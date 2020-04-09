GIRLS HOOPS: Peers, former player reflect on life of Randolph HOF coach Omen, who died Monday

“Tim did a really great job of seeing you not only as a player, but as a person,” said Poole, who went on to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin. “I remember him pulling me aside just to have one-on-one sit downs to check in with me as a person and to check in with me on how my life was going outside of basketball.

“That, I loved, because one of the things I hated about being a basketball star was that’s the only thing people saw a lot of times. The fact that my coach saw me as more than just a basketball player was instrumental.”

By the time Poole’s career was over she had scored 1,608 points, which remains the program's all-time career mark. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Omen in 2015.

“That was such an honor to be inducted with Tim,” said Poole, who missed the ceremony because of the birth of her adopted son in New Orleans.

Sportsmanship was very important to Omen and he demonstrated that often. During Poole's playing days, the Rockets dominated Dual County Conference opponents and typically won by anywhere from 20-40 points, but Poole said Omen wouldn't allow his team or players to pad the stat sheet.