GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun's defense overpowers Wisconsin Dells, 69-25

Meister scored all nine of her points from beyond the arc. Her last triple came when time expired in the first half to cut the deficit to 37-22 at halftime.

The Warriors held the Chiefs to about 10 points under their season average of 35.3 points a game. The Chiefs only played in 10 games prior to entering the postseason due to COVID-19 quarantine and also having to cancel a couple contests due to poor weather.

“We had a hell of a year,” Buss said. “They’re a very talented team. We got thrown in D2 when we should be D3, but I like our effort and our energy. We had a good year. I’m not going to look at this loss and grade everything on the loss tonight.

“Overall, we had a great year and we got some girls coming back. Now, it’s a good challenge. Now they know (what) a good team, a physical team (looks like) and what they have to do to win and what they have to do to compete.”

Tim Aalsma said one of the Warriors who stepped up her defensive game over the last three weeks is Matamoros, and she’ll be needed when they play Reedsburg tonight.