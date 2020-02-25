GIRLS HOOPS: Rozinski reaches 1,000 career points, Fall River blows out Country Day in postseason opener

FALL RIVER – Sam Leisemann got Fall River’s quest for a return trip to the girls state tournament in Green Bay off on the right foot Tuesday.

The 6-foot senior center fueled a 21-0 run by the Pirates to open the game and finished the night with a game-high 23 points as second-seeded Fall River overwhelmed visiting and 15th-seeded Madison Country Day 77-16 in the WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinals.

Leisemann had nine points during that opening stretch as the Prairie Hawks (1-22) went nearly 10 minutes (and eight turnovers) before scoring their first points. The only drama on the night for Fall River (22-1) was to see if senior guard Lexi Rozinski could reach the 1,000-point milestone. Rozinski ended the suspense when she hit two free throws with 9:46 left in the game, touching off a celebration that included fans in the stands waving 1,000-point signs. Rozinski would finish the night with 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and words of praise from Pirates' coach Jim Doolittle.

“We weren’t going to change our game plan but we were really going to try to help her to reach that tonight,” Doolittle said. “Early in the game you could she was a little nervous. But right at the end, she was like ‘OK, this is mine.’ And true Lexi, she went and got her 1,000 points. I’m very proud of her. It is quite an accomplishment.”

