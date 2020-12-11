GIRLS HOOPS: Petersen, Abbie Aalsma help second-ranked Waupun speed past KML, 69-54

That Chargers, buried six of the 10 3-pointers before the intermission.

“We talked about it at half time, in a very stern way about the energy and effort on the defensive end,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “We had given up a lot of 3s and that was in our scouting reports. We knew who the shooters were and we weren’t locating.

“In the second half we tightened that up a little bit and we were able to get in passing lanes. With our hands and our feet, we were moving them and they were active. We were able to get some steals and convert on our end.”

After KML’s Avery Knoll, who tied teammate Elle Truckenbrod with a team-high 11 points, open the second half with a bucket to make it 32-28, Waupun’s Naomi Aalsma and Gracie Gopalan dropped in back-to-back triples to put Waupun up 34-32 with 10:29 remaining.

Naomi Aalsma finished with 11 points while Gopalan added six for the Warriors (5-0, 4-0 ECC), who are the second ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.

Haley Ott’s three-point play briefly gave the Chargers (4-3, 3-1) the lead back before Naomi Aalsma got a bucket to regain the Waupun lead at 36-35 with 15:27 left. That started an 8-0 run for to extend the Warriors lead to 42-36 with 14:07 left.