GIRLS HOOPS: Petersen, Abbie Aalsma help second-ranked Waupun speed past KML, 69-54

WAUPUN — Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran always seems to give the Waupun prep girls basketball team fits each season.
Last season the Chargers, who finished third in East Central Conference play, handed the Warriors their only league loss of the season before finishing atop the conference at 13-1.
In recent years, the Warriors have had to deal with the frustrations caused by the Chargers and freshman Kayl Pertersen knew that. The newcomer, who has been struggling to start fast in games, got hot in the first half of Friday’s contest, scoring 17 of her game-high 23 points to help keep the Warriors within range at halftime.
Petersen, who finished with four rebounds, four assists and several blocks, was feeling it down low to help propel the Warriors past the Chargers, 69-54.
“I was (feeling it). I mean, in past games I haven’t really been that aggressive,” said the 6-foot forward. “That was my main goal, was to be really aggressive and work hard.
“I was hot. I couldn’t miss. The girls got me some good passes. They got me in the post. It was just good.”
The first half was similar to two heavyweight boxers going blow for blow, not wanting to quit. There were six lead changes over the opening 18 minutes and the teams were tied three times before KML went into halftime with a 30-28 lead.
That Chargers, buried six of the 10 3-pointers before the intermission.
“We talked about it at half time, in a very stern way about the energy and effort on the defensive end,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “We had given up a lot of 3s and that was in our scouting reports. We knew who the shooters were and we weren’t locating.
“In the second half we tightened that up a little bit and we were able to get in passing lanes. With our hands and our feet, we were moving them and they were active. We were able to get some steals and convert on our end.”
After KML’s Avery Knoll, who tied teammate Elle Truckenbrod with a team-high 11 points, open the second half with a bucket to make it 32-28, Waupun’s Naomi Aalsma and Gracie Gopalan dropped in back-to-back triples to put Waupun up 34-32 with 10:29 remaining.
Naomi Aalsma finished with 11 points while Gopalan added six for the Warriors (5-0, 4-0 ECC), who are the second ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
Haley Ott’s three-point play briefly gave the Chargers (4-3, 3-1) the lead back before Naomi Aalsma got a bucket to regain the Waupun lead at 36-35 with 15:27 left. That started an 8-0 run for to extend the Warriors lead to 42-36 with 14:07 left.
“We just kind of been coming out of the gates a little bit slow lately,” Tim Aalsma said. “That’s just a rhythm thing and trying to get all of our pieces in the right spots, and having good possessions and really making sure that we take our shots. I think we’re rushing a little bit early and we just want to score so fast that we forget about the little subtle things you need to do to put yourself into position to score.”
Petersen would later force back-to-back shots to drop from the post for a 48-41 lead with 8:56 left. Not to be outdone, Abbie Aalsma scored six straight points to add on to the run to give the Warriors a 54-41 lead with 7:05 remaining.
Abbie Aalsma scored 15 of her 18 total points in the second half.
“I think for her, in the beginning of games, she’s kind of pressing early,” said Tim Aalsma, who is Abbie and Naomi’s father. “She’s got to learn to take what comes to her. She’s got a great team around her and as we figure that out, we’re complete. We’ve got multiple pieces that can score. There is times where she has that ability … to take over the game.
“I thought she had a nice little run there in the second half to take us from six to 12 or whatever it was.”
The Chargers didn’t just lay down for the Warriors. They eventually inched back within two scores when Emma Thistle swished a pair of 3-pointers and Knoll converted a three-point play for a 9-2 run that closed the gap to 56-50 with 4:19 remaining.
The Chargers couldn’t get the finish however, as Waupun’s McKenna Cunningham got a bunny to go at 3:47 to spark a game-ending 13-4 run to close out the game in the Warriors’ favor.
“It was probably team defense,” Petersen said. “We worked harder on defense than we did in the first half. We didn’t let our corner 3s happen and closed out on them.”
“We didn’t want to lose. We were down by two points at half and we just didn’t want to lose.”
WAUPUN 69, JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 54
KML 30 24 - 54
Waupun 28 41 - 69
KML — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Madison Depies 1 0-0 3, Haley Ott 2 4-5 8, Elle Truckenbrod 3 2-2 11, Alexa Schwalenberg 1 0-0 3, Emma Strohm 1 1-2 4, Emma Thistle 2 0-0 6, Avery Knoll 4 3-5 11, Nadia Schroeder 3 0-0 8 Totals 17 10-14 54.
WAUPUN — (fgm ftm-fta pts) McKenna Cunningham 2 3-3 7, Naomi Aalsma 4 0-0 11, Abbie Aalsma 8 0-0 18, Celia Theune 1 0-0 2, Gaby Matamoros 1 0-0 2, Gracie Gopalan 2 1-2 6, Kayl Petersen 9 3-4 23. Totals 27 7-9 69.
3-pointers: KML 10 (Depies 1, Truckenbrod 3, Schwalenberg 1, Strohm 1, Thistle 2, Schroeder 2), W 8 (N. Aalsma 3, A. Aalsma 2, Gopalan 1, Petersen 2). Total fouls: KML 15, W 12. Fouled out: none.
