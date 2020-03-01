GIRLS HOOPS: Wapun can't complete either big rally, loses to Laconia in D3 regional finals

Junior Abbie Aalsma, Tim’s daughter, pulled up for a long triple 27 seconds later to end the run, simultaneously sparking an 11-0 burst for her team that tied the game at 17. Aalsma, who finished with 16 points, would later tie the game at 20 with another 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining in the half.

Ending what was a back-and-forth first 18 minutes, the Spartans then closed out the half on a 12-6 run to take a 32-26 lead at the break.

“We got good looks,” Tim Aalsma said. “We had the opportunities there. When those shots don’t fall, you’ve got to go play another possession on defense. (The Spartans) were able to execute, find and score the ball inside in traffic a few times. We just couldn’t get a few balls to drop for us.”

The Spartans got open looks on multiple occasions – specifically for juniors Haley Rens and Lexy Smit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rens started the second half with back-to-back 3s to give Laconia a 38-26 lead in the first 1:18.