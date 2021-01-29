GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph weathers the storm to top Rio, 59-51

RANDOLPH ― It didn’t matter that the Randolph prep girls basketball team beat Trailways West Conference foe Rio by 27 points back on Dec. 7.
The Rockets knew the Vikings would be a completely different team than from the beginning of the season. That premonition was correct as the Rockets faced a stiff test from the Vikings but ultimately prevailed, 59-51, on Friday night at Randolph High School.
“They always bring the intensity,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “There is no doubt about that. Coach (Deb) Hutzler does a great job with that group. They are always ready to play with their hair on fire. They give you some different looks defensively. They crash the offensive and defensive boards hard. We knew we had to try to control that and we did not do a good job with it.”
Hutzler said she wanted to make sure her team gave Randolph fits throughout the entire night.
“Our goal was to hold our ground tonight,” she said. “Our goal was to try to make it as difficult as possible for them to get from point A to point B. We wanted to make sure we did that in the confines of the game, and bring as much intensity and passion as possible. Then just carry that through the entire game because we’ve struggled in games before where we’ve come out hot and go on a big streak there. We’re learning to battle the streaks of the game.”
The Rockets (16-2) held onto a small lead throughout much of the first half before Rio’s Alexis Marble got a layup to drop with 11 minutes, 10 seconds left before halftime to knot the game at 11. However, 16 seconds later, Hutzler was assessed a technical foul because she ventured too far on the court during play. Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda made 1 of 2 foul shots to spark a 7-0 run to put the Rockets up 18-11 with 9:45 left.
The Vikings (9-5) would get back within three points with 5:30 left when Adeline Hutzler, who finished with a game-high 20 points, made back-to-back buckets to make it 20-17.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ve been having to coach against Adeline for four years and I’m happy I never have to play another game against her,” Kaufman said. “She just has a motor that won’t stop. She gets into the lane. She makes some incredible shots at times.”
Randolph’s Presley Buwalda got a bunny to drop at 4:24, sparking another run for the Rockets as they rattled off a 14-2 stretch to go up 34-19 with 1:30 left. Rio closed out the half on a 4-2 spurt to trim the lead to 36-23 at the break.
Rylea Alvin and Jorey Buwalda both finished with 12 points, while teammate Maddie DeVries added 11 points led Randolph. All three of them helped the Rockets hold onto a double-digit lead in the second half.
“Those three girls bring great energy,” Kaufman said. “Defensively, they know what they have to do. Offensively, we know we’re going to have size advantages against a lot of teams. We try to work a little inside-out and a little high-low. Those three have been cycling in and out for us on a good rotation.”
Deb Hutzler said Buwalda and Alvin gave her team fits all night long.
“They’re both nice players and to their credit when we went at them, they came back at us. It was a good back and forth game,” she said. “I feel we competed well. I was really impressed with some of the things Alvin did tonight. I haven’t seen her do them yet this year. I give our defense credit tonight. It had to grow a little bit tonight too.”
Rio’s Emily Loging scored nine of her 16 total points in the second half while Adeline Hutzler added eight but it wasn't enough to ground the Rockets.
“It’s vital that we keep those two on the floor for obvious reasons,” Deb Hutzler said. “They can score and team’s focus on them, but what it also does is drives our team to bring that next level of intensity. Not all the kids can naturally bring that on their own.”
Rio got back within single digits twice, lastly behind an Adeline Hutzler bucket at 1:28 to cut the lead to 57-49, but it was too little too late.
The victory for the Rockets comes a day after a 49-48 loss against North Fond du Lac where Kaufman said his team gave up 20-plus turnovers. They cleaned up the the giveaways against the Vikings, but still had 13.
“That’s a little more than our season average,” Kaufman said. “The biggest thing is we have to play with composure on the offensive and defensive end. We’re still struggling with communication when we’re transitioning off makes and misses. That’s one thing we talk about on a daily basis that we have to get better.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.