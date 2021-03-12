GIRLS HOOPS: Markesan's Gracie Mast honored as Trailways West Player of Year; Randolph well-represented

Randolph’s prep girls basketball team got the Trailways West Conference championship trophy, but runner-up Markesan didn’t come away from the 2020-21 season empty-handed.

The Hornets were the recipients of the league’s Player of the Year honoree.

Senior Gracie Mast averaged 17.4 points over 21 games, the most of any player in the league. She also was second in rebounding (9.5) and third in steals (3.3), numbers that when added together spelled MVP for the 5-foot-7 guard.

Joining Mast from the area on the first team were Randolph junior Presley Buwalda and sophomore Jorey Buwalda, a guard-forward tandem that helped propel the Rockets to a perfect 7-0 record in league play and, eventually, to the WIAA Division 4 sectional finals.

Presley averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game and was the lynch pin for a Randolph team that was pretty youthful across the board, while the 6-foot Jorey averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

Randolph spent the beginning portion of the year ranked in the top 10 of the Division 5 WisSports.net coaches poll before getting bumped up to D4 due to the large number of teams from the Madison and Milwaukee areas who didn’t play this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.