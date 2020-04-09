GIRLS HOOPS: Peers, former player reflect on life of Randolph HOF coach Omen, who died Monday

Growing up in Randolph, with a population of just over 1,800, Tyler Fischer said bumping into familiar faces is commonplace. One face Fischer grew up seeing almost every day was Tim Omen, who lived just down the street.
Omen, the former Randolph High School girls basketball coach and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, passed away on Monday at the age of 62, prompting those who knew him to reflect on his life.
“Whenever you went by him you always waved at Tim,” said Fischer, who is now Randolph's head boys basketball coach. “Any time you would be outside, he’d wave and would go out of his way to talk to you. From a small town, that’s what I will always remember. You go outside and he would make sure to turn and wave at you.”
Omen was the Rockets' girls coach for 22 years spanning two separate stints — from 1981 to 1994, and then again from 2005 to 2014 — and compiled a 407-95 record in his tenure. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.
“It’s a shock to our whole community,” Fischer said. “When you hear about it, it hits you. It’s sad. You feel bad for the family and his girls.”
In the final three seasons of his first stint, Omen had the privilege of coaching 1995 graduate Amy Wiersma, who is now married and goes by Amy Poole.
“Tim did a really great job of seeing you not only as a player, but as a person,” said Poole, who went on to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin. “I remember him pulling me aside just to have one-on-one sit downs to check in with me as a person and to check in with me on how my life was going outside of basketball.
“That, I loved, because one of the things I hated about being a basketball star was that’s the only thing people saw a lot of times. The fact that my coach saw me as more than just a basketball player was instrumental.”
By the time Poole’s career was over she had scored 1,608 points, which remains the program's all-time career mark. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Omen in 2015.
“That was such an honor to be inducted with Tim,” said Poole, who missed the ceremony because of the birth of her adopted son in New Orleans.
Sportsmanship was very important to Omen and he demonstrated that often. During Poole's playing days, the Rockets dominated Dual County Conference opponents and typically won by anywhere from 20-40 points, but Poole said Omen wouldn't allow his team or players to pad the stat sheet.
“I did appreciate that he wasn’t just thinking about us," Poole said. "He was always considering the people we were playing. He didn’t want a record to be cheapened by getting it with a team we beat by 40 points.”
Fischer graduated from Randolph in 2004, a year before Omen began his second go as head coach of the girls program. But after his college playing career at Ripon, Fischer returned to Randolph and coached the JV team boys team. He also was as an assistant for Hall of Fame head coach Bob Haffele, who won 10 state titles in his career, before Haffele retired and Fischer took the head job prior to the 2013-14 season — the final year of Omen's second stint coaching the girls.
Fischer said he remembers Omen being a man of character with a calm demeanor. Fischer said his counterpart was very organized and ran a tough ship, traits that helped Omen guide the Rockets to 13 conference titles and eight regional titles over his career.
“You have a ton of respect for what he did with our girls program,” Fischer said. “A lot of times I think Randolph got overlooked because of the boys program with coach Haffele and what he did with all the state titles. But Tim brought the girls right alongside there and they always had good teams and were always very competitive.
“The one year I was head coach and he was head coach, I learned a lot from him. He was such a good teacher and he was so organized. He had the respect from everyone and it was very much deserved.”
Chad Kaufman has been Randolph's girls coach for the last three seasons, accumulating a 56-19 record with top-three finishes in the Trailways West Conference the last two seasons. Kaufman took over for Omen’s successor, Dave Adel, who coached the Rockets for three years from 2014-15 to 2016-17 and amassed a 40-32 record.
Kaufman didn’t know Omen, but is very much familiar with his reputation in and around town.
“I am well aware of how highly respected he was, not only as a coach, but a fixture in the Randolph community,” Kaufman said. “My condolences go out to his wife, Harriet, and his three daughters: Chelsey, Brittany, and Allie.
“As it pertains to basketball, what can you say? Coach Omen laid the foundation for the Randolph girls basketball program. Coach Omen didn’t only teach his players about the game of basketball, but about how to be productive members of society.”
Omen was well liked by the referees too.
Rich Fronheiser, the Trailways Conference commissioner who is also in his first year as the athletic director at Randolph High School, started in his role as commissioner just after Omen retired from coaching. But Fronheiser did referee many of Omen's games, including a 43-30 loss to South Wayne Black in the Division 5 regional finals in 2012.
Fronheiser remembered Omen catching him right before the end of the game and saying, “Hey, I want you to know you guys did a fantastic job and I want you to tell your crew the same thing.”
Fronheiser said that comment has remained embedded in his memory. “When your season’s ending and you have a disappointing end, for him to even realize that’s still important. I was really impressed with that.”
