GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun blows out Kewaskum to win second straight conference title

Cunningham in particular came up big off the bench, Tim Aalsma said.

“She had some great energy plays in the second half defensively where we were able to get some easy transition baskets and extend the lead,” he said.

Waupun, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the WisSports.net coaches poll and sixth in D2 by the Associated Press, led 32-20 at the break before really putting the pedal to the metal over the final 18 minutes to win going away.

Rounding out scorers for Waupun in the blowout win over Kewaskum (11-5, 8-3) were Naomi Aalsma, Gaby Matamoros, Mady Vandestreek and Delaney Stelsel, who all had three points apiece.

Naomi Aalsma added four rebounds and three steals while Matamoros had five rebounds and Stelsel had three assists.

All of the stats plus the Warriors’ ability to keep their composure in a hostile road environment added up to another league title. The last and only other time Waupun won back-to-back league titles happened in 2013-14/2014-15.

“You never take winning a conference for granted,” Tim Aalsma said. “It’s a collection of a lot of hours and a lot of hard work and you’ve got to make sure that you take care of the team in front of you.