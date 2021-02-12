GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph roars out of the gate, cruises by Kohler in Div. 4 regional semifinals

Kaufman said many of his team’s open looks from the outside were the result of the Blue Bombers wanting to keep Randolph’s leading scorer — 6-foot sophomore Jorey Buwalda — from getting the ball down low.

“We always try to go a little inside-out. If they are going to give us the perimeter shot, every girl knows, our guards, that we can shoot it,” Kaufman said. “And we got some posts that can step out and shoot it too, so if it’s there, and they are set, we’ll let them fire it.”

Despite Kohler’s best efforts to keep the ball away from Jorey Buwalda, she still finished with 11 points, giving Randolph four scorers in double figures.

Randolph’s defense was also a big key to the victory. The Blue Bombers didn’t score their first points until junior Natalie Udovich knocked down a runner nearly 7 minutes into the contest.

Kohler managed to hang relatively close for most of the first half, but Randolph erased any doubt when it opened the second half on a 13-0 run, a stretch that saw Katsma score seven of her points, and was capped by another 3-pointer by Moldenhauer.

With the victory, the top-seeded Rockets will host No. 3 seed Dodgeland in the regional championship game tonight. The Trojans advanced with a 51-45 win over No. 3 Ozaukee on Friday night. It will be a rematch of a game played back on Jan. 14, when the Rockets cruised to a 56-36 victory behind 15 points apiece from Presley and Jorey Buwalda.