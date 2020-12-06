HOOPS ROUND-UP: Waupun, Columbus girls both win; Cambria-Friesland boys rout Johnson Creek

In what has become one of the better non-conference rivalries in the area in recent years, it was the Waupun prep girls basketball team that got the better of their counterparts from just up Hwy. 26.

The Warriors doubled up Laconia in the first half on Saturday night, leading by 18 at halftime en route to a 53-39 win over the Spartans in Rosendale.

Junior Abbie Aalsma, continued her torrid start to the season with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. The Illinois State recruit poured in 30 points in the Warriors' season-opening 90-45 win over Ripon on Tuesday to go over 1,000 points for her career.

With Saturday's effort, she now has 1,046 career points following a 15-point performance in Thursday’s 57-37 win over Plymouth.

McKenna Cunningham and Gracie Gopalan had eight points apiece for Waupun (3-0), which also got six points from from Gaby Matamoros and five from Naomi Aalsma.

Gopalan led in rebounding with 10 boards while Abbie Aalsma had nine. Waupun had assists on all 19 of hits made field goals in the game, led by four from Matamoros.

Haley Rens led Laconia (2-1) in scoring with a dozen points while Lexy Smit had nine and Molly Johannes had eight.