GIRLS HOOPS: Mayville hires John Schultz as new head coach

Jahns takes over for Matthew Hurtienne, who resigned after three seasons due to time commitments with his job at Concordia University Wisconsin.

The Mayville boys were fourth in the seven-team Flyway Conference last season at 5-7 and were 10-14 overall following a hard-fought 69-60 loss to top-seeded Waupun in the Division 3 regional semifinals. The Cardinals were 25-41 in Hurtienne's tenure and improved in the conference standings each year.

The Mayville girls finished fifth in the Flyway this past season, the first time in Cook’s tenure that the Cardinals weren’t third or better. They were 8-16 overall and advanced to the Division 3 regional semifinals.

Overall in Cook’s time at the helm, Mayville was 70-50, with Syd Schultz leading the way to the regional finals in 2018 and 2019. Schultz averaged 14.1 points and 16.2 rebounds as a senior before moving on to continue her career at NCAA Division I Portland (Ore.) State.

Schultz finished her time donning the cardinal and white tops on the list in scoring (1,093 points) and rebounding (1,050) and now will get to follow along as her dad takes the reins.

John did the same of Syd last year, and will be following along again this year as well.