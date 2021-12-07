How drastically improved Jessi Ernst is helping fuel Pardeeville girls basketball's strong start

That hard work, according to Ernst, was helped spurred along by her AAU coaches at the DeForest based Wisconsin Elite, as well as Guenther and the rest of the Pardeeville staff. And at the heart of it was just an overall drive to improve.

Admittedly, Ernst said she didn’t work on “anything super specific.”

“Just post moves and drills on just everything,” she added. “Not specifically working in the post, but working everywhere.”

Still, the attention to her work on the block has stood out to Guenther. The second-year coach noted Ernst’s improvement on her feet, but also her ball handling skills.

“With her hands she’s gotten stronger; she’s handling the ball stronger, being stronger with the ball and she’s physically dominant down there right now,” he said, comparing how well she’s played to Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda, a first-team All-Trailways West pick, as well as a Div. 5 All-State selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

“She’s playing just as well as her,” Guenther added. “I’m so proud of her and she’s improved tons over the summer.”