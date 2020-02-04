GIRLS HOOPS: Wilke reaches 1,000 career points in Beaver Dam's win over Mt. Horeb

By the time Maty Wilke’s playing days are over and all that’s left are the memories, she’s going to have a treasure chest worth of mementos to sort through.
One of them — a commemorative basketball — will be from Tuesday night.
The talented 5-foot-10 guard on Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball team — already part of three WIAA Division 2 state championship teams and a highly sought after NCAA Division I recruit — entered the Golden Beavers’ game against Mount Horeb 25 points shy of 1,000 for her career, and thanks to a few extra minutes than normal, she reached the milestone.
Right on the nose, in fact.
Wilke’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 3 minutes, 46 seconds to go provided points No. 998, 999 and 1,000, and she was then honored for the accomplishment during a timeout before taking a seat and watching Beaver Dam finish off a 66-31, Badger North Conference win over the Vikings.
Wilke, who is fifth in program history in career scoring but is the first to get to 1,000 points as a junior, insists she had no idea she was so close to the milestone — although she did admit that still being on the floor so late in a game where the outcome had long since been decided did raise some questions.
“I kind of put the pieces together,” she said. “I’m usually not in for that long, but I said, ‘If I’m in, I’m going to play my hardest.’”
Wilke’s 3 made it 66-29, not normally a moment in the game where she’d still be on the floor. But because Beaver Dam’s next two contests are at Sauk Prairie on Friday and at DeForest next Thursday, Golden Beavers’ interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling in for Tim Chase while Chase is on medical leave fighting colon cancer — wanted to give Wilke every opportunity to have her special moment at home.
“I can remember Maty Wilke being about waist high and in the gym, behind the scenes, shooting shots. All the way growing up, she was kind of a gym rat,” said Hallman, who’s in his 10th year as an assistant for Chase. “For her to step up and get 1,000 points her junior season, that just shows what an amazing player she is. She does all the little things right — that’s why she’s a Division I recruit. She’s a true competitor and so much fun to (coach). We’re spoiled rotten to have her in our program.”
It took the Golden Beavers (16-3, 11-0 Badger North) — the second-ranked team in D2 according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press poll — a little bit to get going Tuesday night, at least measured against their own high standards.
A 3 by Wilke from the right wing followed by back-to-back baskets by Carley Burchardt gave Beaver Dam an early 7-0 lead, but the Vikings (8-9, 3-8) then got their footing and on an and-one by Julia Magnuson — Mount Horeb’s leading scorer at 14.2 points per game, who had 19 in this one — they were within 17-10 with 8:19 remaining in the first half.
Kenzie Coulthard then made one-of-two free throws to make it 17-11 before the Vikings hopes at keeping the game close evaporated fast.
Paige Hodgson’s mid-range jumper with 7:47 left started a 21-6 half-ending run for the Golden Beavers and baskets by Hodgson, Burchardt and Wilke to open the second half would stretch the lead to 44-17, all but salting away the victory.
“When our defense can come up with a steal and a breakaway and an easy hoop, that always ignites us,” Hallman said. “We weren’t really hitting too many shots early in the game and then you’ve got to rely on your defense to come through, and that’s kind of what happened here tonight.”
Beaver Dam had 10 steals and also won the turnover battle 16-11, with 22 deflected passes on top of that.
“We were getting shots but they weren’t falling, and I think once defense turned into offense, that helped our momentum and our energy and we just started getting confidence with our shots,” Wilke said.
And in fact, she had seven of the steals to go along with a dozen rebounds — nearly giving her a triple-double to add to her special night.
“You can impact the game in many ways, so if I’m having an off night shooting, I can still rebound and play defense,” said Wilke, who was Beaver Dam’s leading scorer entering Tuesday at 15.7 points per game. “And I think our team does a really good job of that — if they’re not hitting, they’ll still find other ways to help our team.”
Adding to the night was that in recognition of World Cancer Day — and Chase’s battle with cancer — the team wore blue socks and asked that fans come dressed in blue as well.
“World Cancer Day came at the perfect time for us to host a game and have a ‘blue-out’ and a blowout for coach Chase tonight,” Hallman said. “That was pretty cool.”
Hallman added that Chase, who underwent successful surgery last Thursday, was discharged from the hospital on Monday and is home recuperating now.
“I just wish he could have been here,” Hallman said.
