How a midseason change of pace at practice has helped propel Waupun girls basketball to state

WAUPUN — Most of this season has been a breeze for the Waupun high school girls basketball team.

The Warriors (25-3) dominated the competition, averaging 70 points a game with an average margin of victory of 32.7.

Somewhere along the way, coach Tim Aalsma knew his team needed a change of pace — he knew it needed a jolt to the competitive wiring.

Around Christmas time, he called up former boys basketball players, and 2019 Waupun graduates, Trevor VandeZande, Tyler Wiese, Alec Cunningham and Conner Kampuis to scrimmage the girls during practice.

Aalsma already had 2011 graduate Makayla Hopp and 2015 graduate Mason Domask on staff as assistant coaches to help out, but with the additions, he felt the girls would benefit from full scrimmages with some tough competition to prepare them down the stretch in hopes of making it to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.

“There’s an intensity level that you have to reach when you’re playing against that type of athlete, that type of competition,” Aalsma said. “Say you come in after a Tuesday night game, and you’ve had a lot of success because we have blown a lot of teams out this year, then you get to go on the court the next day and you see these guys waiting for you, you don’t have time to relax.

“You have to keep your mind sharp. You have to keep your body sharp. You have to make sure that you are always focused and dialed in to the movements they’re making and the offensive movements that we want them to make. It’s translated really well into games."

Aalsma said it's been particularly helpful in terms of slowing the game down for the girls "when they get into those big moments."

The added pressure did help because with the 63-37 win over Madison Edgewood in the sectional finals Saturday afternoon, the Warriors punched their ticket to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon for their first trip to state since 1996. Waupun earned the No. 1 seed and will play fourth-seeded Dominican Thursday at 1:35 p.m.

“I know with them coming in and helping us, they bring a lot more energy and intensity to practice, which really helps us a lot,” Waupun senior Abbie Aalsma said. “It helps boost our confidence when it comes to those big games because we’ve practiced with players, taller, bigger, faster and stronger.”

For example, take senior Gaby Matamoros who had to guard Edgewood’s top post player, senior Ally Barth who averaged 8.2 points per game entering the game. Because Matamoros normally went up against Domask and Kamphuis, guarding Barth was a little less intimidating.

“Conner helped a lot with that, just working on my post defense. It helped a lot because he’s bigger, faster, stronger than any post player I’m going to play,” Matamoros said. “Just getting that experience against him prepares me for any big I’m going to face in the postseason.”

“I’d say they’re definitely a lot better at guarding the bigger girls, and stronger girls because they’re going up against stronger guys and skilled players than they’ve faced in the past,” Kamphuis added.

The practice players also have a lot of speed. For instance, VandeZande has been giving sophomore point guard Gracie VandeZande fits since he’s started helping out at practice. It’s only helped her in game-time situations.

“I think when you’re playing defense, you have to be able to move your feet quickly enough and being able to guard Trevor, I feel against Edgewood I guarded (Taya Machovec Fernandez),” said Gopalan, the Warriors' fastest player. “She’s very shifty so I had to move my feet a lot quicker. I could tell the difference because the harder I did it in practice, the easier it came in the game.”

Even though practices have been harder because of the much better competition, Tim Aalsma said he specifically chose players with higher IQs from the 2016 state title and 2019 state runner-up Waupun teams.

“Ultimately, you don’t want your kids to get hurt,” Tim Aalsma said. “You need to have guys who understand the game and the movements that could potentially hurt someone and the movements that won’t. That was the big thing was the trust factor of making sure they were going to work really hard without being out of control and trying to prove they’re that much better than we are.”

Tim Aalsma said there are ways to make sure the girls don't get hurt while still going hard, one of them being closing out with speed but not necessarily physicality and another being with effective but not overpowering screens.

"That’s where the common sense takes over," he said, "and the boys realize they can’t give full screens because they’re going to hurt them. They understand where to draw the line.”

For the boys, VandeZande said it’s one way for them to reminisce on what his 2019 class was able to accomplish during his playing days.

“It’s pretty cool. It brings back some memories from high school,” said VandeZande, who got a chance to play at the Kohl Center as a freshman and as a senior. “They made it to state, obviously, and this week is all about prep for state. It’s some of the biggest games of your life if you’re a senior and never made it there before. It just brings back some memories and it’s cool just fitting in, reminding myself of how it all came about.”

Alec Cunningham said he remembered boys coach Dan Domask tell him when they run out the tunnel to enjoy the atmosphere for a short period before getting back into game mode when they were in Madison in 2019.

Gopalan said that’s one memory she wants to cherish as well.

“I can’t wait to be able to run out of that tunnel and look around to see the community supporting us,” Gopalan said. “Like Alec said, you’ve got to just focus on everything between the lines.

"We’ve got a game to play and we’re going to come prepared.”

