GIRLS HOOPS: Top-5 Beaver Dam comes up just short in 53-50 loss to top-ranked Kimberly

KIMBERLY — Matchups don’t come with much more anticipation than Saturday afternoon’s prep girls basketball match-up between Beaver Dam and Kimberly, two teams ranked in the top five of both state polls.
It was as advertised.
The biggest lead in the game was five points — just once, an advantage held by Beaver Dam in the early going — and the two teams traded the lead four times in the final 2 minutes, 40 seconds of the contest.
Kimberly led last.
But despite suffering a 53-50 defeat to the Papermakers — Maddy Schreiber’s fastbreak lay-up off a turnover with 1:09 left gave them a 51-50 lead before an empty possession by Beaver Dam, two free throws by Schreiber with 5.3 seconds left and Schreiber’s blocked shot on Natalie Jens’ game-tying 3-point try at the buzzer — all Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase could do really was split hairs.
Someone had to win. Someone had to lose.
And the margin was razor thin.
“It was a good battle,” Chase said. “We did a lot of things right. We tried to mix up the defenses a little bit — they kind of hit a few too many shots against us in the second half, and that’s on me as much as our kids. Offensively, we needed to execute just a little bit better at times — a few less turnovers and just make a few more buckets.
“But I loved the way our kids competed.”
Added Kimberly coach Troy Cullen, “We did not have a good shooting night for us, and a lot of that’s Beaver Dam — they did a nice job.
“Wow, what a basketball game — what an entertaining game.”
It certainly was a game of tug-of-war between the Papermakers (21-2), the top-ranked team in Division 1 in both polls, and Beaver Dam (18-2), ranked fourth by the Associated Press and fifth according to the WisSports.net coaches poll.
Nothing was decided in the first half, with the two sides playing to a 23-all stalemate. And outside of when Kimberly led by four — on four separate occasions, the last time holding a 44-40 advantage following two free throws by Schreiber with 6:04 remaining — it was a one possession game the entire second half.
Defense ruled over a pair of offenses in Kimberly (67.3 points per game coming in) and Beaver Dam (71.2) that are accustomed to lighting up the scoreboard.
“Everything’s contested, everything’s a little bit harder, everything’s a little bit quicker — so it’s not easy,” Cullen said of what it’s like when two talented teams like Kimberly and Beaver Dam lock horns.
Paige Yagodinski’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 5:51 to go answered Schreiber’s two free throws and got Beaver Dam within 44-43, and then after a mid-range jumper by MaKenzie Drout made it 46-43, Jens’ steal and fastbreak lay-up made it 46-45 with 3:24 left.
Paige Hodgson was fouled scoring in the paint and converted the and-one to give Beaver Dam a 48-46 lead, but Brooke Ellestad answered with a triple from the top of the key to put the Papermakers in front again at 49-48.
Kylie Wittnebel, who had 10 points — eight of them in the second half — then scored from the right block to give the Golden Beavers a 50-49 lead. And they would get a stop and the ball back with the chance to build on that advantage.
But Schreiber’s basket off the turnover proved to be the winner as Beaver Dam wasn’t able to answer the rest of the way.
The Golden Beavers had Jens — who led them with 18 points — back for her full complement of minutes after she left at the start of the second half in a win over Portage on Jan. 19 because of an ankle injury, missed the following game and then was only able to return for a few minutes in Beaver Dam’s last game eight days ago.
But they’re still not yet at full strength, missing the services of freshman Gabby Wilke and a little banged up across the board among the players who are in uniform.
So going toe to toe with the state’s best despite not yet being where they want to be at heading into the postseason was an encouraging sign.
“From that fact, yeah, it’s nice," Chase said. "Kimberly’s really good. They’re a very mature team; very skilled team; very fast team; very physical team. And I thought our kids competed well."
“We’ve got eight practices and two games to get ready for the tournament. We’ve got to fix a few things, especially on the offensive end — just take care of the ball a little bit better and execute a little bit better than what we’re doing — but we competed. At the same time, when you’ve got an opportunity, you want to try and take advantage of it.”
The good news for the Golden Beavers is that they might get another opportunity in a few weeks.
Both teams are on the same side of the bracket on the road to state and a rematch might very well be in the cards.
“That would be great,” Chase said, “because that would mean it’s in a sectional game.
“So yeah, that would be awesome.”
KIMBERLY 53, BEAVER DAM 50
Beaver Dam ...... 23 27 — 50
Kimberly .......... 23 30 — 53
BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Natalie Jens 7 2-2 18, Kylie Wittnebel 5 0-2 10, Paige Hodgson 3 1-1 7, Paige Yagodinski 4 0-0 11, Avery Stonewall 1 0-0 2, Riley Czarnecki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3-5 50.
KIMBERLY (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Kiara Schmidt 2 1-2 6, MaKenzie Drout 6 0-0 14, Brooke Ellestad 3 0-0 9, Grace Kieffer 2 1-2 7, Emma Kilpatrick 1 0-0 2, Maddy Schreiber 3 6-6 12, Kayle Behnke 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 8-18 53.