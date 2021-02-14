GIRLS HOOPS: Yagodinski's hot hand helps Beaver Dam blow past Slinger for D1 regional title

“Natalie has put in the work, obviously,” Chase added. “She’s done so much. She loves basketball and has a tremendous passion for it. She just gets after it and will do everything she can to help this team be successful.”

The Owls started the game with a 6-2 run, which forced Beaver Dam to call a timeout after the firs two minutes.

“We knew coming in Slinger was going to be a great team and it was going to be close,” Jens said. “But staying with fundamentals and composed really helped us. We’ve been through games like this and we just knew what we had to do.”

Yagodinski added about the early going: “They were putting pressure on us that was making us nervous and forcing us to take shots that we weren’t supposed to take.

Coming out of the timeout, Yagodinksi and Jens drilled in pull-up 3s to regain the lead at 8-6 with 15:21 left. That kick started a 13-2 run to go up 15-8 with 10:42 left before halftime.

Slinger sophomore Gwen Groeschel got a bucket to fall and junior Samantha Gueller’s and-one cut the Owls’ deficit to 15-13 with 8:40 remaining.

Yagodinski and Jens both responded with triples to close out the first half with a 9-5 run in the final 8:22 of the first half and go into halftime with a 24-18 lead.