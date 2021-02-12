GIRLS HOOPS: Paced by post play, balanced scoring, Beaver Dam beats Hartford in Div. 1 regional semifinals

Guard-heavy as Hartford’s prep girls basketball team is, Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase had a counter-attack.
“Our game-plan was to try and get it inside,” he said, “because we had some good advantages inside.”
It worked.
Post players Kylie Wittnebel (12 points), Avery Stonewall (12), Paige Hodgson (nine, six of them in the paint) and Riley Czarnecki (six) combined for 39 points — almost half of Beaver Dam’s scoring production in Friday night’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals — and coupled with guard Natalie Jens’ 22 points, paved the way for the top-seeded Golden Beavers to advance to Saturday’s regional championship with an 86-63 victory over the fourth-seeded Orioles.
It took a bit for the Golden Beavers (21-2) to pull away, though, due equally to a spirited effort by Hartford (16-8) and Beaver Dam’s game-plan needing a little time to find its rhythm.
“They have a lot of guards, and that’s not necessarily us right now. So we just had some trouble matching up in some certain spots,” Chase said. “Every time we tried to do something a little bit different, they seemed to take advantage of it and hit big shots.”
It showed on the scoreboard.
The Golden Beavers’ lead was as slim as 22-20 midway through the first half following a basket in the post by Brooke Lazaris. And a bit later the Orioles were still hanging around when a 3-pointer by Maci Meyer, who led Hartford with 16 points, trimmed Beaver Dam’s advantage to 30-26 with 3 minutes, 55 seconds to go in the half.
But Carlee Lapen immediately answered with a triple of her own to make it 33-26, sparking a 15-6 run for the Golden Beavers to close out the half as they led 45-32 at the break.
Following a jumper by Hartford’s Riley Resheske to open the second half, the Golden Beavers then went on another run — this time a 13-4 burst that was capped off by Stonewall’s basket in the post — to go in front 58-38 with 12:30 remaining.
Beaver Dam’s biggest lead of the night would end up being 29 points at 76-47 with 6:06 to go following back-to-back 3-pointers by Maddie Kuenzi. And in fact, that little burst by her was fitting because they were her only six points of the game on a night where everyone who played for the Golden Beavers scored.
Complementing the quartet of post players, as well as Jens from everywhere on the floor, were Kuenzi, Lapen (eight points), Paige Yagodinski (three) and Anni Salettel, Ellen Poels, Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher, who had two apiece.
“We had a good mix of other kids stepping up at certain times making plays,” Chase said, “so that was good.”
The other layer to that depth and ability to mix so many kids in and out as the lead grew larger was that Chase was able to get some of the varsity newcomers — like Kuenzi, Lapen, Poels, Salettel, Wilke and Oestreicher — some valuable postseason minutes in advance of today’s match-up with second-seeded Slinger (17-6).
“And,” he added, “we got our older kids some rest so that was good to get some of our kids some rest, so we feel like we’ll be pretty fresh for (Slinger).”
Wilke also was able to return from a season-long knee injury. And while the freshman who was averaging 8.3 points per game before getting hurt didn’t see many minutes as she’s easing her way back into the rotation, it still was a step in the right direction for a team that has its eyes set on yet another deep postseason run.
“She made a couple nice moves out there,” said Chase, who applauded Wilke’s attitude and leadership in practice while she’s been hurt.
All in all, Friday proved to be a good test for the Golden Beavers — who hadn’t played since last Saturday’s blowout victory over Milton due to getting a bye in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals — despite the fact they ended up eventually pulling away and winning by 23 points.
“They’ve won 16 games this year so they’re a good team. This (regional semifinals) game over the years hasn’t necessarily been against a team with a winning record, but they’re a solid team,” Chase said of the Orioles, Slinger’s North Shore Conference rival who split with the Owls on the year, winning 76-68 back on Dec. 1 before losing 68-50 on Jan. 22.
As a result, the biggest takeaway from Friday night’s win for the Golden Beavers, Chase said, isn’t that they did this well or that they did that well or whatever other positive thing happened as far as Xs and Os go — it’s that they’re not turning in their uniforms yet.