GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph looks to build on strong 2019-20 campaign, contend for league title

It’s been a decade since the Randolph prep girls basketball team last won a conference title, but the Rockets are hoping the drought will end this year.
They’re planning on giving it their best shot, that’s for sure. And with a talented, albeit young, core, they like their chances.
“If we stay healthy and continue to get better on a daily basis,” Rockets coach Chad Kaufman said, “I believe that we will have a great opportunity to challenge for a conference title.”
Randolph finished 20-5 overall in 2019-20, having its season come to an end in the WIAA Division 5 regional finals against Black Hawk. The Rockets took second in the Trailways West at 11-3, which was three games back of undefeated champion Fall River but also three clear of third-place Princeton/Green Lake (8-6).
They’re scheduled to open their season Friday at home against Columbus. And while they do have to fill the void left by first-team all-league selection Brianna Prieve departing due to graduation, they get back second-teamer Jorey Buwalda, a sophomore this year, and her sister Presley Buwalda, a junior who received honorable mention.
The 6-foot Jorey Buwalda averaged a double-double (13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds) last season, while Presley Buwalda averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Also returning is junior guard Abby Katsma (4.5 points, 3.6 rebounds) and sophomore forward Brianna Baird (3.0 points, 4.0 rebounds).
The long list of newcomers include junior forward Natalie Rodenkirch and junior guard Ahrora Scheeler; sophomore post Maddie DeVries and sophomore guards Carizma Muth, Savannah Duckett and Brandi Fuller; and 6-foot-1 freshman post Rylea Alvin.
It’s the intangibles that Kaufman thinks make his team tick the most.
“A tight-knit group of girls who have been successful in various sports,” he said. “Even though we are young, I believe that we have some solid leadership on this team.”
As far as the strengths where Xs and Os are concerned, Kaufman said those consist of “athleticism, high basketball IQ, depth, competitive, size, and good guard play.”
The biggest weakness, he acknowledged, is the team’s overall youth.
The Rockets have in Kaufman’s three previous seasons at the helm proven to be pretty adept at employing a solid game-plan night-in and night-out — but they’ve also shown the ability to adjust to on the fly to the flow of the game.
“We want to try and take advantage of our athleticism and run the court as much as possible to try and create easy scoring opportunities,” Kaufman said regarding the team’s offensive philosophy. “In the half-court set, we want to try and utilize our posts by letting them get touches and that in turns usually opens up opportunities for our perimeter players.”
Of the defense, he said, “We have built our program around being a solid man to man defensive team. We have stressed ball pressure and cutting off driving lanes with good help from the weak side of the court.
“In the past couple of years we have dabbled with playing a couple of match up zones to try and keep our opponents on their toes.”
It remains to be seen how the season unfolds, especially given all of the pitfalls that potentially loom with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging. But the Rockets are beginning the campaign with high hopes for the year.
“It is our number one goal to prepare ourselves to compete on a nightly basis,” Kaufman said, “and give ourselves the opportunity to be the Trailways West Champions at the conclusion of the regular season.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
