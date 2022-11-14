High school girls basketball conference favorites, contenders and things to know

The 2021-22 high school girls basketball season saw a number of area teams make impressive postseason runs.

Waupun (Division 3) and Randolph (Division 5) both captured their first WIAA state championships, while Reedsburg made a return trip to the Resch Centerin Ashwaubenon in Division 2. Meanwhile, Beaver Dam, Columbus and Pardeeville all made deep postseason runs and look primed for a big follow-up this winter.

Here's everything to know about the area's conferences this season:

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Beaver Dam. The Golden Beavers (25-3 last year) have been dominant since making the leap to the Badger Conference in 2017-18, winning a fifth consecutive conference title last year — their first in the newly configured Badger East. Coach Tim Chase appears to have the team to beat again with another experienced group back. Beaver Dam returns its top five scorers, led by All-State pick and University of South Dakota recruit Gabby Wilke (16.6 points per game, 5.1 rebounds). All-conference first-teamer Kylie Wittnebel (10.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) is also back, as well as honorable mention selections Bella Oestreicher and Anni Salettel.

Contenders: DeForest, Watertown. The Norskies finished in the lower half of the stacked league last year but could be the Golden Beavers’ top title threat. DeForest returns first-team picks Jaelyn Derlein (17.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Rylan Oberg (11.2, 4.3) among three returning starters. The Goslings also return a deep group, led by first-team selection Drew Hinrichs.

Things to know: Waunakee and Monona Grove tied for second behind Beaver Dam last year and will need to overcome significant turnover to hang in the top half of the conference. The Warriors must replace four all-conference picks, while the Silver Eagles bid adieu to leading scorer Avery Poole (17.1 ppg) among seven graduated seniors. … Stoughton must replace three double-digit scorers and will lean on senior Ava Perkins (4.4 ppg) to lead the way. … The Badger East was competitive from top to bottom last year with the top six teams all finishing above .500 in conference play.

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Sauk Prairie. The Eagles took major strides in coach Jacob Breunig’s first season, going 17-9 and nearly doubling their win total from 2020-21. Sauk Prairie looks poised to claw for the top spot following major graduation losses elsewhere and the return of two first-team all-conference players in Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. Hartwig, a University of Evansville commit, averaged 12.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while Paukner added 10 points. The duo could help deliver the program’s first league title since 2009-10.

Contenders: Madison Edgewood, Oregon. The Crusaders made a run to the WIAA Division 3 sectional final last season and while coach Lora Staveness has some retooling to do, the cupboard isn't empty. Honorable mention all-league picks Mataya Machovec-Fernandez and Madison Foley both return. The Panthers tied the Eagles for third place last season and should push for the top spot alongside the Crusaders. Oregon returns first-team all-conference guard Sam Schmitt (11.8 points, 3.3 assists) and Delaney Nyenhuis (8.2 points, 5 rebounds) to fuel the charge.

Things to know: Reedsburg has plenty of production to replace but return All-State selection Sydney Cherney (18.1 ppg), who is on the cusp of 1,000 career points as a junior. … Baraboo will look to shoot up the league standings with a strong returning core. The T-Birds return all but one player, led by all-conference first-team pick and four-year starter Taylor Pfaff (13 ppg). … Mount Horeb will be led by co-head coaches Bart Leibfried and Dana Showers, who take over for Tom Lesar, who resigned on Nov. 2.

Capitol North Conference

Who’s in it: Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep.

Favorite: Lake Mills. The L-Cats captured a fourth straight Capitol North title coming off their 2021 WIAA Division 3 state title last winter and look to be on the prowl again this year. Lake Mills returns its entire team, including three all-conference selections led by first-team pick Taylor Wollin, one of three scorers in double-figures for first-year coach Ryan Lind.

Contenders: Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran. The Cardinals (18-9) finished a half-game behind the L-Cats for the league title last season. Coach Jeff Schweitzer’s bunch looks primed to push for the top spot again. Leading scorer and first-team all-conference pick Mikenna Boettcher (11.2 points per game) is back, as are fellow all-league picks Alise Hayes and Jaiden Dornaus, who both added 9.6 ppg. The Warriors captured the last conference title prior to Lake Mills’ current run.

Things to know: Lake Mills, Columbus, Watertown Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran all reached WIAA regional finals last season. The quartet could create one of the toughest area conferences with just seven combined graduates to replace between them. … Poynette’s revolving door of coaches continues with Lance Fritz taking over for Tom Mackey. Fritz, who coached the Westfield boys the last six seasons, is the fifth coach for the Pumas in six seasons, inheriting a young team led by first-team all-league selection Hadley Walters. … Nathan Morter returns for his second season in charge at Lodi. The Blue Devils must replace all five starters but bring back four letterwinners.

