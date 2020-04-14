GIRLS HOOPS: Tim Dworak decides to step down as coach of Columbus

Dworak's best season was 2016-17, when the Cardinals went 13-13 overall, finished third in the Capitol North at 6-4, and made a trip to the Division 3 sectional semifinal, where Columbus lost 62-52 to Waupun. The Cardinals went 14-11 in 2013-2014 and finished third in the conference at 5-5, but they lost to Oostburg 65-38 in the regional final.

Dworak made an impact on the program because at the end of each year his teams always showed growth throughout the season.

"A lot of people are going to look at that win-loss record and say, ‘He didn’t do a really good job there.’ I always look at as a measuring stick for the win-loss record, but I also go back and look at how our team performed towards the end of the year," he said. "Were we hitting our stride? Were we doing the things we needed to do to try to give ourselves a chance in games. I think that our teams really did that at the end.”

The Cardinals finished last in the Capitol North the last two seasons, but Dworak sees potential in a young Cardinals team that finished 7-17 overall this last season.

Columbus -- which boasted a roster of two seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and five freshman -- defeated Rosendale Laconia, a highly ranked division 3 team by the Associated Press and WisSports.net Coaches Poll the entire season, 51-48, on Feb. 4.