GIRLS HOOPS: Top-5 Beaver Dam comes up just short in 53-50 loss to top-ranked Kimberly

Paige Hodgson was fouled scoring in the paint and converted the and-one to give Beaver Dam a 48-46 lead, but Brooke Ellestad answered with a triple from the top of the key to put the Papermakers in front again at 49-48.

Kylie Wittnebel, who had 10 points — eight of them in the second half — then scored from the right block to give the Golden Beavers a 50-49 lead. And they would get a stop and the ball back with the chance to build on that advantage.

But Schreiber’s basket off the turnover proved to be the winner as Beaver Dam wasn’t able to answer the rest of the way.

The Golden Beavers had Jens — who led them with 18 points — back for her full complement of minutes after she left at the start of the second half in a win over Portage on Jan. 19 because of an ankle injury, missed the following game and then was only able to return for a few minutes in Beaver Dam’s last game eight days ago.

But they’re still not yet at full strength, missing the services of freshman Gabby Wilke and a little banged up across the board among the players who are in uniform.

So going toe to toe with the state’s best despite not yet being where they want to be at heading into the postseason was an encouraging sign.