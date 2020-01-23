GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph's Prieve breaks 1,000 points in 57-32 victory over Princeton/Green Lake

“Jorey has done a very, very good job on the rebounding aspect, on the offensive end and defensive end,” Kaufman said. “She’s averaging 13.5 on the year. It’s great for us to get second-chance opportunities with her. I’m really going to enjoy having her for three more years.”

The only time Randolph trailed was just a 1:48 into game when the Rockets were down 4-2. But Presley Buwalda hit a jumper at 16:12 that started a 19-4 run to put the Rockets up 21-8 with 7:10 left.

After the Kelsey Morgan’s layup dropped to make it 21-10 with 5:31 left, Prieve was still trying to find her rhythm. Up to that point she missed all three of her attempts (one layup and two triples). That is until she found her sweet spot in front of the TigerSharks’ bench and let it rip to make it 24-10 with 3:55 left.

“Oh my gosh, it was almost like a relief,” Prieve said. “I knew I was going to get there, but I didn’t know when and I didn’t want it in my last few games where I was scoring most of my points in the second half. It was kind of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got it, but let’s get back to playing. There’s still a game to be played, it’s only the first half.’"

She would make two more triples to finish the first half with nine points and help the Rockets go into halftime with a 33-14 lead.