RANDOLPH — Participating in a state tournament can be quite the experience regardless of the sport.

Senior Jorey Buwalda knows just how tough it is to qualify and represent Randolph at that level. She’s participated in three state tournaments — volleyball, basketball, track and field — during her four years at Randolph.

“Going to state, in general, is exciting, but doing it in each of the three sports just makes it even more exciting,” Buwalda said. “Knowing that you’ve been there, you know the experience. It’s just exciting to see people just as good as you, if not better.”

Randolph volleyball coach Jeff Kohlbeck said Buwalda's focus shifts to being the best athlete on the court.

“She’s going to give everything she has to try to be the best player,” he said. “She’s not cocky about it, either. She wants her team to be great, too. She’s never arrogant to the point where it’s annoying. The girls look at her. They think she’s the best player on the court, but she also wants her team to be the best players on the court.”

Buwalda, a UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball commit, will try to lead the second-seeded Rockets (18-4) back to the WIAA state tournament when the Division 4 regionals begin next Tuesday. They will play the winner of No. 7 Manitowoc Lutheran vs. No. 10 New Holstein in a regional semifinal on Feb. 24.

The Rockets won their first WIAA Division 5 state championship last season with a 31-0 record.

A big reason why was Buwalda’s unselfish play. She averaged 19.3 points a game, but both teams Randolph faced in the state tournament double- and triple-teamed her. She had six points in a 47-25 victory over Highland in the semifinals and 10 points against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the 47-31 state final victory.

“She knew she was going to draw so much attention,” Randolph girls basketball coach Chad Kaufman said. “All that girl wants to do is win. It showed last year, and it continues to show this year.”

Buwalda found other ways to help the Rockets win. She finished with nine rebounds, two steals and two assists against Highland. She followed it with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals against Assumption in the final.

“My mindset was just to win,” Buwalda said. “It’s fun being out there and playing. My first goal is to be on the court with no foul trouble. I was just distributing the ball when I got doubled or even tripled. I was like, ‘That’s what I have to do to win.’”

Said Kaufman: “They were maybe her overall most complete games of the year with the stat lines.”

Randolph lost both Presley Buwalda, who is the older sister of Jorey Buwalda, and Abby Katsma to graduation this season. They were the second- and third-leading scorers — at 7.8 and 7.7 points per game — behind Jorey Buwalda.

Buwalda has taken that next step this season, leading the Rockets with 20.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game. She's also become Randolph’s all-time leading scorer with 1,826 points while also recently surpassing 1,000 career rebounds.

“The thing is that’s a girl who’s put in the time in everything she’s done,” Kaufman said. “In basketball, she’s the first one in the gym to shoot, she’s the last one to leave. She’s a leader on the court — everything she’s earned, she’s worked hard for.”

Being one of the best players in the state also helps her teammates get better because they’re the ones that have to face her at practice.

“Our girls know if you can stand up and face the test that Jorey brings on a defensive night in practice, you know that you’re not going to see that level all the time from competition,” Kaufman said. “She communicates well in practice, she’s always working hard and she pushes her teammates to work hard. I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to work with her for four years.”

That leadership showed up during this past volleyball season, during which Buwalda was the Rockets’ starting setter. The assists leader with 935 assists for the season guided the Rockets to a 37-7 record, a Trailways West Conference title and a WIAA Division 3 state tournament appearance at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

“The girls look towards her for leadership based off her basketball skills and she’s just an unbelievable athlete,” Kohlbeck said. “They always looked at her for leadership on the court. She’s one of the best leaders I’ve had on the court in my 20-plus years on the court.”

The Rockets’ state tournament ended in the semifinals with a sweep at the hands of St. Croix Falls.

Buwalda said the outcome wasn’t what she or her teammates wanted, but they still had fun together in the Green Bay area. They went to Lambeau Field, shopped and ate meals together.

“I think that’s really the main focus of it,” she said of her team enjoying each other’s company.

No matter what sport it is, Buwalda is always finding time to have fun. Like last spring, when she participated in both softball and shot put with the track and field team.

She said being a dual-sport athlete was difficult with softball as her primary sport and track secondary. She was having to split practice time — first half was softball and then track the second half. After that, she would lift with the track team as well.

“It was a lot,” said Buwalda, who had a .412 batting average with 23 RBIs and helped the Rockets finish with a 15-8 record.

She only competed in a handful of track meets for the Rockets, but she still qualified for the WIAA Division 3 state meet last year. She finished 12th with a throw of 34 feet, 1½ inches.

“It’s a lot more focused on you,” she said. “It’s also more easier to get help and get better. It’s not a whole team thing. It’s individual work. It tends to be a lot more stressful sometimes.”

This spring, Buwalda said she’s not playing softball and will instead focus her time on track and preparing for her future with the UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball team.

“She’s put in the time and she does it year round,” Kaufman said. “She just loves to compete so much. Those things have come through hard work, determination and just being competitive.”

Photos: Randolph faces off with Assumption in WIAA Division 5 girls basketball state title game