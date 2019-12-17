GIRLS HOOPS: Waunakee gives Beaver Dam a scare in 1st half but fades as Golden Beavers win by 19

For 18 minutes anyway, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team’s long conference winning streak was in jeopardy.

Major jeopardy.

But a big second half by the Golden Beavers blew the game wide open as they turned a one-point advantage at halftime into a 66-47 Badger North Conference victory, stretching their run of league victories — dating back to their time in the now defunct Wisconsin Little Ten — to 75 in a row.

Maty Wilke led the Golden Beavers with 21 points while Natalie Jens had 13 and Carley Burchardt and Jada Donaldson had nine apiece.

Three-time defending state champion Beaver Dam (6-1, 3-0 in conference) — the top-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll — led just 29-28 at the break but thanks to suffocating defense was able to keep the winning streak alive.

Waunakee (4-2, 2-1) entered the contest led in scoring by Elena Maier (14.8 points per game) and Kailee Meeker (9.0) but Meeker was held to just three points in the second half and Maier to five — on two field goals combined between the two.