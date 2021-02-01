HOOPS ROUND-UP: Markesan's Gracie Mast reaches 1,000 career points in win over Cambridge

Gracie Mast shouldered a big scoring load Monday night — almost 75% of the load, in fact.

And in so doing, the senior on Markesan's prep girls basketball team reached a career milestone: 1,000 points.

Mast poured in 24 points, 14 of them in the first half as Markesan raced out to a 17-point halftime advantage, to lead the Hornets to a 40-34 win over Cambridge.

Lauryn Clark had seven points and Syd Jahnke six to account for 13 of Markesan's (15-5) other 16 points in the game.

Hannah Whitney (1) and Dani Graff (2) had the other three points.

Mayah Holzhueter scored 22 to lead the Blue Jays (6-12).

Crusaders topple Hilltoppers

Elise Ritzema had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Jolie Schouten poured in 22 points to lead the Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball team to a 56-41 win over Montello.

Emma Hoffman had 13 points and six rebounds while Shelby Buwalda had seven points and six rebounds.

Schouten added three steals to go along with her scoring line.

CWC improved to 11-5 with the win while the Hilltoppers dropped to 0-17.

