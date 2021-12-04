How a big second half helped Reedsburg girls basketball take down Beaver Dam 57-43 Saturday

Members of the Reedsburg prep girls basketball team visit the Beaver Dam High School gymnasium frequently in the offseason for summer league games.
One thing that’s a constant reminder of how good the Golden Beavers have been during the winter are the three WIAA Division 2 state championship banners hanging up.
“For them, they’ve been good for so long that today was our day,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “There’s certainly a lot of respect for what they do and I think chasing them has really helped us become a better team and a better program.”
That’s why Simon had his Reedsburg team — the top ranked team in Division 2 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll — start to prepare for the fifth-ranked Golden Beavers all of last week in order to be ready for Saturday’s Badger Conference crossover game.
The added attention was important for Reedsburg as the Beavers overcame an early double-digit deficit to defeat Beaver Dam, 57-43.
“It just feels really, really good for all the work we’ve put in,” Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman said. “Even in the past four years, when I was a freshman, we just couldn’t stop them. To finally get a victory over them feels really, really good.”
Why Beaver Dam girls basketball remains a towering presence among Badger Conference contenders vying to unseat them
It felt so good that once there was no time left on the clock, members from the Reedsburg team met at center court to celebrate.
It’s the first conference loss for Beaver Dam, which has won the last three conference championships — the Badger Conference didn't host a league season last year due due to the COVID-19 pandemic — since joining the league during the 2017-2018 season. Before Saturday's loss, Beaver Dam had won 42-straight league games and 63 consecutive games against Badger Conference foes.
“I think it’s always been our goal, especially on their home floor, and take them down,” said Wieman, who led Reedsburg with 24 points. “They haven’t lost in conference. To be the first people to end that streak, it just feels good.”
Everything wasn't sunshine and roses for Reedsburg however, as it had to deal with some adversity early on. Beaver Dam built a 22-12 lead with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half thanks in large part to the performance down low by Kylie Wittnebel. She scored 10 of Beaver Dam’s first 22 points.
“We had to help better in the post,” Simon said. “Their post really did some damage in the first half.”
Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said he liked what he saw from his team until near the end of the first half. That end to that half was punctuated by a 13-4 Reedsburg run to somehow snatch a 26-25 lead at the break.
“We were battling. That stretch right before the end of the first half really hurt us a lot,” he said. “Then in the second half, we just didn’t have enough answers. We were stopping them some, but not enough. We just couldn’t score enough to keep up with them.”
“We went into the locker room and our coach was like, ‘Let’s go guys, here we go.’ I think we all flipped a switch and we all knew what we had to do in the second half,” Wieman added. “We came out here and we did it.”
Simon said the goal during the second half was simple. He wanted the team’s help defense to improve inside.
“You start with layups and you work yourself out,” Simon said. “You contest everything else. We had to control the lane and I thought in the second half we did a really good job helping each other in the post.”
They certainly succeeded.
Reedsburg held Beaver Dam's Gabby Wilke to just one point in the second half after allowing the sophomore to piled up 10 in the first half. Wittnebel was also kept in check as she only scored five of her team-high 17 points after the intermission. No other Golden Beaver scored more than six points.
“Defensively, I think we needed stops and we needed to rebound and keep them off the glass,” Wieman said. “I think for the majority of the second half, we did that.”
After Beaver Dam’s Maddie Kuenzi drained a 3-pointer with just 28 seconds gone in the second half, Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney got a bucket at 16:11 to kick start a 10-2 run that ended with a three-point play by Wieman to put Reedsburg in front 35-31 with 14:01 left to play.
Wieman was a force during final 18 minutes as she scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half.
“She’s a good player,” Chase said. “There’s no doubt she’s a good player. We left her open a few times with some of the things we tried and didn’t work.”
Wittnebel cut the deficit to 37-34 with 12:13 remaining; however, three-straight triples by Reedsburg, included back-to-back ones by McKenzie Bestor, pushed the lead to 46-34 with 5:35 remaining and Reedsburg pulled away from there.
“It was very impactful,” Wieman said of Bestor’s big triple in the second half. “She’s been stroking it all year and when she’s feeling it, she’s feeling it. I was just like, ‘Let’s go, here we go.’”
From then on, Beaver Dam couldn’t get any closer.
“I think our senior-led group, when it really got to crunch time, I thought we were really solid on both ends,” Simon said. “The experience helped.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.