MADISON — The last time Tim Chase and the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball program appeared at the Kohl Center, the Golden Beavers left the floor losers by 21 points.
This time was different. A lot different.
The stakes weren’t nearly as high, but this time the Golden Beavers were on the other end of the blowout.
Led by Maty Wilke’s 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals and double figures in scoring from three others, the Golden Beavers ousted Oregon 70-46 on Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference match-up of the respective preseason favorites in the Badger North and Badger South.
“It was nice to get rid of some of those ghosts after losing in 2010 down here,” said Chase, who made his state-tournament debut in a 50-29 loss to De Pere in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinals that year before the tournament was later moved up to the Resch Center in Green Bay — where he and his program have now won three straight D2 state titles.
Things get better for Beaver Dam later Tuesday as the team is sticking around to watch former Golden Beavers Tara Stauffacher (2019 graduate) and Kara Crowley (2018) and their University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team square off with former Golden Beaver Paige Schumann (2019) and her Eastern Illinois squad in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“It’s a great venue, obviously, and it was great for us to have a day here,” Chase added of playing at the Kohl Center. “And it’ll be even more special for us to come back tonight and watch three former players.
“That’s why we’re here today, is for them and for the efforts that they put in through all the years to help build the program that we have right now. Without kids like those kids we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Former Beaver Dam team manager Lanie Roedl also is now one of the team managers for the Badgers.
And with so many Beaver Dam ties scattered across tonight’s game, you might think it’ll be hard for the current Golden Beavers to pick which side to root for.
It’s not.
“Everyone,” Chase said with a laugh of where the team’s allegiance will be. “We’re rooting for everyone. We’re wearing Beaver Dam shirts.”
It took a little bit for the Golden Beavers (3-0) to shift out of first gear Tuesday against Oregon (1-2), as they clung to only a 13-10 lead with more than half of the first half already in the books.
But a drive to the basket by Natalie Jens with 7 minutes, 26 seconds to go in the half made it 15-10, jumpstarting a 20-3 run that put an end to any potential drama.
You have free articles remaining.
Wilke canned a pair of 3-pointers and had 10 of her 14 points in the half during that run, while Carley Burchardt’s drive to the basket, a steal and fastbreak lay-up by Jens, a spinning drive to the basket by Jada Donaldson and a pair of free throws by Avery Stonewall in addition to Jens’ drive to the basket that started it all provided for the other 10 points in the run.
Jens finished with 14 points, Donaldson had a dozen and Burchardt chipped in 10 — with eight of hers coming in the second half as the Golden Beavers salted things away.
It certainly wasn’t a flawless effort by Beaver Dam, but now 15 days in since the first day of practice, Chase said steps are being taken in the right direction.
“I just like the mindset of our team right now — I think we’ve got the right mindset,” he said. “We’ve still got to figure a lot of things out and that’s probably our next thing is figuring out exactly what we can get better at.
“We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to step up a little bit — with a lot of new kids it’s not always easy to figure exactly what’s going to work and what’s not going to work. We’ve played three pretty good teams (so far this season) — Oregon is a good team, favored to win the Badger South.
“So it was a good test for us today and we’re happy to get out of here with a win.”
BEAVER DAM 70, OREGON 49
Beaver Dam;33;37;—;70
Oregon;17;29;—;46
BEAVER DAM (70) — Natlie Jens 14, Carley Burchardt 10, Kylie Wittnebel 2, Maty Wilke 17, Jada Donaldson 12, Anna Streblow 3, Leila Ashley 5, Avery Stonewall 6, Grace Madeiros 1. TOTALS (FGM FTM-FTA PTS): 25 12-23 70.
OREGON (46) — Emily Mortenson 4, Izzie Peterson 2, Carleigh Roberts 2, Payton Lang 1, Kaitlyn Schrimpf 11, Ellie Koopman 3, Emily Statz 2, Liz Uhl 8, MaKayla Vondra 3, Jaelyn Nedelcoff 5, Megan Bloyer 1, Michaela Rosga 2. TOTALS (FGM FTM-FTA PTS): 13 19-27 46.
3-pointers: BD 8 (Jens 2, Burchardt 2, Wilke 3, Donaldson 1), Oregon 1 (Koopman 1). Total fouls: BD 22, Oregon 19. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)