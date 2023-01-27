How dominant defense, inside game fueled Wisconsin Dells girls basketball past rival Mauston

WISCONSIN DELLS — Losing six of its first nine games, Bob Buss felt some games slipped through the grasp of his youthful Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team.

With five freshmen on the roster and two underclassmen starters, the Chiefs frenetic defense wasn’t fully settled in.

Everything appears stable now after Wisconsin Dells picked up its third straight win with a 67-43 victory over rival Mauston in a South Central Conference game Friday night.

Freshman Natalie Backhaus scored a game-high 20 points while sophomore Natalie Field added 15 as the Chiefs rode their stifling defense to their sixth win the last eight games.

“Our defense, it’s our calling card and we’ve just been getting better and better at it,” Buss said. “We just kind of built off the first time we played them.”

The first time the two sides met in mid-December, the Chiefs opened the game on 20-0 run over the first nine-plus minutes to cruise past the Golden Eagles. Wisconsin Dells (9-8, 5-1 South Central) again built a dominant lead Friday night using a 13-3 spurt over the opening eight minutes to stake an early lead.

The advantage later grew to 21-5 after an 8-2 spell that included five points from freshman Ashiya Hopkins and a steal and layup from junior Maya Michalsky. The Chiefs ultimately led 31-13 at halftime.

The Chiefs utilized their full-court press and man defense to force a number of errant passes and miscues by the Golden Eagles (9-11, 1-5).

“For a young team, we’re learning how to deal with that,” Mauston coach Randy Marschall said. “As they get older they’re going to learn how to deal with a defense like that, and game-by-game, they’re learning how to play against defenses like that. It’s just a learning experience with youth that we have.”

The Golden Eagles showed that improvement coming out of the intermission. Wisconsin Dells opened the half on an 8-2 run as its lead grew to 39-15 and later ballooned to 58-31 with 9:29 remaining.

That’s when Mauston settled in defensively, putting together an 6-0 run of its own stretch to claw within 58-37 with just over five minutes remaining. The lead never got lower the rest of the way, but Marschall was impressed by the Golden Eagles’ grit.

“Being a young team, they never give up and I think that’s what we really work on; never giving up,” the first-year head coach said. “They’re feisty and they work to get harder, and coming out that second half, they played well.

“They want to play and they want to get better as a young team, and they want to show people they can do that as young as they are.”

Sophomore Kylie Heller led the Golden Eagles with 11 points while freshmen Ella Franek and Breanna Heller added eight and seven, respectively. Still, Mauston’s defense couldn’t fully match up with the Chiefs post play.

Wisconsin Dells made 25 2-point baskets, ruling the paint thanks to the trio of Backhaus, Field and senior Abbie Thundercloud. Buss applauded Backhaus’ aggressiveness and confidence as a freshman, noting the latter has started to turn around for the Chiefs as a whole during their current run of form.

“That’s one of the turning points of our season the last probably three weeks,” he said. “Just the confidence of them getting the ball down low, and then knowing what to do with it, has been key.”

