RANDOLPH — It didn’t take long for Randolph’s prep girls basketball team to get the 2019-2020 season going. The Rockets put the pedal to the metal right from the start Tuesday night vs. Westfield.
And while the Pioneers did eventually get in gear as well, the tone had already been set.
Randolph’s full-court pressure out of the gates produced an early 12-point lead and the Rockets harassed Westfield all night long, turning away every one of the Pioneers’ rallies en route to a 55-48, non-conference victory.
“We tried to,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said of wanting to put the Pioneers on their heels right away. “We’re a little smaller and a little more athletic than we have been so we’re going to try and open it up and pressure, but we don’t have our basketball legs quite yet — we were pretty gassed at halftime.
“We got in some early trouble committing some bad fouls in the backcourt, so we had to go with a little different rotation than I was used to. But we’re young and we battled through it. They’ve got a good scrappy team so it’s good to come out of here with a win in your first game.”
Jorey Buwalda, Randolph’s talented 6-foot freshman, scored the game’s first four points and six in all during the Rockets 14-2 run to start the contest.
But Westfield answered back, getting seven points from junior guard Lexi Brakebush during a 13-4 run that got the Pioneers within 18-15.
“Their pressure took us out of what we wanted to do, or made it uncomfortable for us, early,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “I thought we settled in late in the first half and kind of established ourselves, but then in the second half I think it wore us down a little bit. And they have some more depth than we do, so I think that wore our guards down.”
Westfield trailed 34-24 at halftime but scored the first four points of the second half to get within six.
Randolph, however, would respond with an 11-4 run — one that was capped off with a steal by returning first team all-Trailways West guard Brianna Prieve and pass ahead to Abby Katsma for a fastbreak lay-up, giving the Rockets a 45-32 lead for their biggest advantage since the game-opening run.
Westfield didn’t fold and was able to stay within striking distance the rest of the way — the Pioneers just couldn’t ever cut the Rockets’ lead to any less than seven.
“I was saving those timeouts hoping we could cut into it a little bit,” Showen said of trying to manufacture a rally down the stretch with fouls to create more possessions. “To their credit, they made their free throws down the stretch and we didn’t shoot free throws very well.”
Meanwhile, Kaufman was pleased with how his team responded in the second half after that 14-2 lead had evaporated so quickly.
“We went in at halftime and really wanted to focus on the defensive end, really playing good ball pressure,” he said. “We let them slip on a lot of screens and didn’t cover their shooters. And on the offensive end we tried to make sure we touched the post before we took a perimeter shot.
“I thought there were way too many times (in the first half) where we took some early shots when had it in the (half court) and that doesn’t really play into our offensive motto.”
RANDOLPH 55, WESTFIELD 48
Westfield 24 24 — 48
Randolph 34 21 — 55
WESTFIELD (48) — Alexa Brakebush 12, Tahya Reetz 13, Abbigail Wallace 6, Trista Drew 6, Iris Slotten 5, Anna Guenzel 6. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 14 12-28 48.
RANDOLPH (55) — Abby Katsma 16, Olivia Nieman 3, Brianna Prieve 16, Madelyn Duckett 2, Bryanna Budzinski 2, Presley Buwalda 3, Jordan Drzonek 1, Jorey Buwalda 11, Mariah DeVries 1. Totals (fgm ftm-fta pts): 19 13-25 55.
3-pointers: West 8 (Brakebush 1, Reetz 3, Wallace 2, Drew 2), Rand 4 (Katsma 1, Nieman 1, Prieve 2). Total fouls: West 21, Rand 21. Fouled out: West — Reetz. Rand — Nieman.
