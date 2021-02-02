GIRLS HOOPS: Paulson, Kahl, Link light it up from beyond arc for Columbus in rout of Mayville

COLUMBUS — With the tournament season exactly one week away, teams like to use these last few regular-season games to gain some momentum for their playoff runs.

Columbus took a huge step toward that goal Tuesday night thanks to the hot shooting of sophomore guard Emma Paulson and senior guard Jordan Link. Paulson scored a game-high 21 points and Link added 19 as the duo accounted for 10 of Columbus’ 14 3-pointers in a 74-26 non-conference rout over Mayville.

Paulson and Link each tallied five 3-pointers while Grace Kahl, a sophomore guard, accounted for the other four.

“Finally, the lid came off the basket,” said Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer whose Cardinals (10-11 overall) got their first home win since early December.

“We played good defensively, too. Our league toughens us up for non-conference games like this.”

Columbus broke the game open in the first half as the Cardinals’ last eight field goals of the half came as 3-pointers. The host Cardinals led 13-7 before the blitz from downtown hit. Paulson and Link each accounted for three of the total, with Grace Kahl collecting the other two as Columbus stretched its lead to 37-18 with 2:42 to go in the first half.