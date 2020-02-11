GIRLS HOOPS: Payton Marvin scores her 1,000th career point in 75-44 victory over Wayland

HORICON ― All Horicon senior Payton Marvin needed was 23 points to become just the fourth Marshlady to score 1,000 points for her career.
The 5-foot-6 guard drained her 22nd and 23rd points off of two foul shots with 14 minutes, 32 seconds left as she led the Marshladies to a 75-44 Trailways East Conference victory over Wayland Academy at Horicon High School on Tuesday.
“It’s only happened four times,” Horicon coach John LeBlanc said. “To have it happen in my first two years (as the coach), I’ll never know if I’ll see another one do it. To watch this kind of player come through – my only regret about coaching her these last two years is that it’s only been two years. I really would’ve liked to see her as a freshman or a sophomore.
“She definitely has her place in Marshlady history. She’s going to be a tough catch for anyone else coming along the line.”
With 14:32 left in the game Marvin makes two free throws to score her 1,000th career point. Horicon leads 52-24 and Marvin makes her way to the bench. pic.twitter.com/4EnwDtGsp2— Mark McMullen (@mmcmull2) February 12, 2020
Marvin currently has 1,000 points, which is fourth all-time. She is 13 points behind 1989 graduate Kristin Hillary. Horicon’s all-time leading scorer is 1988 graduate Sandi Baerwald with 1,392 points, and just 70 points behind her for second all-time is Kim Murphy with 1,322.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime (goal) that not many people get to accomplish it,” she said. “It’s pretty special.”
In fact, through her first two years with the program, Marvin didn’t think she would reach this point because she was known more for her defense, scoring just 108 points her first year and 202 her second season. It wasn’t until her junior (315 points) and senior (375) years where she started scoring most of her points.
“I feel like being a three-sport athlete helps, running cross country (and playing softball), but then throughout the summers I would be working in my driveway on shots to build consistency,” Marvin said.
Horcion (11-7, 8-3 Trailways East) got down to business from the get go. Marvin’s layup just 25 seconds into the game started a 33-3 run where she scored 11 points. By the time the first half ended, Marvin had 17, and her last bucket was a triple from the top of the key to raise the Marshladies’ lead to 41-11 with 1:50 left. Wayland cut the deficit to 45-16 heading into halftime.
“Her teammates are such great teammates,” LeBlanc said. “They were really hoping Fish (Marvin’s nickname) would get that (accomplishment).”
Wayland’s Aryanna Oestreicher led the Big Red (1-13, 0-11) with a game-high 25 points. Her teammate Tomaki Hashiramoto also had 10 points for Wayland.
“Wayland is a scrappy team,” LeBlanc said. “They give you a lot of fits defensively. They’ve got great shooters. When they hit their shots, they’re a tough cover. Luckily, we hit more shots than they did. It’s always a tough game when we play anybody in conference. We’re just happy to get a win.”
You have free articles remaining.
Wayland scored the first bucket of the second half before Marvin scored her 19th point with 17:09 left to make it 47-18. Marvin later got one to fall with 15:18 left to make it 50-24. Then she hit her 1,000th career point with 14:32 remaining off of two free throws to make it 52-24, with the second free throw getting the hometown bounce, as it bounced 2 feet in the air before it swished through the hoop.
“I knew I would get it eventually,” Marvin said of scoring 1,000 career points. “I knew tonight was probably the great chance of getting it in one game. It was just a little bit of pressure.”
LeBlanc said he knew it was coming.
“Everyone knew when she stepped to the free-throw line, you knock these two down, it’s 1,000,” he said. “There was no one in the building more happy for her than her teammates.”
Marvin left the game after a quick Horicon timeout to celebrate with her teammates and only returned sparingly the rest of the game.
Marvin’s teammates didn’t disappoint either. Nicole Jongebloed finished with 14 points and Karissa Laabs had 12 for the Marshladies. Horicon’s Paige Boeck contributed with eight points.
Horicon will have a battle for second place in the Trailways East when the Marshladies host Oshkosh Lourdes on Friday.
“We just need to play their game and shut down their shooters and not get overconfidence thinking we’re going to win,” Marvin said.
HORICON 75, WAYLAND 44</&hspag3>
Wayland16 28 - 44
Horicon 45 30 - 75
WAYLAND (44) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Carmen Kehrmeyer 1 0-0 3, Aryanna Oestreicher 9 2-8 25, Sandra Elgizooli 1 0-0 2, Naomi Mwai 1 0-2 2, Tomaki Hashiramoto 5 0-0 10, Keyla Gallegos 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-10.
HORICON (75) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Miranda Guenterberg 2 0-0 2, Emily Hasley 2 1-2 6, Paige Boeck 3 2-6 8, Payton Marvin 8 5-6 23, Amber Roggenbauer 2 1-2 5, Emma Miller 0 3-4 3, Karissa Laabs 3 4-4 12, Nicole Jongebloed 6 2-2 14, Allison Tillema 0 2-4 2. Totals 25 20-30 75.
3-pointers: W 6 (Carmen Kehrmeyer 1, Aryanna Oestreicher 5), H 5 (Emily Haslow 1, Payton Marvin 2, Karissa Laabs 2). Total fouls: W20 , H 11. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.