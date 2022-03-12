How a hot start helped Waupun win its first state girls basketball championship

ASHWAUBENON — Members of the Waupun girls basketball team didn’t have the nerves during Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game against Freedom like they did during the semifinal two days earlier at the Resch Center.

From the get-go the top-seeded Warriors found a rhythm, got a big lead and took a 63-42 victory over the Irish to earn the program’s first state title.

“I think it was crucial just because of what we’re playing for,” sophomore Kayl Petersen said. “Once you get that hot start, it gets your crowd going, it gets your bench going and it’s hard to cool down after a really hot start.”

It was Waupun’s first state appearance since 1996 when it lost to Kimberly 63-38 in the Division 2 semifinal.

“It’s incredible,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “It’s been an emotional ride over the last couple of weeks. Any coach that’s won a state championship will say the exact same thing. I’m not saying anything new, but the emotion behind it is pretty incredible.”

And Aalsma agreed this was the best game the Warriors played as a team all season.

“When you look from top to bottom in terms of being tuned in defensively,” he said. “We talk all the time about just being sharp, physically and mentally. Today, they were dialed in early defensively and on offense the ball was moving.

“I can’t think off the top of my head of a more complete game against a great opponent.”

Tough defense and amazing shooting made the difference for the Warriors (27-3) against the Irish (28-2).

The Warriors made seven steals and scored 14 points off 11 turnovers.

“The defensive intensity was there from beginning to end,” Petersen said.

The Warriors moved out to an 18-5 lead in the first 7 minutes, 50 seconds, highlighted by senior Abbie Aalsma’s three-point play.

“We came out with so much fire for the championship game,” Abbie Aalsma said. “Thursday we had a lot of nerves and we were playing the first time on a college court, in a big stadium, but today we’re used to it. We just balled out.”

“Momentum built off of that,” Tim Aalsma said. “All of a sudden the basket seems a little bit bigger for everyone. That hot start was huge for us today.”

Aalsma led all scorers with 22 points to go along with five assists, three rebounds and three steals.

The Irish got to within eight points when junior Sadie Jarmolowicz's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 24-16 with 2:47 left in the first half. Jarmolowicz finished with nine points.

That’s as close as the Irish got in the first half. Petersen made two 3's inside the last minute of the first half to help the Warriors take a 33-22 lead.

Petersen finished with 15 points and seven rebounds as she and Aalsma were a tough duo to guard.

“It was very difficult (to guard them) and obviously we had focused on them,” Freedom coach Mike Vander Loop said. “I thought we did a good job on Petersen. She still, I think, had 15 points. I thought we did pretty well with her. Aalsma, she’s got a quick release … and the thing that makes her particularly difficult to guard is again she’s got that quick release she can really shoot, but she can also get to the basket and she can finish left hand or right hand.”

Senior Gaby Matamoros was a nice complement to both Petersen and Aalsma as she finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Those three helped Waupun outscore the Irish 34-18 inside the paint and get 13 extra-chance points.

The Warriors had their biggest lead of the contest with 4:09 remaining when Petersen made one of her four 3's.

The Warriors finished with eight 3-pointers. Abbie Aalsma finished with three and senior Naomi Aalsma had one.

Freedom senior Megan Alexander scoree eight of her 11 points during the first half, but was held to just three in the second half.

The Irish started the second half with a 7-1 run that ended with junior Kierstin Kriewaldt’s bucket in the paint cutting the deficit to 34-29 with 13:45 left.

That’s the only scare the Warriors felt as Aalsma's floating jumper started an 11-0 run to go up 45-29 with 10:43 left.

“That’s where when you look at the schedule we put together and the tough losses that we had, the learning experiences that we had through that, that was one of those moments where I was thankful for losses against Green Bay Notre Dame and against Verona,” Tim Aalsma said. “It allowed us to be strong in that situation because we went on an 11-0 run.”

