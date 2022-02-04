How 'cool, collected' Abby Katsma has helped Randolph go undefeated this season

It takes a special player to pull up and take a 3-pointer for a game winner, to ice a team in the midst of a run or to have it become that dagger that seals a victory.

The Pardeeville high school girls basketball team learned that during Friday’s 47-36 Trailways West Conference loss to Randolph Thursday night.

Aside from junior Jorey Buwalda being a force down low for the Rockets, the Bulldogs also had to contend with senior Abby Katsma’s shooting from the beyond the arc.

“Oh yeah, Abby is a good shooter,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “We like the ball in her hands. Sometimes she just feels she shoots too much at times. She does. She says that a lot, but I think she’s top 5 with 3-point percentage.

“She’s done it for three years now. She’s just a cool, collected kid that takes care of the basketball. She understands the game. She’s very cerebral and she’s hit a lot of big shots through the years. We try to run some plays here and there for her.”

The 5-foot-6 guard for the Rockets went 3-of-7 from downtown and all were at critical times. She finished the night with a team-high 11 points for the Rockets.

“I just knew I had to score and step up because we weren’t shooting like normal,” Katsma said. “We had to finish our shots, so I knew I had to step up and shoot to help our team.”

Her first one raised the initial run to 7-0 in the first couple of minutes of the game.

She then iced the Bulldogs twice during the second half. The first one was in response to Pardeeville junior Anna Breneman’s triple with 9 minutes, 49 seconds left. Katsma responded with a 3 of her own at 8:24 to put Randolph up 37-23.

Her last triple of the night came with 2:42 left in the game. Pardeeville senior Sydnie Wheeler had just swished a 3-pointer and junior Raelyn Guenther had made one of two foul shots with 3:31 left to cut the deficit to 41-32.

That didn’t stop Katsma from going down the court a short while later and draining her final 3 of the night, which started a 6-0 run to put the Rockets up 47-32 with 24 seconds left.

Katsma has been a problem for every opponent this season, averaging 8.5 points a game. She leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage at 41.4% (29-of-70).

Those are career-high numbers during her three-year varsity career. Last season she went 25 of 51 from downtown and as a sophomore she only made 10 of 46. Her point averages have also gone up since her sophomore season, averaging 6.1 as a junior and 4.5 her first year.

“She’s improved every year,” Kaufman said back in January. “She’s a good shooter. People don’t understand how good of a passer she is.

“She’s always in the right position.”

Even though she’s worked on her 3-point shooting over the years with her father, Katsma said high-volume shooting is still foreign to her.

“This year, I’ve been shooting more than I ever have,” she said. “I always feel bad when I shoot the most.

“I’ve always shot with my dad when I was younger. I learned to have a quick release so I was always ready to shoot. This year I just have to finish shots and contribute to the team.”

Katsma has been a big reason why the Rockets (21-0, 11-0 Trailways West) are the top-ranked team in Division 5 according to both state polls, the Associated Press and the WisSports.net coaches poll this season.

With the win over Pardeeville, the Rockets are now one victory away from guaranteeing at least a share of the conference title.

A big reason for that has been because of Katsma.

“I just feel like we need more people shooting on the team,” Katsma said. “This year, I feel like we’re all trying to shoot more. When Jorey is guarded in the post, other people have to step up at the 3-point line, the lane and everything. I think I have to help out with Jorey on that too.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

