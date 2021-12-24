How a more complete game is helping power Portage girls basketball's Cameran Ratz to new heights

Immediate success at the varsity level is uncommon.
Not every player hitting the court for their first game at the top level plays phenomenally, they gradually build into a standout player, night in and night out. In almost all cases, a lot of hard work spent in the offseason and a burgeoning level of confidence help players get to that peak.
The tried and true method has certainly worked for Cameran Ratz as the senior is thriving to start her final season as part of the Portage high school girls basketball team.
“We’re so happy with Cameran’s play this year, and it didn’t just start this season,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “She’s been putting the time in the gym, and this summer was awesome for her because we were able to play in the league, she came to a lot of the open gyms and she did her shooting workouts.
“She’s just come out strong, but she’s fighting to keep her confidence and that’s what she needs to do.”
In Ratz’s mind, her improved assuredness has been the biggest key so far. The 5-foot-10 guard admitted she was more of a timid player her first two seasons, averaging just 4.3 points per game as a sophomore after being a late season call-up her freshman year.
Things took a jump last season when Ratz led the Warriors in scoring with 9.7 points per game during Portage’s 1-17 campaign. Seeing herself take that next step forward gave Ratz a simple motivator this winter.
“I think based off last year, putting points up and just wanting to grow, myself, to be better was my number one goal for this year,” she said.
That improvement has been a constant focus, starting in the summer but continuing through the start to the season. One of the biggest areas Ratz has turned her attention to, and one that Howe and the rest of her staff earmarked, was her number of shot attempts in a game.
Primarily a heavy 3-point shooter in the past, Ratz has a silky smooth release on her shot. However, she didn’t always utilize it, especially in her first two seasons.
“I know before in my freshman and sophomore year, I wouldn’t do that as much,” Ratz said of shooting more freely and taking risks, without hesitation. “I’d be a little scared, but my junior and start of my senior year, and the rest of this season, I’ve just been trying to do as much as possible.”
Howe has certainly taken notice and acknowledged she and assistant coach Jake Nelson didn’t need to do much prodding.
“You could see her pulling the trigger a little quicker; we wanted to play into that confidence and tell her already that she had the green light,” she said. “Something happened naturally for Cameran; we haven’t had to fight her about it all, she wants to shoot. I think naturally kids mature, and let’s face it, our conference is so tough, so it can be every intimidating to compete against some of those girls.
“Cameran is just trying to find her way and I think she’s done a very good job being a leader on this team and finding her role.”
That risk taking first manifested itself in practice but has since carried over into games as Ratz is averaging 10.7 points per game so far this season. And while her points per game is already higher, she’s also had bigger performances this winter as well.
After scoring over 15 points just twice last season — a pair of 18-point games against Baraboo and Sauk Prairie — Ratz has already doubled that this season. She scored 15 in a season-opening 50-37 win over Mauston and added 18 points apiece in wins over Nekoosa (67-46) and Wautoma (48-46).
Ratz also set a new career-high with a 21-point game against rival Baraboo on Dec. 14 as the Warriors suffered a 61-56 loss to the T-Birds. In Howe’s mind, Ratz’s success has stemmed from not just her ability to score, but to move on.
“It’s just about her playing loose and not allowing her head to get into the game; she’s her own worst enemy and she knows it. We just keep talking about who’s in control of your confidence; who has the right to take that away? No one, only you,” she said. “You can’t let any negative thoughts come in, especially in a game. You have to be a bit of a machine when it comes to a miss.”
Ratz has also become a better-rounded player in the Warriors’ attack. On top of her strong 3-point shot, Howe said that Ratz has developed a strong pull-up jumper and is finding more success and balance in the lane, rather than forcing looks.
She’s also improved her rebounding and Ratz herself has tried to put a priority in locking down defensively.
“I know coach Howe has been pushing me to be better on defense, and I was kind of lacking at that my first couple years, but I think putting it all together has really helped my game,” Ratz said.
It’s also helped that the Warriors have seen an increased scoring production across the board this season. Sophomore Estella Brees leads the team with 13.2 points per game after returning from a wrist injury, while juniors Asja and Malia McCall are adding 7.3 and 5.2 points, respectively, and have also both hit double-figures this season.
For both Ratz and Howe, having that added scoring depth has helped alleviate some of the expected pressure placed on Ratz.
“When everyone is contributing, it makes games a lot easier and I definitely feel more confident in myself, too. It’s really nice to see everyone to be playing together and as a team; it’s really awesome,” Ratz said.
“Being able to have a lot of different people score helps Cameran find her spots more and everyone score a little easier,” Howe added.
It’s certainly helped on the ledger as the Warriors have opened the year 3-7 so far, already tripling their win total from a year ago. Ratz, who is keeping her options open regarding playing at the next level, hopes Portage can continue to see that number grow after the holiday break and end her career on a high note.
“I know that the season is coming to an end and I don’t play a spring sport, so this is my last go-around and I want to put as much into it as I can,” she said. “I really just want to do the most I can and after every game, feel proud of not only myself but my teammates as well.”