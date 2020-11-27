GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph looks to build on strong 2019-20 campaign, contend for league title

Also returning is junior guard Abby Katsma (4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds) and sophomore forward Brianna Baird (3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds).

The long list of newcomers include junior forward Natalie Rodenkirch and junior guard Ahrora Scheeler; sophomore post Maddie DeVries and sophomore guards Carizma Muth, Savannah Duckett and Brandi Fuller; and 6-foot-1 freshman post Rylea Alvin.

It’s the intangibles that Kaufman thinks make his team tick the most.

“A tight-knit group of girls who have been successful in various sports,” he said. “Even though we are young, I believe that we have some solid leadership on this team.”

As far as the strengths where Xs and Os are concerned, Kaufman said those consist of “athleticism, high basketball IQ, depth, competitive, size, and good guard play.”

The biggest weakness, he acknowledged, is the team’s overall youth.

The Rockets have in Kaufman’s three previous seasons at the helm proven to be pretty adept at employing a solid game-plan night-in and night-out — but they’ve also shown the ability to adjust to on the fly to the flow of the game.