South Central Conference

Who’s in it: Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells

Favorite: Westfield. The Pioneers made a second straight state tournament appearance last season after capturing their second consecutive league title. Westfield returns four all-conference picks, including league Player of the Year and WBCA Division 4 All-State selection Carly Drew, among a team that graduated just two players.

Contenders: Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma. The Chiefs (15-9) are looking to return atop the SCC after being denied a seventh straight league title last season after sharing the title in 2020-21. Seniors Karson Meister and Abbie Thundercloud return and need to shoulder bigger roles, as will fellow returnees Tessa Ketelhut, Maya Michalsky and Natalie Field. Wautoma graduated just three players and return its top four scorers, led by first-team all-league pick Alayna Panich.

Things to know: Drew paced three Westfield returnees who averaged double figures last season. Drew tallied 19.4 points per game and is 97 points from the 1,000 career mark. … Randy Marschall takes over in Mauston for Autumn Miller as the Golden Eagles’ third coach in four seasons. Marschall is no stranger to the sidelines having coached at the middle school and youth levels for 27 years, which should benefit a youthful Mauston side. … Since the 2010-11 season, only three schools — Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin Dells and Westfield — have captured the conference title.

Trailways East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oakfield, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian.

Favorite: Oshkosh Lourdes. The Red Knights finished runner-up behind Oakfield last year and look ready to usurp the Oaks. Lourdes returns four all-conference picks, paced by reigning league Player of the Year Hailee Bauer as the freshman averaged 15.8 points and a league-best 4.1 assists per game.

Contenders: Hustisford, Oakfield. The Falcons (14-11) tied for third alongside Dodgeland last winter and didn’t lose much production. Hustisford returns three key players, led by second-team pick Autumn Kuehl (11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds) and honorable mention selection Nina Joeckel (8.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg). They'll look to fuel the Falcons to their first Trailways East title since the conference split into three leagues in the 2017-18 season. Oakfield returns a pair of all-conference picks, including first-team junior Stella Hofman.

Things to know: Central Wisconsin Christian finished four games under .500 last season but things could be looking up for the Crusaders. Despite needing to replace the league’s leading scorer, CWC returns all but two players from last year’s team. … Dodgeland will have some rebuilding to do as it graduated five seniors, including a pair that accounted for 39 points per game. The Trojans artillery isn’t barren as sophomore Mallory Kohn returns after starting every game as a freshman, as does senior Madee Peplinski, who’s coming off a torn ACL. … Beaver Dam Wayland boasts the league’s top returning scorer in junior Lucia McGuinness, who averaged 16.3 points per game last year to earn second-team all-league honors.

Trailways West Conference

Who’s in it: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Randolph, Rio.

Favorite: Randolph. The Rockets reached new heights last season as they captured the program’s first WIAA Division 5 state championship by going 31-0, and the group looks primed to make a run at a second consecutive gold ball. UW-Milwaukee commit Jorey Buwalda, last year’s league Player of the Year, is back after averaging team-highs of 19.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Buwalda can become the program’s all-time leading scorer this winter. Randolph also returns all-conference picks Mya Moldenhauer and Brianne Baird as well as state tournament breakout star Maddie DeVries and Rylea Alvin, who missed all of last year due to a torn ACL.

Contenders: Pardeeville, Rio. Pardeeville (21-4) improved from sixth to second. The Bulldogs return a strong, experienced core anchored by senior Jessi Ernst. The 6-foot-1 forward/center averaged 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, earning WBCA Division 4 honorable mention All-State honors. The Vikings (14-13) have a lethal inside threat in Emily Loging. The senior was a fellow honorable mention All-State and first-team all-conference pick who averaged 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Things to know: Fall River could be a dark horse as the Pirates return three honorable mention all-conference picks and three of their top five scorers, led by Ava Rozinski (8.5 ppg). … Cambria-Friesland, helmed for the second year by former Hilltoppers star Gail Schneider, graduated just three players and likewise return three of their top five scorers from a year ago, paced by Lindsay Drews (9.7).

Others

Since the current formation of the East Central Conference, dating back to the 2015-16 season, Waupun has been one of the league’s best. The defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Warriors (27-3) don’t appear to have any plans for that to change. Coach Tim Aalsma returns an experienced core led by reigning Co-ECC Player of the Year and Division 3 All-State pick Kayl Petersen. The Marquette commit averaged 16.9 points and grabbed a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks.

Division 3 honorable mention All-State selection Gracie Gopalan (7.9 points, 4.9 assists) returns alongside sophomore Lydia Aalsma (7.4 points, 4 rebounds), who looks primed for a breakout year. Last year’s runner-up Kewaskum and third-place Kettle Moraine Lutheran both look primed to pose the biggest challenge to a fourth successive Warriors title.

Editor's note: The WiscNews area consists of the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun CWC, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.