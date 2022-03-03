How a sluggish second half unraveled Pardeeville girls basketball in a season-ending defeat

MARKESAN — Little has gone wrong for the Pardeeville girls basketball team in what has been a record-breaking season, but in the second half of the Bulldogs tournament game against New Glarus on Thursday, almost nothing went right.

Pardeeville took a 23-18 lead into the locker room at halftime, but New Glarus scored the first 11 points of the second half and never looked back, out-scoring the bulldogs 34-10 in the final 18 minutes on its way to a 52-33 victory in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game at Markesan High School.

New Glarus (21-7) used relentless pressure defense to turn things around in the second half. Pardeeville (21-4) had trouble getting into its half-court offense as the Glarner Knights hounded Pardeeville’s guards the second they crossed half court.

New Glarus head coach Kevin Parman said the increased pressure made it hard for Pardeeville to get the ball to 6-foot-2 junior Jessi Ernst near the basket. Ernst led Pardeeville with 15 points, but only four of those points came after halftime.

“It was our defensive pressure that set that tone in the second half,” Parman said. “There was more ball pressure and it was hard for them to get it in to (Ernst). And because we were out pressuring the ball, they didn’t get as many open 3 looks, too.”

Pardeeville had all the momentum after ending the first half on a 6-0 scoring run that included a pair of buckets from Ernst, one of them being a layup that went in just before the first-half buzzer.

It didn’t take long for the Glarner Knights to bounce back. Freshman Elle Lancaster sank a 3-pointer from the right wing to open the second half, and after junior Alex Atwell scored on a layup to tie the game at 23, sophomore Lindsey Schadewalt and Lancaster hit back-to-back 3s to give New Glarus a 29-23 lead.

Pardeeville head coach Joe Guenther said his girls may have been tired, and that sophomore guard Aubrey Maass wasn’t feeling 100 percent.

“She battled hard. She did the best she could, but that’s a good team,” Guenther said. “They have good defense with real good ball pressure.”

A basket by Ernst finally ended the scoring run for New Glarus and made it 29-25 with just over 13 minutes remaining, but the Glarner Knights continued to blitz the Bulldogs.

After Pardeeville briefly showed signs of righting the ship on a 3-pointer from senior Savannah Manthey that cut her team's deficit to 31-28 with 8:50 to go, New Glarus went on a 12-0 run.

The key sequence during the spurt came when Schadewalt, who led all scorers with 28 points, scored on a runner through the lane to make it 35-28. New Glarus then stole the inbounds pass before getting the ball back to Schadewalt, who buried one of her six 3s in the game to make it 38-28 with 8:05 to play.

Pardeeville wasn’t able to close the gap to single digits the rest of the way.

The game started well for Pardeeville, as senior Sydnie Wheeler canned a 3-pointer from the right corner just 10 seconds into the game. Wheeler, who finished with 10 points, would make a pair of free throws a few moments later to give the Bulldogs a quick 5-0 lead.

Pardeeville would eventually build a 15-7 lead on a putback bucket by Ernst with 10:10 left in the first half. In a sign of things to come, Pardeeville would go nearly 8 minutes without scoring, allowing New Glarus to take a 16-15 lead with 2:50 to play in the half. Ernst would eventually end the run with a putback, and then help the Bulldogs go into the locker room with the lead thanks to the 6-0 spurt to close the half.

“I felt pretty good (at halftime),” Guenther said. “We weren’t running the offense like I wanted it to run, and a lot of that was because of their ball pressure out front. I felt that with our defense that we were playing, as long as it was close at halftime, we would have a shot at it, but it turns out their defense was just too strong.”

The loss ends Pardeeville’s season, and the high school basketball career for the team’s seven seniors: Sophia Parker, Sara Ott, Ann Achterberg, Megan Pomplun, Chase Lynch, Manthey and Wheeler.

Guenther said the group has a lot to be proud of.

“I told them that there is really nothing I can say to make the sting go away at the moment,” Guenther said. “But after a couple days when they can reflect on what happened this season, and everything they did, a history-making season for Pardeeville, I think they will be OK. But this one is going to sting for a few days.”

New Glarus moves on to play undefeated Mineral Point in the sectional championship game on Saturday in DeForest. Parman said his team is looking forward to a rematch with the Pointers after losing to them 58-46 back on Dec. 20.

“We just got to take care of the basketball and not worry about losing,” Parman said. “Just go play. Just go play to win.”

NEW GLARUS 52, PARDEEVILLE 33

Pardeeville ...... 23 10 — 33

New Glarus ..... 18 34 — 52

PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maass 0 1-2 1, Ernst 7 1-7 15, Manthey 2 0-0 5, Wheeler 3 2-2 10, Breneman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-12 33.

NEW GLARUS — Atwell 1 0-0 2, Nommensen 3 1-2 7, Eichelkraut 0 1-2 1, Schadewalt 8 6-6 28, Runde 0 2-2 2, Brenkman 1 1-3 3, Lancaster 3 1-2 9. Totals 16 12-19 52.

3-point goals — P 3 (Wheeler 2, Manthey 1), NG 8 (Schadewalt 6, Lancaster 2). Total fouls — P 17, NG 14. Fouled out: P (Lynch).