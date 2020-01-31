GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun earns two-game lead in ECC with 69-54 victory over KML

Aalsma held himself back from panicking because he knew that even though the Warriors started slow, much like they did back on Dec. 17 when they Chargers defeated them 61-50, once they calmed down, got into a rhythm, they’d be hard to stop.

“Our coach says this is a game of runs and he’s totally right on that,” McGinnis said. “When they go on a run, we’ve just got to learn to make sure we have great quality shots and stop them on defense, then slowly make our way back up.”

That’s what they did after Stelsel’s triple at 8:25, because it led to a 32-24 lead that was topped off with McGinnis’ 3 with 1:03 left in the first half.

“We joked at halftime, I said, ‘Peyton, you hit a 3,’” Aalsma said. “She doesn’t shoot a lot of 3s and then she came in the second half and hit two of them.”

Aalsma said the slow start in the first half was due to the speed the Chargers showcase. That’s why having sophomore Gaby Matamoros defending in the middle was crucial, because the 6-foot forward finished with eight rebounds and five blocks to go along with six points on offense.