GIRLS HOOPS: Wapun can't complete either big rally, loses to Laconia in D3 regional finals

WAUPUN ― The Waupun prep girls basketball team dug itself a monstrous hole in the first half of Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship game against Laconia.
But time and time again, the second-seeded Warriors battled back to either tie the game or cut it to within two points. However, the shot they needed in crunch time never came as the third-seeded Spartans held on to win 56-49.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anyone,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “The result tonight isn’t what we wanted, but all year long they battled. They showed it tonight where they got down big early. They battled back. Then they got down big in the second half — they got down by 12 right away again and they battled all the way back to two.
"There’s a lot of grit, fire and determination that these girls have. I’d go lace them up with these guys any day.”
The loss ended a 16-game winning streak for the Warriors (21-3) that helped them win the East Central Conference title with a 13-1 record.
“When the dust clears,” Aalsma said, “we’ll reflect on that just a little bit more, but right now it’s tough to see that.”
Waupun started out on the right foot Saturday, but after the Warriors got the game’s first basket, Laconia junior Lexi Smit and Cyna Madigan answered with triples to start a 17-4 run that gave the Spartans (20-4) a 17-6 lead with 11 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half.
Junior Abbie Aalsma, Tim’s daughter, pulled up for a long triple 27 seconds later to end the run, simultaneously sparking an 11-0 burst for her team that tied the game at 17. Aalsma, who finished with 16 points, would later tie the game at 20 with another 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining in the half.
Ending what was a back-and-forth first 18 minutes, the Spartans then closed out the half on a 12-6 run to take a 32-26 lead at the break.
“We got good looks,” Tim Aalsma said. “We had the opportunities there. When those shots don’t fall, you’ve got to go play another possession on defense. (The Spartans) were able to execute, find and score the ball inside in traffic a few times. We just couldn’t get a few balls to drop for us.”
The Spartans got open looks on multiple occasions – specifically for juniors Haley Rens and Lexy Smit.
Rens started the second half with back-to-back 3s to give Laconia a 38-26 lead in the first 1:18.
“Any time you come out at half, you want to be the ones to set the tone and get the momentum,” Tim Aalsma said. “It didn’t work out that way tonight. They had a long possession against our zone defense. Rens knocked down a 3. Then there was a series of tipped balls and all of a sudden there was a wide open shooter again. It was just one of those nights where the ball wasn’t bouncing our way.”
Smit led the Spartans with 15 points while Rens added 13. Tim Aalsma said at times his team lost both girls in transition defense.
“You just can’t do that – not with how good of shooters that they are,” he said. “In the first half, Lexi Smit hit a couple on us that were contested by us in transition. Then we had a couple of breakdowns and that’s where Haley Rens got us. That’s the key in transition: Are you able to find their key players? We didn’t. They were shooting open shots.”
To the Warriors’ credit, they never backed away. In fact, Abbie Aalsma’s triple with 6:44 remaining cut the deficit to 46-44. She had another 3-point attempt with 4:30 to go that she missed, which would’ve given the Warriors the lead.
“That’s the one she’ll probably be thinking about," Tim Aalsma said. "She’s able to do some things in terms of getting her shot. They know her. They face guarded her all night long. Things were difficult. It’s another learning experience.”
Just 23 seconds later Rens made a wide-open triple to give Laconia a 49-44. Waupun eventually cut the deficit back to three when senior Peyton McGinnis got a bunny to fall to make it 50-47 with 1:52 left.
McGinnis led all scorers with 25 points as the Warriors countless times turned to her to keep the rally going.
“It’s a tough way to go out on a regional final game that you have a chance to win,” Tim Aalsma said. “She’s a battler. That’s who she is as a competitor. We expected nothing less from her. She gave it all she had tonight. It’s tough. The locker room is not going to be a fun place to be.”
A foul shot by Rens raised Laconia's lead back to four points, but Abbie Aalsma’s layup cut it back to two at 51-49 with 52.3 seconds left.
In the final minute, Waupun had plenty of open looks, but lockdown defense by the Spartans led to just two points by Abbie Aalsma and a few blocked shots. Meantime, the Spartans went 5-of-6 at the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds to close out the game.
“We forced a couple inside in that stretch where we really needed a bucket," Tim Aalsma said. "We talked about pivoting and not throwing a shot up where it’s contested. They’re young kids, it’s high school and sometimes you’re going to make mistakes like that. Those are the ones that should’ve been kicked out and they weren’t. We’ll live with the result.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.