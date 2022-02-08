How a big first-half run helped Beaver Dam edge Waunakee in Badger East action

Waunakee coach Marcus Richter knew his high school girls basketball team had to be mistake-free when it faced off against Beaver Dam in a Badger East Conference game on Tuesday.

Early on it looked like the Warriors would do just that, getting out to a small lead.

However, the host Golden Beavers never went away.

A big run to end the first half was just enough to gain and sustain a lead, which eventually turned into a 53-45 league victory for the league leaders.

“Waunakee is a really good team,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “Waunakee’s got great players. We are so similar in so many ways. Between us and Waunakee, we do a lot of the same kind of things. Coach Richter does a great job with his team.”

“Our biggest thing was our rebounding and keeping our poise because we’re a young team and we need to keep our composure,” Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke added. “That’s a big thing that Chase has for us this year in order to be successful.”

The Golden Beavers will travel to Watertown Friday night while the Warriors host DeForest in the teams' final conference game before the league tournament.

Beaver Dam (20-2, 12-1 Badger East), the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net coaches poll, fought back from an early deficit until senior Taylor Swalve’s bucket gave Waunakee (15-7, 9-4) a 10-7 advantage with 10 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the first half.

That lead for the Warriors lasted for about a couple more minutes until Beaver Dam's Bella Oestreicher drained two foul shots at 8:26. The juniors pair of free throws sparked a 21-9 run that ended the first half for the Golden Beavers with a 28-19 lead.

Wilke tallied six of her 11 points during the first half, while Oestreicher made all five of her points before the break.

“Foul trouble got to us (during that long run),” Richter said. “When (senior) Ava Bryan went to the bench, she’s one of the only people in the conference that can guard Wilke straight up. When she went to the bench with two fouls, we’re a different basketball team on defensive end when we can’t guard Wilke straight up with one player.

"When you have to send your team to slow her down, it allows for shooters to get open looks and it allows them to get some easy backdoor baskets because you’re putting so much emphasis on slowing them down inside.”

As for Waunakee, senior Kylee Grabarski accounted for eight of her team-high 15 points in the first half.

Grabarski’s three-point play a few minutes into the second half cut the Waunakee deficit to 30-25 with 15:02 remaining, but that's as close as the Warriors would get.

Beaver Dam sophomore Annika Salletel helped keep the Warriors at bay as she drained two of her team-high three 3-pointers during the second half, and also led the Golden Beavers with 15 points.

Beaver Dam junior Kylie Wittnebel scored six of her 11 points in the second half as well.

Waunakee senior Ashley Sawicki, who is second in the team with 12.1 poitns per game, was held to just three points during the first half, but found open lanes in the second half to finish with 10 points for the Warriors.

“She’s a really good player,” Richter said. “That’s one thing we talk about a ton is playing inside-out because she is a really good player. That’s who we are. We play through her.”

