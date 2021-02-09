GIRLS HOOPS: Tramburg, Fall River beat Cambria-Friesland to advance in regional tournament

The Pirates, however, were able to beat back the surge thanks to two triples from Tramburg — she would finish with four total — and as team going 12-for-23 from the foul line in the second half with Belle Gregorio, who finished with 11 total points in the game, going 7-for-10 from the charity stripe in the period.

The Hilltoppers' chances to stay close in the second half also took a hit when senior Alyssa Raley, the team’s leading scorer, picked up her fourth foul with 10 minutes to play in the half. Raley would finish the game with nine points.

“We just couldn’t get the shots when we needed them,” said Hilltopper coach John Stettbacher of his team’s play in the second half. “We got their lead down to four, but we missed a couple of free throws and then we threw the ball away a couple of times.

“I just wish for our seniors that we would have won a playoff game,” he said.

The Pirates will now face Rio, a team that defeated them twice in the regular season.

“It’s going to be an awfully tough game. We have to play there,” Doolittle said. “But the kids are excited to play them for the third time.”