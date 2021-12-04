How a big second half helped Reedsburg girls basketball take down Beaver Dam 57-43 Saturday

It’s the first conference loss for Beaver Dam, which has won the last three conference championships — the Badger Conference didn't host a league season last year due due to the COVID-19 pandemic — since joining the league during the 2017-2018 season. Before Saturday's loss, Beaver Dam had won 42-straight league games and 63 consecutive games against Badger Conference foes.

“I think it’s always been our goal, especially on their home floor, and take them down,” said Wieman, who led Reedsburg with 24 points. “They haven’t lost in conference. To be the first people to end that streak, it just feels good.”

Everything wasn't sunshine and roses for Reedsburg however, as it had to deal with some adversity early on. Beaver Dam built a 22-12 lead with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half thanks in large part to the performance down low by Kylie Wittnebel. She scored 10 of Beaver Dam’s first 22 points.

“We had to help better in the post,” Simon said. “Their post really did some damage in the first half.”

Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said he liked what he saw from his team until near the end of the first half. That end to that half was punctuated by a 13-4 Reedsburg run to somehow snatch a 26-25 lead at the break.