GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun's Abbie Aalsma picked as player of year in conference; McGinnis, Naomi Aalsma also honored

Meantime, McGinnis averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The fact that she had slightly better combined averages than Aalsma is what elevated her to all-state, according to Tim Aalsma.

“What Peyton is able to do in terms of her leadership and her ability to put the ball in the basket, her court vision — her assist totals — and her rebounding is really second to none in the conference, statistically,” Tim said. “They jump out at you.”

Those two were joined on the ECC awards list by teammate Naomi Aalsma, a sophomore who received honorable mention.

Naomi was Waupun’s third-leading scorer at 5.6 points per game and she also added 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

And while she didn’t necessarily score a ton, when she did, her points usually had a snowball effect.

“She was able to be that stretch player that we needed,” Tim Aalsma said of Naomi helping space out the defense by shooting 34.1% on 3-pointers (31-of-91).

And overall she was a steadying complementary part to the scoring machine of Abbie Aalsma and McGinnis.