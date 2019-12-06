WAUPUN – Early last season, the Waupun prep girls basketball team had an ugly double-digit loss to Plymouth.
It left a bad taste in the Warriors’ mouths and they never forgot about it. So heading into the first game of the East Central Conference play, Waupun got out to a 26-3 run and exacted revenge over the Panthers with a 63-35 drubbing.
“We had it in with our mindset that we need to come out with a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and kind of make a statement early,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “You don’t expect to get on that big of a run early, but once the dominos started falling and shots started dropping, the basket started looking as big as the ocean for all the kids.”
Waupun’s Delaney Stelsel drained a triple to begin the game, and Naomi Aalsma, Tim’s daughter, hit a couple 3-pointers as did his other daughter, Abbie Aalsma. In fact, Abbie Aalsma’s last triple was paired with an and-one to make it 24-3 with 10 minutes, 3 seconds left in the first half.
“Now you’ve got to guard more pieces,” Tim Aalsma said. “That’s what we’ve talked about – when you’re open, you’ve got to be able to knock shots down and the open kids are doing that. I’m proud of them.”
Waupun (4-0, 1-0 ECC) has begun the season on a 4-game winning streak and were recognized by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association with an eighth place ranking in Division 3 in the first WisSports.net Coaches Poll.
“The kids are starting to pay attention to detail,” Tim Aalsma said. “As we’ve gone on with the program within our system, we’ve spent more time detailing out game plans of other teams. They’re starting to buy in to watching film and understanding what the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents are.
“As they’ve come in, they come in with a mindset that we’re going to dictate and we’re going to take away from them what they’re comfortable with. We’ve started on the defensive end and that’s led us to a lot of good things in transition.”
As a matter of fact, Tim Aalsma put some faith in Gaby Matamoros. He had the 6-foot sophomore guard the Panthers’ Kalani Smith. Smith averaged 8.2 points a game last season and Matamoros held her to 10 points, which was a team-high for Plymouth (2-3, 0-1).
“We actually challenged Gaby Matamoros, who’s not used to guarding premier players of the other team, tonight,” Tim Aalsma said. “I thought she stepped up to the challenge and showed us that we can count on her when it matters.”
Tim Aalsma did say the Warriors – who went into halftime with a 34-16 lead – didn’t find the open player well enough in the first half.
“I thought our vision was very tunnel and we were limited,” he said. “I got on them in the first half about that. In the second half they woke up and the vision just was there.”
Waupun’s Peyton McGinnis drained a 3 with 11:02 remaining to put the Warriors up 51-28, which was in the middle of a 15-5 run that also ended with a layup by McGinnis to go up 57-28 with 7:14. McGinnis finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Matamoros finished with six points, three assists and three rebounds.
Tim Aalsma said he was pleased with the way they found the open player in the second half.
“I always want them to look at the defense as an illusion,” he said. “We talk about that a lot – looking past whoever’s guarding you, scanning and seeing the whole court and that’s what I was pleased with. There’s plenty of stuff to work on.”
Abbie Aalsma scored 13 of her team-high 20 points in the second half to go with a team-high five assists and four steals. She also made three of the seven Waupun 3-pointers on the night.
“She’s had to learn how to do things differently this year as opponents are game planning for her,” Tim Aalsma said. “She sees a lot of different looks, so you’ve got to be more than just a shooter. You’ve got to be able to score at different levels. She’s worked hard in the offseason to try to add that to her game. She even had a nice post move under the basket and last year she wasn’t able to do that.
“She’s just continuing to add to her skill set and being able to be more than just a shooter has been really crucial for her.”
