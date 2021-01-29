GIRLS HOOPS: Randolph weathers the storm to top Rio, 59-51

Deb Hutzler said Buwalda and Alvin gave her team fits all night long.

“They’re both nice players and to their credit when we went at them, they came back at us. It was a good back and forth game,” she said. “I feel we competed well. I was really impressed with some of the things Alvin did tonight. I haven’t seen her do them yet this year. I give our defense credit tonight. It had to grow a little bit tonight too.”

Rio’s Emily Loging scored nine of her 16 total points in the second half while Adeline Hutzler added eight but it wasn't enough to ground the Rockets.

“It’s vital that we keep those two on the floor for obvious reasons,” Deb Hutzler said. “They can score and team’s focus on them, but what it also does is drives our team to bring that next level of intensity. Not all the kids can naturally bring that on their own.”

Rio got back within single digits twice, lastly behind an Adeline Hutzler bucket at 1:28 to cut the lead to 57-49, but it was too little too late.

The victory for the Rockets comes a day after a 49-48 loss against North Fond du Lac where Kaufman said his team gave up 20-plus turnovers. They cleaned up the the giveaways against the Vikings, but still had 13.