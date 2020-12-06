HOOPS ROUND-UP: Waupun, Columbus girls both win; Cambria-Friesland boys rout Johnson Creek

In what has become one of the better non-conference rivalries in the area in recent years, it was the Waupun prep girls basketball team that got the better of their counterparts from just up Hwy. 26.
The Warriors doubled up Laconia in the first half on Saturday night, leading by 18 at halftime en route to a 53-39 win over the Spartans in Rosendale.
Junior Abbie Aalsma, continued her torrid start to the season with a game-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. The Illinois State recruit poured in 30 points in the Warriors' season-opening 90-45 win over Ripon on Tuesday to go over 1,000 points for her career.
With Saturday's effort, she now has 1,046 career points following a 15-point performance in Thursday’s 57-37 win over Plymouth.
McKenna Cunningham and Gracie Gopalan had eight points apiece for Waupun (3-0), which also got six points from from Gaby Matamoros and five from Naomi Aalsma.
Gopalan led in rebounding with 10 boards while Abbie Aalsma had nine. Waupun had assists on all 19 of hits made field goals in the game, led by four from Matamoros.
Haley Rens led Laconia (2-1) in scoring with a dozen points while Lexy Smit had nine and Molly Johannes had eight.
Waupun led 35-17 at halftime before seeing the Spartans close the gap a little bit over the final 18 minutes.
Columbus wins battle of birds
The Cardinals girls basketball team hit the road on Saturday and returned home with a 55-31 victory over the Orioles from North Fond du Lac, improving to 2-2 on the year thanks in large part to their prowess from beyond the arc.
Jordan Link and Mikenna Boettcher made three 3-pointers apiece for six of Columbus’ nine long-range baskets in the contest, finishing with 16 and 13 points, respectively, to lead the way.
Emma Paulson had a pair of 3s and finished with eight points.
Columbus held a slim 24-17 lead at halftime before pouring things on in the second half as the Cardinals caged the Orioles, 31-14 over the final 18 minutes.
Hilltoppers topple Bluejays
Five players scored in double figures for Cambria-Friesland’s prep boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon to lead the Toppers to a dominant 91-23 rout of Johnson Creek.
C-F, a preseason honorable mention pick in Division 5 according to the annual Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, led 44-6 at halftime thanks to 12 points apiece from Cade Burmania and Owen Jones prior to the break.
Griffin Hart, who led all scorers with 20 points, had eight before halftime.
Burmania finished with 17 points, Jones with 15 and Drake Burmania with a dozen. Kobe Smit, who also had eight points in the first half, had 16 in the contest, including four of the Toppers' nine 3-pointers as Cambria-Friesland totaled 39 field goals.
