast averaged 17.4 points over 21 games, the most of any player in the league. She also was second in rebounding (9.5) and third in steals (3.3), numbers that when added together spelled MVP for the 5-foot-7 guard.
Joining Mast from the area on the first team were Randolph junior Presley Buwalda and sophomore Jorey Buwalda, a guard-forward tandem that helped propel the Rockets to a perfect 7-0 record in league play and, eventually, to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals.
Presley averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game and was the lynch pin for a Randolph team that was pretty youthful across the board, while the 6-foot Jorey averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Randolph spent the beginning portion of the year ranked in the top 10 of the Division 5 WisSports.net coaches poll before getting bumped up to D4 due to the large number of teams from the Madison and Milwaukee areas who didn’t play this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rockets remained in the poll after getting moved up and led 10-2 in the early going against Mishicot in the sectional finals before stalling out and suffering a 57-29 loss to the eventual state-champion Indians, ending the year with a 21-4 record.
Markesan, meantime, was 6-1 in the Trailways West but, playing up a division in D3 instead of the normal D4, suffered a 52-31 loss to Columbus in the regional quarterfinals to finish the season 15-6.
Randolph also had 6-foot-1 freshman Rylea Alvin tabbed to the second team after she averaged 7.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in her rookie campaign, and junior Abby Katsma received honorable mention after scoring 6.1 points per game.
Markesan did not have anyone picked to the second team but did have a pair of honorable mentions in seniors Sydney Jahnke (6.7 points and 2.5 assists per game) and Hannah Whitney (4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game).
Also from the area, Cambria-Friesland senior Alyssa Raley was selected as a second-teamer while junior teammate Haley Olson received honorable mention; and Fall River had a trio of honorable mentions in junior Belle Gregorio and sophomores Ava Rozinski and Anna Doolittle.
Raley torched the nets in her final campaign for the Hilltoppers. The 5-8 forward made a league-high 60 3-pointers on 152 attempts (39.5 percent), as she led the Toppers with 12.6 points per game.
She added 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, starting all but one game. Raley broke 20 points four times, including a career-high 26 to go along with 10 rebounds in the team’s 56-44 win over Clinton in the regular season finale on Feb. 2.
She also notched back-to-back double-doubles against Fall River and Montello early in the year and helped Cambria-Friesland to its 7-13 record, including 1-6 in league play.
Olson, also an honorable mention pick last season, missed seven games in the middle of the season but was big for the Toppers when she returned, scoring in double-figures in six of the final 11 games of the season to finish with an average of 10.3 points per game.
She led the team with 3.6 steals per game and added 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Toppers, whose season ended with a 58-44 loss to Fall River in the D5 regional quarterfinals.
Speaking of Fall River, Gregorio (6.4 points), Rozinski (6.7) and Doolittle (6.1) were the Pirates’ top three scorers, accounting for 19.2 points per night.
Gregorio led the team in rebounding (6.3 per game), while Rozinski (4.7) and Doolittle (4.1) were second and tied for third. Gregorio also had notable averages in assists (2.9) and steals (1.7) for Fall River, which was fifth in league play at 3-4 and finished 9-16 overall.