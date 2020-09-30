GIRLS HOOPS: Retired Schweitzer returns to coach Columbus

“The 2000s, the last 20 years of my career, we had a lot of good teams with a lot of good kids and a lot of good parents. Hopefully I can get that same support from parents and players that I had. It’s going to be different, it’s not going to just happen.”

However, Schweitzer does like that he’s got a young, but experienced team he can build up in the coming season. Even though the Cardinals went 7-17 overall, including, 0-10 in the Capitol North Conference, a season ago, Schweitzer is inheriting a sophomore class (Amy Theilen, Grace Kahl, Alise Hayes, Mikenna Boettcher, Jaiden Dornhaus) that has a year of experience under their belts. And he’s got senior Jordan Link, who averaged 10.2 points a game and earned a second-team all-conference honor in 2019-20, to lead the squad.

“There’s a lot of good athletes with a lot of really good attitudes, is what I have witnessed,” Schweitzer said. “They seemed to work really hard. They were a very young team last year too. Five freshmen played quite a bit on varsity. Those sophomores will be a big help.”

While the modern game emphasizes 3-point shooting, Schweitzer believes that fits perfectly into the up-tempo scheme that helped him become successful in the first place.