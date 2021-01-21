HOOPS ROUND-UP: Waupun boys edge Ripon; Columbus girls blow out Poynette; Markesan girls also victorious

Carson Bresser got going in a big way after halftime Thursday night, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the game to lead the Waupun prep boys basketball team to a 55-53, East Central Conference win over Ripon.

The victory for the Warriors throws a wrench in the ECC race, as the Tigers drop to 6-2 in league play and are now 2½ games back of front-running Plymouth (9-0).

Waupun, which also got eight points from Rhyer Smit and a balanced effort across the board (Brady Navis 6, Austin Wiese 6, Dane Stelsel 6, Cole Hicken 4, Trent Ferris 4), improves to 6-8 overall with the victory but more importantly is now back in the conversation for second place in league play, currently tied for third with Campbellsport at 5-4.

Smit's defense on Riley Brooks was particularly critical to the Warriors' victory. Brooks came in averaging 23.3 points per game but Smit clamped down on him and limited the prolific scorer to only nine in this one.

"Rhyer had the best individual defensive performance I've ever seen. Made every shot hard for Brooks," Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said.

Brooks has received a heap of praise from state hoops guru Mark Miller as one of the best players in the state, but on this night, Smit had his number.