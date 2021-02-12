GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph roars out of the gate, cruises by Kohler in Div. 4 regional semifinals

RANDOLPH — The Randolph prep girls basketball team didn’t make an abundance of 3-pointers during the regular season, but still managed to win 18 games and finish in first place in the Trailways West Conference.
On Friday night in their postseason opener, the top-seeded Rockets proved they could indeed hurt opposing teams from the outside, drilling 11 triples on their way to a 79-37 pasting of fifth-seeded Kohler in a Division 4 regional semifinal game at Randolph High School.
The hot outside shooting came from a variety of sources, but was led by junior guard Abby Katsma, who made four of them on her way to scoring a game-high 16 points. Two of Katsma’s 3-pointers came in the first 3½ minutes of the game and helped give Randolph (19-3) an early 11-0 lead.
Junior Presley Buwalda, who finished with 12 points, opened the game with the first of her two 3-pointers, and also scored from the right block, book-ending a 17-0 run to put Kohler (3-21) in a huge early hole.
Randolph also got three buckets from beyond the 3-point arc from freshman Mya Moldenhauer, who finished with 13 points.
Randolph head coach Chad Kaufman was surprised to see his team shoot so well from the outside.
“We have some good shooters,” he said. “We haven’t come close to making 11 all year. I think maybe our max was maybe five all year, but it’s good, starting off the tournament on a good note. I think some girls are feeling confident about it and I have some girls that can shoot the ball.”
Kaufman said many of his team’s open looks from the outside were the result of the Blue Bombers wanting to keep Randolph’s leading scorer — 6-foot sophomore Jorey Buwalda — from getting the ball down low.
“We always try to go a little inside-out. If they are going to give us the perimeter shot, every girl knows, our guards, that we can shoot it,” Kaufman said. “And we got some posts that can step out and shoot it too, so if it’s there, and they are set, we’ll let them fire it.”
Despite Kohler’s best efforts to keep the ball away from Jorey Buwalda, she still finished with 11 points, giving Randolph four scorers in double figures.
Randolph’s defense was also a big key to the victory. The Blue Bombers didn’t score their first points until junior Natalie Udovich knocked down a runner nearly 7 minutes into the contest.
Kohler managed to hang relatively close for most of the first half, but Randolph erased any doubt when it opened the second half on a 13-0 run, a stretch that saw Katsma score seven of her points, and was capped by another 3-pointer by Moldenhauer.
With the victory, the top-seeded Rockets will host No. 3 seed Dodgeland in the regional championship game tonight. The Trojans advanced with a 51-45 win over No. 3 Ozaukee on Friday night. It will be a rematch of a game played back on Jan. 14, when the Rockets cruised to a 56-36 victory behind 15 points apiece from Presley and Jorey Buwalda.