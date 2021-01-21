HOOPS ROUND-UP: Waupun boys edge Ripon; Columbus girls blow out Poynette; Markesan girls also victorious

Carson Bresser got going in a big way after halftime Thursday night, scoring 15 of his 21 points in the game to lead the Waupun prep boys basketball team to a 55-53, East Central Conference win over Ripon.
The victory for the Warriors throws a wrench in the ECC race, as the Tigers drop to 6-2 in league play and are now 2½ games back of front-running Plymouth (9-0).
Waupun, which also got eight points from Rhyer Smit and a balanced effort across the board (Brady Navis 6, Austin Wiese 6, Dane Stelsel 6, Cole Hicken 4, Trent Ferris 4), improves to 6-8 overall with the victory but more importantly is now back in the conversation for second place in league play, currently tied for third with Campbellsport at 5-4.
Smit's defense on Riley Brooks was particularly critical to the Warriors' victory. Brooks came in averaging 23.3 points per game but Smit clamped down on him and limited the prolific scorer to only nine in this one.
"Rhyer had the best individual defensive performance I've ever seen. Made every shot hard for Brooks," Waupun coach Brett Pickarts said.
Brooks has received a heap of praise from state hoops guru Mark Miller as one of the best players in the state, but on this night, Smit had his number.
"Anytime you can hold a talented player like Riley Brooks under his average, nontheless in single digits, that's a tremendous accomplishment," Pickarts said. "He's a long, talented scorer who can drop 30 on any given night."
Paulson catches fire
The Columbus girls basketball team had no trouble taking care of Poynette on Thursday night, claiming a 67-33, Capitol North Conference victory.
Emma Paulson did a lion's share share of the scoring for the Cardinals, canning eight 3-pointers and finishing with 26 points in all.
Jordan Link had a trio of 3s for the Cardinals, who connected 15 times in all from beyond the arc. Link finished with 11 points.
Columbus improves to 9-9 overall and 2-4 in the Capitol North with the win while the Pumas dropped to 3-6 and 2-4.
Crusaders can't chop down Oaks
Jolie Schouten scored a dozen points and Elise Ritzema added a half dozen but the Central Wisconsin Christian girls basketball team didn't quite have enough overall, suffering a 49-35, Trailways East Conference loss to Oakfield on Thursday night.
The Crusaders are now 10-4 overall and third in the league at 3-2, while the Oaks stayed perfect in league play with the win, improving to 6-0. They're 10-6 overall.
Hornets sting Vikings
Gracie Mast had 11 points to lead the Markesan girls basketball team in scoring on a night where scoring was at a premium.