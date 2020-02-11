GIRLS HOOPS: Payton Marvin scores her 1,000th career point in 75-44 victory over Wayland

In fact, through her first two years with the program, Marvin didn’t think she would reach this point because she was known more for her defense, scoring just 108 points her first year and 202 her second season. It wasn’t until her junior (315 points) and senior (375) years where she started scoring most of her points.

“I feel like being a three-sport athlete helps, running cross country (and playing softball), but then throughout the summers I would be working in my driveway on shots to build consistency,” Marvin said.

Horcion (11-7, 8-3 Trailways East) got down to business from the get go. Marvin’s layup just 25 seconds into the game started a 33-3 run where she scored 11 points. By the time the first half ended, Marvin had 17, and her last bucket was a triple from the top of the key to raise the Marshladies’ lead to 41-11 with 1:50 left. Wayland cut the deficit to 45-16 heading into halftime.

“Her teammates are such great teammates,” LeBlanc said. “They were really hoping Fish (Marvin’s nickname) would get that (accomplishment).”

Wayland’s Aryanna Oestreicher led the Big Red (1-13, 0-11) with a game-high 25 points. Her teammate Tomaki Hashiramoto also had 10 points for Wayland.