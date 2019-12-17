GIRLS HOOPS: Waunakee gives Beaver Dam a scare in 1st half but fades as Golden Beavers win by 19

For 18 minutes anyway, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team’s long conference winning streak was in jeopardy.
Major jeopardy.
But a big second half by the Golden Beavers blew the game wide open as they turned a one-point advantage at halftime into a 66-47 Badger North Conference victory, stretching their run of league victories — dating back to their time in the now defunct Wisconsin Little Ten — to 75 in a row.
Maty Wilke led the Golden Beavers with 21 points while Natalie Jens had 13 and Carley Burchardt and Jada Donaldson had nine apiece.
Three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam (6-1, 3-0 in conference) — the top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — led just 29-28 at the break but thanks to suffocating defense was able to keep the winning streak alive.
Waunakee (4-2, 2-1) entered the contest led in scoring by Elena Maier (14.8 points per game) and Kailee Meeker (9.0) but Meeker was held to just three points in the second half and Maier to five — on two field goals combined between the two.
Both were held below their season averages as Maier had eight and Meeker nine. Brooke Ehle, who came in averaging 3.8 points per game, also had nine as her and Meeker were the Warriors leading scorers in the game.
After Tuesday, Beaver Dam is now tied with DeForest (6-1, 3-0) atop the league standings, both a game ahead of Reedsburg (4-1, 2-1) and Waunakee.
The Golden Beavers don’t play either DeForest or Reedsburg until the second week of January, when they host the former on Jan. 7 and travel to the latter on Jan. 10.
Beaver Dam then closes out the year at DeForest on Feb. 13 and home vs. Reedsburg on Feb. 20.
BEAVER DAM 66, WAUNAKEE 47
Beaver Dam 29 37 — 66
Waunakee 28 19 — 47
BEAVER DAM — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Natalie Jens 4 5-7 13, Carley Burchardt 3 2-2 9, Kylie Wittnebel 2 0-0 4, Maty Wilke 10 1-3 21, Jada Donaldson 3 3-4 9, Paige Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Paige Yagodinski 0 2-2 2, Leila Ashley 0 1-2 1, Avery Stonewall 2 0-0 4, Grace Madeiros 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 15-22 66.
WAUNAKEE — Anne Dotzler 1 0-0 2, Brooke Ehle 3 2-2 9, Kailee Meeker 4 1-2 9, Melanie Watson 2 1-2 5, Elena Maier 2 4-4 8, Lauren Statz 2 2-2 6, Ashley Sawicki 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 10-13 47.
3-pointers: BD 1 (Burchardt 1), Waun 1 (Ehle 1). Total fouls: BD 15, Waun 16. Fouled out: None.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.