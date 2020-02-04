GIRLS HOOPS: Schouten, Zuhlke lead Central Wis. Christian past Montello 50-44

WAUPUN ― Members of the Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball team know how to flip the switch when they need to.
Down by two at halftime, the Crusaders went on a 14-3 run and held on to beat Montello 50-44 in a non-conference game in Waupun on Tuesday night.
“They were on fire on 3s,” Montello coach Jeff Kendall said of the Crusaders nine made 3-pointers in the game.
During that big run to start the second half, Central Wisconsin Christian’s Autumn Zuhlke, who finished with 13 points, made three of her game-high four triples to help Central Wisconsin Christian (7-8) take a 34-25 lead with 12 minutes, 41 seconds left in the game.
Jolie Schouten also got hot for the Crusaders, as she scored 11 of her team-high 18 points in the second half.
“Autumn and Jolie are really flow players,” Crusaders coach Mark Vander Werff said. “When they get hot and they’re shooting, things go really well. Autumn’s got a little bit of a mojo to her. She knocks down a couple of shots and gets really excited. Jolie, too, is a dynamic player. She was able to knock down shots.
“Anytime you can make shots, it increases your energy, which allows your defense to increase, which involves the entire team. The energy was higher in the second half. It allowed us to get a big lead.”
Central Wisconsin Christian’s Shelby Buwalda had a steal and a layup to give her team a 40-27 advantage, but Montello quickly called an audible.
Just 30 seconds later, Montello’s Emme Urbaniak hit a 3-pointer, which started a 15-5 run to cut the deficit to 45-42 with 3:28 remaining.
“They really had the flow of the game in their favor,” Vander Werff said. “We weren’t scoring offensively and our defense was lacking. They were able to get a few easy baskets out on the run. We made some switches and it picked up the defensive intensity.”
Urbaniak finished with a game-high 19 points for the Hilltoppers, while Tiffany Klapper added 15 to help Montello.
“They both had really good nights,” Vander Werff said. “I thought Urbaniak had a solid night. She knocked down some outside shots, which I really wasn’t expecting. Klapper also knocked down some 3-point shots. They were also able to defensively get into passing lanes, which caused a little bit of havoc for us. I thought those girls played well.”
Montello (3-14), who boasts just three juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen, never let its inexperience get to it, and kept clawing back until the last 2:50 of the game. That’s when Schouten got a layup, which helped the Crusaders end the game on a 5-2 run.
You have free articles remaining.
“They don’t quit, those girls,” Kendall said. “That’s one thing about them girls (I like), they do not quit. They’ll keep playing. I am proud of the girls.”
Kendall said the ability to make shots in the first half is what helped the Hilltoppers take a 22-20 halftime lead.
The first half was a seesaw affair. With the game knotted up at 7, the Crusaders went on an 8-4 run to go up 15-11 with 8:57 left.
However, Urbaniak got a basket underneath, which started a 9-2 run, giving Montello a 22-17 lead with 2:02 left in the half. Schouten would swish a triple with 1:40 left to cut the deficit to 22-20.
“I thought moving the ball we were a little slow,” Vander Werff said. “Defensively, we didn’t have a lot of pressure, which allows for cutters to be open.”
Vander Werff said he told his team at halftime to “value the ball” and to “slow down” the game in the second half. The Crusaders heeded their coach’s words.
“You’ve got to value the ball anyway, but like tonight, we had the lead, so Montello needs to do the chasing,” Vander Werff said. “They’ve got to create havoc and make things happen. When teams do that and if you can handle that pressure, it ends up leading to easy offensive baskets.”
Shelby Buwalda.jpg
Annika Huizenga
Abby Bond 2.jpg
Jolie Schouten
Abby Bond.jpg
Emme Urbaniak.jpg
Emme Urbaniak 2.jpg
Nellie Kendall.jpg
Defense CWC.jpg
Jolie Schouten 2.jpg
Tiffany Klapper.jpg
Klapper and Schouten.jpg
Tiffany Klapper 2.jpg
Kaitlyn Vander Werff.jpg
Autumn Zuhlke.jpg
Shelby Buwalda 2.jpg
Kaitlyn Vander Werff 2.jpg
Mark Vander Werff.jpg
Abby Bond 3.jpg
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN 50, MONTELLO 44</&hspag3>
Montello 22 22 - 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 20 30 - 50
MONTELLO (44) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Tiffany Klapper 6 1-4 15, Courtney Gardner 0 0-2 0, Nellie Kendall 1 0-0 2, Emme Urbaniak 8, 0-3 19, Abby Bond 1 1-2 3, Autumn Loveland 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 2-12 44.
CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHRISTIAN (50) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jolie Schouten 7 1-4 18, Autumn Zuhlke 4 1-2 13, Shelby Buwalda 2 2-4 6, Anikka Huizenga 1 1-5 3, Kaitlyn Vander Werff 1 0-1 2, Mackenzie Hoekstra 0 2-2 2, Emma Hoffman 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-16 50.
3-pointers: M 6 (Tiffany Klapper 2, Emme Urbaniak 3, Autumn Loveland 1), CWC 9 (Jolie Schouten 3, Autumn Zuhlke 4, Emma Hoffman 2). Total fouls: M 18, CWC 10. Fouled out: M – Nellie Kendall.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.