GIRLS HOOPS: Wilke reaches 1,000 career points in Beaver Dam's win over Mt. Horeb

Wilke’s 3 made it 66-29, not normally a moment in the game where she’d still be on the floor. But because Beaver Dam’s next two contests are at Sauk Prairie on Friday and at DeForest next Thursday, Golden Beavers’ interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling in for Tim Chase while Chase is on medical leave fighting colon cancer — wanted to give Wilke every opportunity to have her special moment at home.

“I can remember Maty Wilke being about waist high and in the gym, behind the scenes, shooting shots. All the way growing up, she was kind of a gym rat,” said Hallman, who’s in his 10th year as an assistant for Chase. “For her to step up and get 1,000 points her junior season, that just shows what an amazing player she is. She does all the little things right — that’s why she’s a Division I recruit. She’s a true competitor and so much fun to (coach). We’re spoiled rotten to have her in our program.”

It took the Golden Beavers (16-3, 11-0 Badger North) — the second-ranked team in D2 according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press poll — a little bit to get going Tuesday night, at least measured against their own high standards.

