GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph cools off after hot start, loses big to Mishicot in sectional finals; Rockets motivated for next year

Having so many capable scorers on the floor rendered Randolph’s zone a tactic with no margin for error.

“There’s no doubt about that,” Kaufman said. “We could tell in film that they space the floor really well. All the girls can score. They can all post up. And really they’ve got a lot of perimeter shooters. And they can put it on the floor and penetrate as well.”

Kaufman said that in addition to not wanting to play so much zone, he also wanted to be able to press more on defense and harass the Indians ball-handlers into making some mistakes.

“But we didn’t get into that just because we weren’t making a lot of baskets,” he said of having to race back in order to avoid being beat in transition.

Despite the blowout loss, though, Kaufman had no issues with his team’s effort or even its execution, for the most part.

The Rockets ran into a more experienced team, and now it’s their turn to learn from the loss and be the experienced team no one wants to face next postseason.