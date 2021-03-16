GIRLS HOOPS: Mayville's Reannah Zimmer, Jenna Pasbrig earn all-Flyway Conference honors

Reannah Zimmer was a rebounding machine this winter, collecting an average of 8.2 boards per game, good for third in the Flyway Conference.

She was also seventh in the Flyway in scoring at 10.2 points per game, which meant she very nearly averaged a double-double.

Her efforts didn't go unnoticed, either, as the 6-foot junior on Mayville's prep girls basketball team garnered second team all-league honors.

Joining her on the Flyway's postseason awards list from Mayville was senior Jenna Pasbrig, who received honorable mention.

Pasbrig averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cardinals, who took sixth in the seven-team league with a 2-10 record.

The Cardinals were 4-15 overall on the year, but they did, however, go out on a winning note of sorts by claiming a 50-37 victory over Campbellsport in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals prior to suffering an 89-37 loss to eventual regional champion Winnebago Lutheran in the semifinals.

WLA was the Flyway Champion with an unblemished 12-0 mark and would finished 25-1 on the year after enduring its first loss on the 2020-21 campaign in a 60-55 defeat at the hands of Oostburg in the sectional semifinals.