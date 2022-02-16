How battle-tested Wisconsin Dells girls basketball is ready for a postseason run

While not as sweet as the taste of victory, a bitter loss can do much more in the long run of a season.

The Wisconsin Dells high school girls basketball team is certainly hoping so this winter.

After suffering just two losses last season and no more than eight in each of the last nine, including four with four or fewer, the Chiefs are 14-8 entering the final game of the regular season. Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss is hoping to show it’s not about the number of losses you have, but what you do with them as he believes the Chiefs are plenty battletested to put together another deep postseason run.

“That’s what we talked about getting ready for the tournament. I told them ‘We can go two ways. We can keep our heads up, know we played a decent game, against a great team, and move forward, or we can put and things like that,’” he said.

“I think we’re ready for the tournament. We’re tested and we were on the road for some of those games. Some great games and we competed, so we’ll be ready.”

He’s not kidding.

Each of the Chiefs’ markings on the wrong side of the ledger this season have come against teams above .500, including some highly ranked sides. Reigning Div. 2 state runner-up Reedsburg remains unbeaten this year at 23-0 and is the top-ranked team in Div. 2 by both the WisSports.net Coaches Poll and the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, South Central Conference rival Westfield is ranked third in Div. 4 and responsible for a pair of hard-fought losses. Other defeats have come at the hands of Capitol North Conference champion and reigning Div. 3 state champion Lake Mills (18-4) ranked 10th in Div. 3 by WSN, Sauk Prairie (16-7), Columbus (14-8) and Platteville (14-9).

The Chiefs definitely took some lumps early, dropping four of their first eight games, all by one by double-digits, including a 65-35 romp against the top-ranked Beavers. And following a pair of 20-point losses to the Eagles and the Pioneers in early January, those callous defeats started to harden with a 53-44 loss to Lake Mills on Jan. 18.

“Those road losses, though they’re losses, they proved that we can compete and be there in the end, just like this game tonight,” Buss said of road losses to the Eagles and Beavers.

It’s showed with the Chiefs’ current run in the form of a six-game winning streak. As beneficial as some of the lopsided losses were, it was a 46-42 comeback win over Dodgeville on Feb. 8 that really showed the fruits of the Chiefs’ labor in Buss’ mind.

“We were down 15 at halftime, came back and played great defense in the second half, and made some clutch free throws,” he said. “I think it’s just confidence right now, and hopefully for the younger girls that boils over for the tournament and next year.”

That confidence has been key according to Buss all season, and the Chiefs weren’t lacking any last Friday against Westfield. Needing a win to keep the prospects of a seventh consecutive league title alive, the Chiefs were unable to take down the Pioneers, who clinched an outright SCC championship with a 51-45 win.

Even in the loss, there were certainly some bright spots for the Chiefs. Junior Karson Meister sank a trio of 3-pointers, senior Hailey Anchor locked down Westfield leading scorer Carly Drew to the tune of four second-half points and junior Tessa Ketelhut provided a major spark off the bench.

“Tessa had been out all week with a concussion so that’s why she didn’t start, but for her to come out and be that aggressive is pretty exciting,” Buss said.

The coach was also encouraged by the team’s offensive production. On top of scoring 14 more points from the teams’ first meeting, the Chiefs’ thrived down low in the paint. Meister had all three of the teams triples, but despite that the duo of junior Abbie Thundercloud and senior Angie Grant had a field day in the post thanks to their height advantage.

As happy as Buss was, he knows that won’t be the norm when the playoffs officially begin.

“Tonight we knew we had the height, so we worked down low, but with teams that have some height we know the guards are going to have to do something,” he said. “It’s just about adjusting to who we play and what we need to do. We’re getting better at that, too.”

One area the Chiefs have continued to thrive is on the defensive end. Anchor has helped spearhead the Dells’ efforts without the ball as the Chiefs have held 10 opponents under 45 points, including a season-best 15 against Adams-Friendship.

Even with those eight defeats, they didn’t really hurt Wisconsin Dells’ playoff seeding too much as it received the No. 4 ranking in their Div. 3 sectional for the WIAA’s inaugural computerized seedings. The Chiefs will host fifth-seeded Westby (12-10) in the regional semifinals on Feb. 25, with the winner likely heading to top-seeded West Salem (19-3), ranked No. 5 in Div. 3 by the Associated Press and sixth by WSN.

Regardless of whether or not the Chiefs return to a regional for the first time in three years, Buss knows how beneficial the losses this year are, and even next year, with a large chunk of the team returning.

“It’s great for this year, and it’s even better for next year. With the girls we’ve got coming back, the girls that are getting quality time, it’s just going to help them in the future,” he said.

