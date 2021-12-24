How a more complete game is helping power Portage girls basketball's Cameran Ratz to new heights

“It’s just about her playing loose and not allowing her head to get into the game; she’s her own worst enemy and she knows it. We just keep talking about who’s in control of your confidence; who has the right to take that away? No one, only you,” she said. “You can’t let any negative thoughts come in, especially in a game. You have to be a bit of a machine when it comes to a miss.”

Ratz has also become a better-rounded player in the Warriors’ attack. On top of her strong 3-point shot, Howe said that Ratz has developed a strong pull-up jumper and is finding more success and balance in the lane, rather than forcing looks.

She’s also improved her rebounding and Ratz herself has tried to put a priority in locking down defensively.

“I know coach Howe has been pushing me to be better on defense, and I was kind of lacking at that my first couple years, but I think putting it all together has really helped my game,” Ratz said.