GIRLS HOOPS: Waupun's defense overpowers Wisconsin Dells, 69-25

WAUPUN ― When something unique is unraveling before your very eyes in a sporting event, any sports fanatic will tell you never to say anything.
Sports 101: You don’t want to jinx your team.
Waupun coach Tim Aalsma forgot that in Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game against No. 3 Wisconsin Dells. With 3 minutes, 5 seconds left, Aalsma subbed out his starting lineup because the No. 2 seed Warriors had a sizeable advantage and were going to win, and as his starters were sitting down, he walked over to tell them they had held the Chiefs scoreless in the second half.
As Aalsma said that, Wisconsin Dells senior Audra Johnson put in a bucket from underneath to end the drought.
“I jinxed it. I was feeling pretty good with 3 minutes left,” said Aalsma, who watched his team defeat the Chiefs 69-25 to advance to face top-seeded Reedsburg in tonight’s championship game.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, they haven’t scored.’ Then they hit the bucket. Credit to them for scoring it, but I thought all night long the girls were in tune, they were communicating and talking to one another on the court.”
The Warriors (18-3), the fifth-ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, held the Chiefs (10-2) to just three points in the second half.
“You’ve got to give credit to (our assistant) coach Dan Wucherer, and when we’re talking defense, the attention to detail and the amount of time he spends game planning is really incredible,” Aalsma said. “I’m blessed to have him.
“We were, I felt, one step ahead. We knew what they were going to be doing, and we were able to take away their tendencies. I was really proud of them.”
The Warriors started the second half with a 31-0 run before Johnson ended the Chiefs’ drought with her only bucket of the night.
“Their defense was good,” Wisconsin Dells coach Robert Buss said. “They wore us down. A lot of shots we made throughout the year, we did not hit tonight. … It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, when you hit shots, it looks a lot better. In the second half, it was a struggle with shots.”
Waupun’s Kayl Petersen, who scored all nine of her points during the 31-0 run, had one of her best defensive games. The freshman finished with a couple steals, four blocks and seven of her nine total rebounds were on the defensive end.
Peterson also finished with a team-high seven assists, including several full-court passes to Aalsma’s daughter, Abbie Aalsma, who scored 16 of her game-high 20 points during the first half.
“You can’t teach that,” Tim Aalsma said of Petersen’s night. “Kayl is a special kid and when you can control the game, defensively, like she did tonight, not only blocking shots, but then in transition making those reads, that’s just something of God given, unique ability that she has.”
One of the Warriors on the receiving end of Petersen’s passes was junior Gaby Matamoros, who finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We’ve just been working on our offense a lot this week — passing the ball around and making sure we find our open players and taking open shots as a team,” Matamoros said.
The first half was much better than the second for the Chiefs. They came out with some momentum and had a 7-5 lead when junior Hailey Anchor converted a steal into an easy lay-up with 14:41 left.
“We started out with some energy and some effort,” Buss said. “We made a couple of shots. Obviously, in the second half we didn’t hit any shots, but we hung with them for a while. They’re a very talented team. We knew it was going to be a challenge.”
Abbie Aalsma got a floater to go in to tie the game at 7 and that started a 19-3 run. She scored 12 points during the run.
Buss said Abbie Aalsma was hard to guard all night long.
“She’s very talented,” he said. “We tried to do some switches on her and do some different things, but she’s a talented girl. It was hard for us to guard.”
The Waupun run ended when Dells sophomore Karson Meister drained a 3 with 6:23 left, and a minute later senior Kayla Gray also made a 3 to cut the deficit to 24-16 with 5:23 left in the first half.
Meister scored all nine of her points from beyond the arc. Her last triple came when time expired in the first half to cut the deficit to 37-22 at halftime.
The Warriors held the Chiefs to about 10 points under their season average of 35.3 points a game. The Chiefs only played in 10 games prior to entering the postseason due to COVID-19 quarantine and also having to cancel a couple contests due to poor weather.
“We had a hell of a year,” Buss said. “They’re a very talented team. We got thrown in D2 when we should be D3, but I like our effort and our energy. We had a good year. I’m not going to look at this loss and grade everything on the loss tonight.
“Overall, we had a great year and we got some girls coming back. Now, it’s a good challenge. Now they know (what) a good team, a physical team (looks like) and what they have to do to win and what they have to do to compete.”
Tim Aalsma said one of the Warriors who stepped up her defensive game over the last three weeks is Matamoros, and she’ll be needed when they play Reedsburg tonight.
“I’m proud of her,” he said. “When you look at where she was as a youth player to where she’s coming into her own, with still potential to grow and get better, I’m so happy for her. She’s finishing through contact. She’s able to make free throws when they matter.
“She chose to be a defensive player. When you buy into that, that typically is going to help you in other areas of the game to grow confidence.”
WAUPUN 69, WISCONSIN DELLS 25</&hspag3>
Wisconsin Dells 22 3 - 25
Waupun 37 32 - 69
WISCONSIN DELLS (fgm ftm-fta pts) ― Karson Meister 3 0-0 9, Hailey Anchor 1 0-0 2, Kayla Gray 1 1-2 4, Madison Jones 1 0-1 3, Brooke Smith 1 0-0 3, Audra Johnson 1 0-1 2, Abbie Thundercloud 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 1-4 25.
WAUPUN (fgm ftm-fta pts) ― Mckenna Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Naomii Aalsma 3 3-3 10, Abbie Aalsma 7 4-4 20, Gaby Matamoros 4 3-6 11, Gracie Gopalan 3 0-0 6, Mady Vandestreek 1 1-2 4, Delaney Stelsel 2 0-1 5, Kayl Petersen 4 0-0 9. Totals 26 11-16 69.
3-pointers: WD 6 (Meister 3, Gray 1, Smith 1, Thundercloud 1), W 6 (N. Aalsma 1, A. Aalsma 2, Vandestreek 1, Stelsel 1, Petersen 1). Total fouls: WD 14, W 10. Fouled out: WD – Machovec.
