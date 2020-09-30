GIRLS HOOPS: Retired Schweitzer returns to coach Columbus

When Jeff Schweitzer retired from teaching social studies and coaching girls basketball at Columbus High School over eight years ago, it didn’t cross his mind that he’d ever get back into either one of them.
Sure, the 63-year-old Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer has kept himself busy refereeing youth basketball tournaments on weekends and junior varsity games during the week. Not to mention substitute teaching, running the clock during varsity football games and helping run the scoreboard for volleyball matches.
But it wasn’t until Columbus girls basketball coach Tim Dworak stepped down in April that Schweitzer thought he could step onto the court to coach the Cardinals again.
“It was just two people talking about it, so I threw my name in there and I ended up getting the position,” Schweitzer said of officially being hired at the Columbus School Board meeting on Monday. “It’s a different world right now with a lot of different challenges. I’ve always really enjoyed the game, but I never really thought I’d be coming back after I retired. I was the coach (at Columbus) for 31 years.
“I’m coming back knowing not all the kids, but the ones I do know seem like a nice group of young ladies. It’s not like I was searching for jobs. It was just presented to me by the community and some of the parents.”
Schweitzer left a legacy unlike any other at Columbus. A 2013 WBCA Hall of Fame inductee who stepped down in 2012, Schweitzer and the Cardinals racked up 537 victories, won four sectional titles and won WIAA Division 2 state championships in 2002 and 2003.
Schweitzer said his teams didn’t lose a conference game from 1999-2012. From 2000-2003, the Cardinals tallied a 98-3 overall record that included the two state titles. The unbeaten 26-0 season in 2002 earned Schweitzer the Associated Press Coach of the Year award.
A group of community members — including current players, parents and fans of the program — gave Schweitzer the feeling that they wanted him back on the bench.
But the veteran coach isn’t naive enough to think the Cardinals are going to be a powerhouse once he walks into the gym and is able to coach them in a few weeks.
“To all of a sudden have me jump and start winning conference championships, in my last 13 years here we won a conference championship every year or shared it,” he said. “I know I’m opening myself up. It’s not going to just happen overnight. It’s going to take a little bit of time. The conference is really good.
“The 2000s, the last 20 years of my career, we had a lot of good teams with a lot of good kids and a lot of good parents. Hopefully I can get that same support from parents and players that I had. It’s going to be different, it’s not going to just happen.”
However, Schweitzer does like that he’s got a young, but experienced team he can build up in the coming season. Even though the Cardinals went 7-17 overall, including, 0-10 in the Capitol North Conference, a season ago, Schweitzer is inheriting a sophomore class (Amy Theilen, Grace Kahl, Alise Hayes, Mikenna Boettcher, Jaiden Dornhaus) that has a year of experience under their belts. And he’s got senior Jordan Link, who averaged 10.2 points a game and earned a second-team all-conference honor in 2019-20, to lead the squad.
“There’s a lot of good athletes with a lot of really good attitudes, is what I have witnessed,” Schweitzer said. “They seemed to work really hard. They were a very young team last year too. Five freshmen played quite a bit on varsity. Those sophomores will be a big help.”
While the modern game emphasizes 3-point shooting, Schweitzer believes that fits perfectly into the up-tempo scheme that helped him become successful in the first place.
“We will shoot 3s, but we’ll have a balance on offense — inside and outside,” he said. “We will be very team-oriented. We’ll press, full court and half court. We’re not going to re-invent the wheel that’s for sure. That system was pretty successful. Hopefully I can bring that back.”
Schweitzer said substitute teaching at the high school has allowed him to stay familiar with the players in the program. That familiarity helped in his decision to step back onto the sidelines for the Cardinals. He also said he went to a third of Columbus’ home games every year to see how they fared.
Basketball never really left Schweitzer’s soul. Now he gets to coach again.
“The itch was always there,” Schweitzer said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
