GIRLS HOOPS: Schouten, Zuhlke lead Central Wis. Christian past Montello 50-44

Central Wisconsin Christian’s Shelby Buwalda had a steal and a layup to give her team a 40-27 advantage, but Montello quickly called an audible.

Just 30 seconds later, Montello’s Emme Urbaniak hit a 3-pointer, which started a 15-5 run to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 3:28 remaining.

“They really had the flow of the game in their favor,” Vander Werff said. “We weren’t scoring offensively and our defense was lacking. They were able to get a few easy baskets out on the run. We made some switches and it picked up the defensive intensity.”

Urbaniak finished with a game-high 19 points for the Hilltoppers, while Tiffany Klapper added 15 to help Montello.

“They both had really good nights,” Vander Werff said. “I thought Urbaniak had a solid night. She knocked down some outside shots, which I really wasn’t expecting. Klapper also knocked down some 3-point shots. They were also able to defensively get into passing lanes, which caused a little bit of havoc for us. I thought those girls played well.”

Montello (3-14), who boasts just three juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen, never let its inexperience get to it, and kept clawing back until the last 2:50 of the game. That’s when Schouten got a layup, which helped the Crusaders end the game on a 5-2 run.

