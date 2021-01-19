HOOPS ROUND-UP: Beaver Dam girls win big over Portage; Waupun girls, Markesan boys also winners

Paige Hodgson is plenty talented, evident in the fact she’s headed to NCAA Division I Northern Kentucky University next season.
Entering Tuesday night’s game against Portage that hadn’t necessarily shown in the scoring column, though, as the 6-foot-3 senior on Beaver Dam’s prep girls basketball impacted games in a variety of other ways but was averaging a modest 6.1 points.
Missing 54.4 points per game due to injured players Natalie Jens, Avery Stonewall, Gabby Wilke and Maty Wilke all being out, Hodgson stepped up in a big way, pouring in 27 points to pace the Golden Beavers to an 86-11 win over the Warriors.
“Paige has been a great leader these last few weeks with a lot of things going on,” Golden Beavers coach Tim Chase said. “Defensively she’s been great. And tonight she got her offense going; she scored inside, scored outside, and got a lot of rebounds.
“She’s a versatile, high-level basketball player and tonight she proved that.”
Kylie Wittnebel (12 points), Anni Salettel (11), Ellen Poels (10) and Carlee Lapen (10) also all scored in double figures for Beaver Dam, which is ranked sixth in Division 1 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll that came out Tuesday.
Beaver Dam was ranked third in D2 in last week’s poll but is now in the D1 poll because, due to a number of teams not playing this year as a result of the pandemic, the Golden Beavers will compete in D1 in the WIAA’s upcoming postseason rather than the usual D2.
They’re ranked fourth in D1 in this week’s Associated Press poll after being tops in D2 in last week’s poll.
The Golden Beavers (16-1) got eight points apiece from Paige Yagodinski and Riley Czarnecki to round out their scoring in the win over the Warriors (1-14).
“I thought our kids played with a lot of energy. I was impressed, being down as many kids as we were,” Chase said. “I liked our demeanor tonight and our approach to the game.”
Next up for Beaver Dam is a game against Wausau West (10-0) on Friday night at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Warriors wallop Norskies
Junior Abbie Aalsma had 22 points and freshman Kayl Peterson added 20 to lead the Waupun girls basketball team to a convincing win over visting DeForest on Tuesday night.
Aalsma also had five rebounds and two steals while Peterson had six rebounds and a pair of steals for Waupun, which is now 13-3 and ranked sixth in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll. Waupun, which typically competes in Division 3 in the WIAA postseason but will compete in D2 this winter due to there being less teams playing due to the pandemic, was ranked seventh in D3 in last week’s poll.
Peterson also had three blocks while Gracie Gopalan had seven points, five assists and four rebounds.
DeForest, which drops to 6-2 with the loss, was balanced in the scoring column but had no one finish in double figures. Jaeyln Derlein led the way with nine points while Grace Roth had eight.
Hornets sting Foxes
Junior Austin Grams had 20 points and senior Bryce Berger did him two better with 22 as the pair of 6-footers accounted for ⅔ of the scoring for Markesan’s prep boys basketball team on Tuesday in a 62-49 win over visiting Omro.
Markesan is now 4-7 on the year while Omro, which was led by Branden Langeberg (25 points), Cade Stachura (19) and Isaiah Hubanks (14), drops to .500 at 7-7 with the loss.
Rockets launch against Warriors
Travis Alvin scored 20 points and Sam Grieger added 19 as the Randolph boys basketball team notched a 65-58 win over host Portage on Tuesday.
The Rockets, tied for 10th in D4 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll (fourth in D5 last week) and honorable mention in D4 by the Associated Press, improved to 11-2 with the win over the Warriors, who dropped to 3-10.
BEAVER DAM 86, PORTAGE 11
Portage 4 7 — 11
Beaver Dam 44 42 — 86
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Genna Garrigan 0 1-3 1, Callie Krueger 1 0-2 2, Elizabeth Fick 1 0-0 2, Malia McCall 1 0-1 2, Emma Kreuziger 1 0-0 2, Asja McCall 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-6 11
BEAVER DAM — Anni Salettel 4 0-0 11, Kylie Wittnebel 5 2-4 12, Ellen Poels 4 0-0 10, Paige Hodgson 12 1-2 27, Paige Yagodinski 3 0-0 8, Carlee Lapen 4 1-1 10, Riley Czarnecki 4 0-1 8. Totals 36 4-8 86.
3-pointers: Port 0, BD 10 (Salettel 3, Poels 2, Hodgson 2, Yagodinski 2, Lapen 1). Total fouls: P 9, BD 10.
WAUPUN 69, DeFOREST 43
DeForest 21 22 — 43
Waupun 41 28 — 69
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Grace Roth 3 2-2 8, Maya Pickardt 2 3-6 7, Aspin Kelliher 1 1-2 4, Jaeylyn Derlein 2 5-5 9, Avery Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Maci Bartels 1 0-0 2, Rylan Oberg 3 0-0 7, Morgan Hahn 1 1-2. Totals 14 12-17 43.
WAUPUN — McKenna Cunningham 0 1-2 1 ,Naomi Aalsma 2 2-3 6, Abbie Aalsma 9 0-1 22, Celia Theune 1 0-1 2, Gaby Matamoros 3 1-2 7, Gracie Gopalan 3 0-0 7; Mady Vandestreek 1 0-0 2, Delaney Stelsel 1 0-1 2, Kayl Petersen 7 4-4 20. Totals 27 8-14 69.
3-pointers: DeFo 3 (Kelliher, Schaeffer, Oberg); Waupun 7 (A. Aalsma 4, Petersen 2, Gopalan). Total fouls: Defo14; Waupun 14.