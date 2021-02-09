GIRLS HOOPS: Pressure defense, balanced scoring carry Columbus by Markesan in Div. 3 regional quarterfinals

COLUMBUS — The Columbus prep girls basketball team hit the snooze button a couple times at the start of Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against Markesan, resulting in an early seven-point deficit.
Once the Cardinals woke up, though, they certainly didn’t stumble out of bed.
After trailing 9-2, fourth-seeded Columbus scored the game’s next 15 points and then closed the half on another big run, laying the groundwork for an eventual 51-31 victory over the fifth-seeded Hornets and a date with top-seeded Laconia in Friday night’s semifinals.
“From that point on,” Columbus coach Jeff Schweitzer said of the game after it was 9-2, “switching between zone and man and half-court stuff, it was a nice team effort. And we had some bench kids really step up for us.”
Columbus (12-11) had a lot of people step up, in fact.
Sophomore Alise Hayes, who entered averaging only 3.1 points per game, finished with 12 and nine girls scored in all, including seven points apiece from Jordan Link, Ashley Olson and Mikenna Boettcher, and six — on a pair of first-half 3-pointers — from Emma Paulson.
After going on the 15-0 run to take a 17-9 lead, Columbus saw its advantage dwindle down to 17-14 on a basket inside by Amy Kelly and a triple from the right wing by Gracie Mast, who came in as Markesan’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game and finished with 16 in this one.
But the Cardinals would strike last in the first half, answering with a 10-2 run — five different players scored for Columbus during that surge — over the final 5 minutes to make it 27-16 at the break.
And the Cardinals didn’t let up when the break ended, either, answering Kelly’s basket on a drive to the hoop that made it 27-18 by going on a 9-0 run — one capped off by Ashley Olson’s 3 from the right corner — to go in front 36-18 with 12:56 remaining in the game.
All told, it amounted to a 19-6 run spanning 10-plus minutes bridging the two halves.
And it was the direct result of full-court pressure defense.
“Honestly it’s something we struggled with all year,” Markesan coach Patrick Van Daalwyk said of when opposing teams employ the press, which for Columbus on Tuesday night forced the Hornets into 13 first-half turnovers. “Against a solid team like this, that’s just too many mistakes.
“We defended a lot better in the second half than we did in the first, but it just wasn’t enough tonight.”
The Hornets (15-6) did do a pretty good job of stopping the bleeding over the final 13 minutes, with Columbus only able to build upon the lead a little bit — Link’s 3 from the top of the key with 5:40 to go gave the Cardinals their biggest advantage of the night at 47-25 — down the stretch.
But offensively the press prevented Markesan from getting into any kind of rhythm.
“That hits it on the head — their pressure defense didn’t allow us to get set in our half-court offense, and unfortunately the opportunities that did present themselves to us, we just weren’t able to execute,” Van Daalwyk said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we weren’t able to go on one in the second half.”
As a result, Markesan sees its season — and the careers of seniors Mast, Hannah Whitney, Sydney Jahnke, Hailey Beier and Cassandra Gerbitz — come to an end.
But the foundation moving forward is strong, Van Daalwyk said.
“Our group of seniors this year have been awesome in terms of setting the standard for the culture of our program,” he said. “I think our underclassmen picked up on that and will continue to carry that on once those five walk out the door for us here. It’s just a great group of kids. You hate to see them go.”
For the Cardinals — and their seniors Link, Ashley Olson, Abbie Olson and Molly Kahl — they get at least one more chance to suit up and take the court.
They’ll do so against the Spartans, a perennial state power that, while not as dominant this season as in some recent seasons, still sports an impressive 18-6 record headed into Friday.
“There are a million clichés. Everybody starts zero and zero. We know Laconia is good — we played them earlier in the year and played well in the first half against them,” Schweitzer said referencing a 54-51 loss for the Cardinals back on Dec. 28 in a game where Columbus led 31-21 at the break. “For us, each time you get to practice more bodes well not only for this year but for the future.
“It was a nice team effort (tonight) and I’m happy to move on.”
COLUMBUS 51, MARKESAN 31</&hspag3>
Markesan 16 15 — 31
Columbus 27 24 — 51
MARKESAN (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Hannah Whitney 1 0-0 2, Sydney Jahnke 2 0-0 6, Amy Kelly 3 0-1 6, Lauryn Clark 0 1-2 1, Gracie Mast 6 1-3 16, Dani Graff 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 2-8 31.
COLUMBUS — Jordan Link 2 2-2 7, Ashley Olson 3 0-1 7, Abbie Olson 1 0-0 2, Molly Kahl 1 0-0 2, Grace Kahl 1 1-2 3, Alise Hayes 5 2-5 12, Mikenna Boettcher 3 1-3 7, Emma Paulson 2 0-2 6, Jaiden Dornaus 1 3-5 5. Totals: 19 9-20 51.
3-pointers: Markesan 5 (Jahnke 2, Mast 3), Columbus 4 (Link 1, Ashley Olson 1, Paulson 2). Total fouls: Markesan 21, Columbus 14. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.