GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun blows out Kewaskum to win second straight conference title

A few more fans than has been the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic were inside the gymnasium at Kewaskum High School for Friday night’s East Central Conference clash between the Indians and visiting Waupun Warriors, resulting in a bit more vocal student section and a more palpable atmosphere in general.
Given what was already at stake for the Warriors — the outright league title — the added noise presented just another challenge standing in their way.
“They had to welcome back those nerves a little bit that they haven’t had to feel all year,” Warriors coach Tim Aalsma said in a phone interview after the game.
The Warriors were up to the task.
Junior Abbie Aalsma had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, freshman Kayl Peterson had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Waupun had a reason to celebrate, winning 67-38 to capture the ECC championship for the second year in a row — marking the second time in school history the program has won two straight league crowns.
“That’s not an easy place to play — that’s a tough environment,” Tim Aalsma said. “So to come out and do it in the fashion that we did, I’m super proud of the kids.”
Complementing Abbie Aalsma and Peterson on the stat sheet for Waupun (15-3, 12-0 ECC) were senior McKenna Cunningham (12 points) and freshman Gracie Gopalan (10 points, four assists, four steals).
Cunningham in particular came up big off the bench, Tim Aalsma said.
“She had some great energy plays in the second half defensively where we were able to get some easy transition baskets and extend the lead,” he said.
Waupun, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and sixth in D2 by the Associated Press, led 32-20 at the break before really putting the pedal to the metal over the final 18 minutes to win going away.
Rounding out scorers for Waupun in the blowout win over Kewaskum (11-5, 8-3) were Naomi Aalsma, Gaby Matamoros, Mady Vandestreek and Delaney Stelsel, who all had three points apiece.
Naomi Aalsma added four rebounds and three steals while Matamoros had five rebounds and Stelsel had three assists.
All of the stats plus the Warriors’ ability to keep their composure in a hostile road environment added up to another league title. The last and only other time Waupun won back-to-back league titles happened in 2013-14/2014-15.
“You never take winning a conference for granted,” Tim Aalsma said. “It’s a collection of a lot of hours and a lot of hard work and you’ve got to make sure that you take care of the team in front of you.
“And the kids have done that all year long.”
