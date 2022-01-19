How Gabby Wilke's versatility makes her so valuable for state-ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabby Wilke displays an array of skills on the court.

Wilke can hit the perimeter shot or post up on the low block and score. It’s also not unusual to see the 6-foot-2 forward bring the ball up the court for the state-ranked Golden Beavers girls basketball team.

On defense, she has the size to defend in the paint and also the agility to extend outside the lane and thwart an opponent’s shot attempt.

“Gabby is a great player,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said. “She helps us so much. She does so many things for us. She’s only going to get better. She really is.

“She works tirelessly at her game. She’s got a motor. You are going to see great things from her in her high school career and after high school as well. She’s a versatile player. It’s nice to have.”

The Beavers, ranked fifth in Division 2 in The Associated Press girls basketball poll and fifth in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll, improved to 15-2 overall with a 67-43 victory over host Stoughton on Tuesday night.

Beaver Dam plays host to Monona Grove in a showdown between Badger East Conference leaders Thursday night.