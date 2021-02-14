GIRLS HOOPS: Yagodinski's hot hand helps Beaver Dam blow past Slinger for D1 regional title

Paige Yagodinski’s hands were just starting to heat up during the first half of top-seeded Beaver Dam’s WIAA Division 1 regional championship against No. 2 Slinger.
The 5-foot-11 senior scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the second half to finish with 17 total and help the Golden Beavers run past the Owls 55-35.
“I love her,” Beaver Dam senior Natalie Jens said. “I know she always knocks down big shots and that’s what she does. She helps this team a ton.”
The Golden Beavers enter sectionals as the No. 3 seed and will play at No. 2 Germantown on Thursday.
“It feels great,” Jens said of becoming a regional champion for the fourth-straight time. “The job’s not done yet, but it feels great for the moment.
“We’re definitely excited and ready for the challenge to do the best we can.”
And they couldn’t have down it without the fireballs Yagodinski has for hands as she helped Beaver Dam go on a 13-2 run – where she scored 11 points – that began with a 3 by herself at 7:17 and ended with a layup by sophomore Maddie Kuenzi to go up 51-29 with 4:18 left.
“I usually like transitioning and getting buckets, pretty much moving,” she said. “I felt like that helped a lot getting more confident in making shots drop.”
Yagodinski's 17 points led all scorers and she led Beaver Dam with five of the team’s 10 triples. Yagodinski also had four steals and four rebounds. Kuenzi finished with seven points.
“Yago hit those big 3s which really opened us up a little bit,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said of Yagodinski’s night. “You need kids to step up. That’s what seniors do. All of our seniors have had tremendous careers in Beaver Dam and they want to keep it going.
"They’ve prepared the right way. They’ve done this their whole lives. They’ve had a ton of success. They went through a career winning every game on their home court, which is quite the accomplishment.”
Slinger responded with a triple by sophomore Mallory Hoitink – who led the Owls with 13 points – to cut the lead to 51-32 with 2:25 left. After that Beaver Dam subbed out most of his starting lineup to give the rest of the Golden Beavers an opportunity to play.
“She’s a great player,” Chase said of Hoitink. “She can score in a lot of different ways. She’s strong off the dribble and can knock down a ton of 3s. She’s just got total game. She’s the kind of kid that can score in so many ways.”
Jens scored nine of her 14 points in the first half. She also had six assists and two steals for Beaver Dam.
“Natalie is a big part of our program,” Yagodinski said. “She helps me when I’m not making shots and she gets me going. She also helps move the team a lot. She runs a lot of things. She communicates mainly and gets us where we’re supposed to be.”
“Natalie has put in the work, obviously,” Chase added. “She’s done so much. She loves basketball and has a tremendous passion for it. She just gets after it and will do everything she can to help this team be successful.”
The Owls started the game with a 6-2 run, which forced Beaver Dam to call a timeout after the firs two minutes.
“We knew coming in Slinger was going to be a great team and it was going to be close,” Jens said. “But staying with fundamentals and composed really helped us. We’ve been through games like this and we just knew what we had to do.”
Yagodinski added about the early going: “They were putting pressure on us that was making us nervous and forcing us to take shots that we weren’t supposed to take.
Coming out of the timeout, Yagodinksi and Jens drilled in pull-up 3s to regain the lead at 8-6 with 15:21 left. That kick started a 13-2 run to go up 15-8 with 10:42 left before halftime.
Slinger sophomore Gwen Groeschel got a bucket to fall and junior Samantha Gueller’s and-one cut the Owls’ deficit to 15-13 with 8:40 remaining.
Yagodinski and Jens both responded with triples to close out the first half with a 9-5 run in the final 8:22 of the first half and go into halftime with a 24-18 lead.
“We knew what we were fighting for,” Jens said. “Chase told us they were going to come out and hit us hard in the second half and we had to do what we needed to do, and take our shots, play at our own speed and control the game.
“I think we really did that.”
