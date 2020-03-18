GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun's Abbie Aalsma picked as player of year in conference; McGinnis, Naomi Aalsma also honored

Abbie Aalsma and Peyton McGinnis both had stellar seasons for Waupun’s prep girls basketball team this winter — so stellar, in fact, that Warriors coach Tim Aalsma nominated them as co-Players of the Year in the East Central Conference.
It didn’t work out that way in the voting, but both did end the year receiving top awards.
Aalmsa ended up taking home the ECC’s top honor while McGinnis, who made the first team, was picked as all-state in Division 3 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Aalsma received honorable mention on the all-state list.
The fact that Aalsma, who made a verbal commitment to Illinois State last fall before the 2019-20 season began, was able to average 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.7 assists per game, all the while being the player every opponent keyed in on stopping, really stood out to other coaches.
“She faces defenses night in, night out that most kids don’t,” Tim Aalsma said of the sophomore, who also won the ECC’s Player of the Year award last year as a freshman. “That’s been her biggest area of growth this year, is being able to recognize that — and her assist and rebounding totals went up in line with that.
“What gets overlooked with her a lot is her ability to change the game defensively.”
Meantime, McGinnis averaged 16.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The fact that she had slightly better combined averages than Aalsma is what elevated her to all-state, according to Tim Aalsma.
You have free articles remaining.
“What Peyton is able to do in terms of her leadership and her ability to put the ball in the basket, her court vision — her assist totals — and her rebounding is really second to none in the conference, statistically,” Tim said. “They jump out at you.”
Those two were joined on the ECC awards list by teammate Naomi Aalsma, a sophomore who received honorable mention.
Naomi was Waupun’s third-leading scorer at 5.6 points per game and she also added 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
And while she didn’t necessarily score a ton, when she did, her points usually had a snowball effect.
“She was able to be that stretch player that we needed,” Tim Aalsma said of Naomi helping space out the defense by shooting 34.1% on 3-pointers (31-of-91).
And overall she was a steadying complementary part to the scoring machine of Abbie Aalsma and McGinnis.
“Her consistency that she was able to bring night in and night out,” Tim Aalsma said of why Naomi deserved to be honored by the league. “She defends at a high level as well. She was a player who performed very consistently from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. We needed her out on the floor.”
Waupun spent the entire year ranked in the top 10 of the D3 WisSports.net coaches poll and won the ECC championship with a 13-1 record. The Warriors advanced to the regional finals before suffering a 56-49 loss to Rosendale Laconia, ending with a 21-3 record.
The Warriors suffered a 61-50 loss to Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran on Dec. 17 then went on a 16-game winning streak to clinch the league title. That streak included a 69-54 win over KML on Jan. 31 — avenging the earlier defeat to the Chargers, who ended up third in conference at 10-4. Kewaskum finished second at 11-3 and after narrowly falling to Waupun 44-41 on Dec. 12, then got blown out the second time around, losing 57-32 on Jan. 28.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.