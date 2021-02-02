GIRLS HOOPS: Paulson, Kahl, Link light it up from beyond arc for Columbus in rout of Mayville

COLUMBUS — With the tournament season exactly one week away, teams like to use these last few regular-season games to gain some momentum for their playoff runs.
Columbus took a huge step toward that goal Tuesday night thanks to the hot shooting of sophomore guard Emma Paulson and senior guard Jordan Link. Paulson scored a game-high 21 points and Link added 19 as the duo accounted for 10 of Columbus’ 14 3-pointers in a 74-26 non-conference rout over Mayville.
Paulson and Link each tallied five 3-pointers while Grace Kahl, a sophomore guard, accounted for the other four.
“Finally, the lid came off the basket,” said Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer whose Cardinals (10-11 overall) got their first home win since early December.
“We played good defensively, too. Our league toughens us up for non-conference games like this.”
Columbus broke the game open in the first half as the Cardinals’ last eight field goals of the half came as 3-pointers. The host Cardinals led 13-7 before the blitz from downtown hit. Paulson and Link each accounted for three of the total, with Grace Kahl collecting the other two as Columbus stretched its lead to 37-18 with 2:42 to go in the first half.
Paulson picked up where she left off in the second half, collecting eight straight points, including two 3-pointers, as Columbus continued to pull away.
“They shot really good. We knew they could shoot and we emphasized it a lot in our discussions. But sometimes they just make it and you can’t do anything about it,” said Mayville coach John Schultz.
Mayville (2-14), trying to stop a five-game skid, was forced to battle from behind the entire game. The visiting Cardinals’ only run came when they were already trailing 19-7 in the first half. They went on an 8-2 run with freshman Hannah Wolf accounting for four of the points to trim Columbus’ lead to 22-15 with 6:19 to go in the half. But that was Mayville’s last gasp as Columbus then went on the three-point streak to grab a 40-18 lead at the half.
No one from Mayville reached double figures in scoring as junior Reannah Zimmer and senior Jenna Pasbrig both finished with seven.
Columbus’ entire roster got in the scoring column with Grace Kahl finishing the game with 12 points.
“We needed a win here,” Schweitzer said. “Everybody scored and got a lot of minutes. Hopefully, this gets us set for the tournament and, hopefully, we can stay healthy.”
Columbus returns to action on Thursday when it visits Lakeside Lutheran. Mayville will travel to Lomira on Friday.
COLUMBUS 74, MAYVILLE 26
Mayville 18 8 — 26
Columbus 40 34 — 74
MAYVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Avery Thrane 1 0-0 2, Megan Schellpfeffer 0 5-6 5, Reannah Zimmer 2 3-5 7, Jenna Pasbrig 3 1-2 7, Hannah Wolf 2 1-2 5. Totals 8 10-15 26.
COLUMBUS — Jordan Link 7 0-0 19, Ashley Olson 0 2-2 2, Abbi Olson 1 0-0 2, Molly Kahl 4 1-2 9, Grace Kahl 4 0-0 12, Alise Hayes 1 0-2 2, Mikenna Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Emma Paulson 8 0-0 21, Jaiden Dornaus 2 1-3 5. Totals 27 6-11 74.
3-pointers: Mayville 0, Columbus 14 (Paulson 5, Link 5, Grace Kahl 4). Total fouls: Mayville 11, Columbus 12. Fouled out: None.