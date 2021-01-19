HOOPS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls win big over Portage; Waupun girls, Markesan boys also winners

They’re ranked fourth in D1 in this week’s Associated Press poll after being tops in D2 in last week’s poll.

The Golden Beavers (16-1) got eight points apiece from Paige Yagodinski and Riley Czarnecki to round out their scoring in the win over the Warriors (1-14).

“I thought our kids played with a lot of energy. I was impressed, being down as many kids as we were,” Chase said. “I liked our demeanor tonight and our approach to the game.”

Next up for Beaver Dam is a game against Wausau West (10-0) on Friday night at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Warriors wallop Norskies

Junior Abbie Aalsma had 22 points and freshman Kayl Peterson added 20 to lead the Waupun girls basketball team to a convincing win over visting DeForest on Tuesday night.

Aalsma also had five rebounds and two steals while Peterson had six rebounds and a pair of steals for Waupun, which is now 13-3 and ranked sixth in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. Waupun, which typically competes in Division 3 in the WIAA postseason but will compete in D2 this winter due to there being less teams playing due to the pandemic, was ranked seventh in D3 in last week’s poll.