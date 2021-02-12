GIRLS HOOPS: Paced by post play, balanced scoring, Beaver Dam beats Hartford in Div. 1 regional semifinals

“And,” he added, “we got our older kids some rest so that was good to get some of our kids some rest, so we feel like we’ll be pretty fresh for (Slinger).”

Wilke also was able to return from a season-long knee injury. And while the freshman who was averaging 8.3 points per game before getting hurt didn’t see many minutes as she’s easing her way back into the rotation, it still was a step in the right direction for a team that has its eyes set on yet another deep postseason run.

“She made a couple nice moves out there,” said Chase, who applauded Wilke’s attitude and leadership in practice while she’s been hurt.

All in all, Friday proved to be a good test for the Golden Beavers — who hadn’t played since last Saturday’s blowout victory over Milton due to getting a bye in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals — despite the fact they ended up eventually pulling away and winning by 23 points.

“They’ve won 16 games this year so they’re a good team. This (regional semifinals) game over the years hasn’t necessarily been against a team with a winning record, but they’re a solid team,” Chase said of the Orioles, Slinger’s North Shore Conference rival who split with the Owls on the year, winning 76-68 back on Dec. 1 before losing 68-50 on Jan. 22.