GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun earns two-game lead in ECC with 69-54 victory over KML

WAUPUN ― When the Waupun prep girls basketball team dug itself into a double-digit deficit in the early going of Friday’s East Central Conference game against Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, coach Tim Aalsma didn’t want to panic just yet.
But he was close, his hand wavering over that imaginary panic button, ready to press it.
Aalsma called a timeout to calm his team down after the Chargers built an 11-point lead with 8 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first half. The break worked, as Waupun junior Delaney Stelsel hit a 3-pointer to start a 23-4 run, allowing the Warriors to regain the lead and cruise on to a 69-54 victory over the Chargers.
“As you look at a team and you see what their grit is like, with no quit, these girls weren’t going to let us lose tonight,” Aalsma said. “I could look at the body language from our kids and I could tell we weren’t losing.”
The victory gives Waupun (16-2, 9-1 ECC), ranked sixth in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll, a two-game lead in the conference title race. Meantime, the Chargers (11-7, 7-3) are now tied for second with Kewaskum, which defeated Winneconne, 42-29, on Friday.
“Coming in we knew that if we win this game, then we’ve pretty much got the conference (title) set in stone if we playing like we do,” Waupun senior Peyton McGinnis said. “We knew coming into this game it was going to be our biggest game of the conference.”
Aalsma held himself back from panicking because he knew that even though the Warriors started slow, much like they did back on Dec. 17 when they Chargers defeated them 61-50, once they calmed down, got into a rhythm, they’d be hard to stop.
“Our coach says this is a game of runs and he’s totally right on that,” McGinnis said. “When they go on a run, we’ve just got to learn to make sure we have great quality shots and stop them on defense, then slowly make our way back up.”
That’s what they did after Stelsel’s triple at 8:25, because it led to a 32-24 lead that was topped off with McGinnis’ 3 with 1:03 left in the first half.
“We joked at halftime, I said, ‘Peyton, you hit a 3,’” Aalsma said. “She doesn’t shoot a lot of 3s and then she came in the second half and hit two of them.”
Aalsma said the slow start in the first half was due to the speed the Chargers showcase. That’s why having sophomore Gaby Matamoros defending in the middle was crucial, because the 6-foot forward finished with eight rebounds and five blocks to go along with six points on offense.
“It’s so many different levels that a lot of team speed that Kettle Moraine Lutheran has, and we had a hard time containing it,” Aalsma said. “So we had to adjust. Gaby had to be a rock for us in the middle. Her being able to wreck a little bit of havoc and not being able to shoot over her, and we had to rebound it too. I was pleased with it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Waupun hit 12 3-pointers as a team. Sophomore Abbie Aalsma had five of them, while McGinnis had three. Sophomore Naomi Aalsma had two 3-pointers, as did Stelsel.
“We’ve got kids that can shoot, so you’ve got to shade them,” Tim Aalsma said. “Collectively, as a team, there are multiple pieces that you have to guard right now if you play us. It’s a fun, exciting time.”
Abbie Aalsma finished with a game-high 23 points while McGinnis put up 18. Naomi Aalsma had eight points while Stelsel finished with six and junior McKenna Cunningham scored all five of her points in the second half, including a layup at 12:50 to put the Warriors up 46-30, their biggest lead of the night.
“We were working really well as a team,” said McGinnis, who finished with a team-high seven assists. “I don’t think one person was being selfish out there. We were all scoring and we were all hot. It’s just really well when we have multiple pieces that are scoring, driving and kicking. We’re all just working as a team.”
The Chargers did cut Waupun’s lead to 55-47 when Megan Gerner, who finished with a team-high 16 points, got a bucket down low with 8:24 remaining in the second half.
The confidence is running high as Waupun will travel to Winneconne next Thursday.
“It was one of those nights,” Tim Aalsma said. “We’ve got a two-game lead in the conference now for us. Hopefully we’re playing with that intensity in the last five games of the season.”
WAUPUN 69, JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 54</&hspag3>
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28 26 - 54
Waupun 34 35 - 69
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (54) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) Alexa Schwalenberg 1 0-0 3, Jordyn Heckendorf 1 3-4 5, Faith Zuleger 2 0-0 6, Elizabeth Kudeck 1 2-2 4, Emma Thistle 1 0-0 3, Madeline Taubenheim 2 0-0 6, Avery Noll 0 2-2 2, Haley Ott 3 2-2 9, Megan Gerner 8 0-1 16, Katelyn Miller 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 9-12 54.
WAUPUN (69) ― (fgm ftm-fta pts) McKenna Cunningham 2 1-2 5, Naomi Aalsma 3 0-0 8, Abbie Aalsma 9 0-1 23, Celia Theune 1 1-2 3, Gaby Matamoros 2-2 6, Delaney Stelsel 2 0-0 6, Peyton McGinnis 6 3-6 18. Totals 25 7-13.
3-pointers: KML 7 (Alexa Schwalenberg 1, Faith Zuleger 2, Emma Thistle 1, Madeline Taubenheim 2, Haley Ott 1), W 12 (Naomi Aalsma 2, Abbie Aalsma 5, Delaney Stelsel 2, Peyton McGinnis 3). Total fouls: KML 13, W 14. Fouled out: none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.