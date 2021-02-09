GIRLS HOOPS: Pressure defense, balanced scoring carry Columbus by Markesan in Div. 3 regional quarterfinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But offensively the press prevented Markesan from getting into any kind of rhythm.

“That hits it on the head — their pressure defense didn’t allow us to get set in our half-court offense, and unfortunately the opportunities that did present themselves to us, we just weren’t able to execute,” Van Daalwyk said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we weren’t able to go on one in the second half.”

As a result, Markesan sees its season — and the careers of seniors Mast, Hannah Whitney, Sydney Jahnke, Hailey Beier and Cassandra Gerbitz — come to an end.

But the foundation moving forward is strong, Van Daalwyk said.

“Our group of seniors this year have been awesome in terms of setting the standard for the culture of our program,” he said. “I think our underclassmen picked up on that and will continue to carry that on once those five walk out the door for us here. It’s just a great group of kids. You hate to see them go.”

For the Cardinals — and their seniors Link, Ashley Olson, Abbie Olson and Molly Kahl — they get at least one more chance to suit up and take the court.