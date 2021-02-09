GIRLS HOOPS: Tramburg, Fall River beat Cambria-Friesland to advance in regional tournament

FALL RIVER — Rebecca Tramburg saved her best for last on Tuesday.
Tramburg, the lone senior on the Fall River roster, said good-bye to her home court by scoring a career-high 17 points as the Pirates advanced in the WIAA Division 5 girls basketball regional with a 58-44 victory over Cambria-Friesland.
Tramburg was one of three Pirates (9-15) to score in double figures as they will now travel to Rio on Friday to face the top-seeded Vikings.
“I couldn’t be happier for her,” said Fall River coach Jim Doolittle. “She’s been a joy to coach and I will miss her terribly. But I know we’ve got her at least one more game.
“She got hot at the right time for us tonight.”
Tramburg scored 10 in the first half as the Pirates jumped out to a 26-15 advantage, thanks to a 12-0 run midway through the period that put the fifth-seeded Hilltoppers (7-14) in a hole they were never fully able to climb out of the rest of the night.
Fall River, seeded fourth in the tournament, had defeated the Hilltoppers twice in the regular season by a combined nine points. It looked like the game could be another close contest thanks to the Hilltoppers junior guard Haley Olson.
Olson, who finished with a game-high 18 points, opened the second half with two quick baskets as the Hilltoppers used the new-found momentum to close to within four. Olson would finish with 12 points in the second half.
The Pirates, however, were able to beat back the surge thanks to two triples from Tramburg — she would finish with four total — and as team going 12-for-23 from the foul line in the second half with Belle Gregorio, who finished with 11 total points in the game, going 7-for-10 from the charity stripe in the period.
The Hilltoppers' chances to stay close in the second half also took a hit when senior Alyssa Raley, the team’s leading scorer, picked up her fourth foul with 10 minutes to play in the half. Raley would finish the game with nine points.
“We just couldn’t get the shots when we needed them,” said Hilltopper coach John Stettbacher of his team’s play in the second half. “We got their lead down to four, but we missed a couple of free throws and then we threw the ball away a couple of times.
“I just wish for our seniors that we would have won a playoff game,” he said.
The Pirates will now face Rio, a team that defeated them twice in the regular season.
“It’s going to be an awfully tough game. We have to play there,” Doolittle said. “But the kids are excited to play them for the third time.”
Sophomore Ava Rozinski was the third Pirate to reach double figures. She finished the game with 10 points. Freshman Olivia Fietz finished with nine.
FALL RIVER 58, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 44
Cambria-Friesland .. 15 29 - 44
Fall River ............... 26 32 - 58
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND (FGM FTM-FTA PTS) - Haley Olson 6 4-8 18, Alyssa Raley 2 4-6 9, Emma Gove 0 2-2 2, Kennedy Smit 3 1-2 7, Ava Gove 0 2-4 2, Jenna Pulver 1 0-0 2, Keightlyn Dykstra 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 13-22 44.
FALL RIVER — Rebecca Tramburg 6 1-2 17, Areena Schultz 2 0-0 4, Belle Gregorio 2 7-10 11, Anna Doolittle 1 0-2 2, Paige Servidone 2 1-1 5, Ava Rozinski 3 3-11 10, Olivia Fietz 3 3-6 9. Totals 19 15-32 58.
3-pointers: CF 3 (Olson 2, Raley 1), FR 5 (Tramburg 4, Rozinski 1). Total fouls: CF 22, FR 23. Fouled out – E. Gove.